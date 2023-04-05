The Indian Trail High School girls soccer team is on a bit of a run since losing its season opener last week.

The Hawks broke a 2-2 tie late in the second half with two goals in a five-minute span to beat Racine Park 4-2 in a Southeast Conference match at Pritchard Park in Racine.

Indian Trail (2-1, 1-0 SEC) led 1-0 at the half, but the Panthers (0-2, 0-1) tied the match in the 54th minute on a 35-yard free kick. After the Hawks regained the lead in the 57th minute, the Panthers scored the equalizer in the 64th minute on a goal off a corner kick.

Indian Trail put the match away with goals in the 70th and 75th minutes.

Zoraya Marquez had two goals and Evelina Martinez and Mia Franke each scored one goal for the Hawks.

Indian Trail coach Jeff Laurent was especially happy the play of senior Nami Gerritts, who finished with three assists.

“Nami Gerritts had a whale of a day today, serving up three fantastic situations for teammates to score,” Laurent said. “We did take a little bit of a slip today with our play as we found it a bit harder to keep and maintain possession, but we managed to dig down when it counted and grind out a win.”

The Hawks play Thursday against Waukegan (Illinois) at Indian Trail, then are off until April 18.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4, WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 1: On Monday, the Pacers got two goals from Kaylee Carter and beat the Vikings in the rain in a nonconference match at Milwaukee.

The match was tied at 1-1 at the half, with Julia Heathcock scoring the goal for Shoreland (1-1-1).

It was all Pacers in the second half, with Carter scoring two unassisted goals and Kalyssa Carter scoring one goal, assisted by Kaylee Carter. Shoreland had a 24-10 shots on goal advantage over Wisconsin Lutheran (0-2-0).

Both girls have three goals in the teams’ first three matches of the season.

Ella Malliet made three saves in goal and Pacers coach Matthew Grow said Maren Fitzpatrick, Belle Zarling and Alianna Herrera played well in the midfield.

Shoreland plays at Racine Prairie on Wednesday.

Softball

WILMOT 9, JOHNSBURG, ILL. 4: On Monday, the Panthers won their season opener over nonconference foe Johnsburg behind Kamryn Poepping and Keghan Pye. The game was moved to Lake Geneva Badger from Wilmot because of bad field conditions.

Poepping allowed just four hits over the first six innings and struck out four, and also went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Pye went 3 for 4 with a double and scored two runs.

Wilmot scored two runs in both the first and third innings to take a quick lead. Pye led off with a double, went to third on Macy Platts’ single and scored on a wild throw in the infield. Platts came home on a double steal when Katherine Bubel stole second.

In the third inning, Pye got a single, stole second with one out and went to third on a single by Bubel. After Bubel stole second, Kelsey Smyk doubled both runners home.

The Panthers put the game away with a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by a two-run single by Poepping, who later scored on a double steal.