The Kenosha Storm high school girls co-op lacrosse team opened its season with a bang Monday.

Four players scored all but two of the goals for the Storm, led by Indian Trail senior Victoria Shea with five, in a 19-4 Classic 8 Red Division victory over the Wauwatosa West/East Blazers at Wauwatosa East.

Central senior Amelia Tennis, Indian Trail sophomore Addie Mastopietro and Central freshman Brynn Beck each added four goals for Kenosha.

Beck and Tremper sophomore Ella Seidman each had three assists and Beck totaled seven points in her first varsity game to earn Player of the Game honors.

“Brynn Beck has been a great addition,” Storm coach Cal Becker said. “She absolutely exploded onto the scene for us, going off for seven points in her first high school game.”

Indian Trail sophomore goalie Xochitl Delvale-Vera was strong in the net with eight saves on 12 Blazers shots.

“Our defense was playing without any starting returners and the results speak for themselves,” Becker said. “These inexperienced varsity players never let Tosa get in a groove.”