The Tremper High School softball team was kept quiet for much of Thursday's Southeast Conference game against Racine Case.

The Trojans trailed 2-0 through five innings — then it all clicked.

Chloe Wamboldt delivered a clutch hit that cemented a four-run sixth inning to help the Trojans win 4-3 at Anderson Park. The game was originally to be played in Racine, but poor conditions resulted in move to Kenosha.

The Trojans (2-2, 2-1 SEC) and Eagles (0-3, 0-3 SEC) were locked in a pitching duel throughout the contest. Junior pitcher Payton Eschbach started for Tremper, striking out five and allowing three earned runs on 10 hits and two walks. Case's starter Kendal Walek had seven strikeouts, allowed four earned runs on seven hits and five walks in seven innings.

Wamboldt polished off the breakthrough sixth inning for the Trojans with a two-run single that put them out in front. The senior centerfielder finished 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base.

"Chloe Wamboldt came in clutch in the top of the sixth for us to take the lead," Tremper coach Emma Dummer said. "It was huge to see the team get excited and the momentum to change."

The bats were lively for the Trojans. Malia Esposito went 2 for 4 with a double, Maritza Martinez went 2 for 3 with a walk, and Camille Sporer went 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI.

"It was nice to see our defense settle in after a few innings," Dummer said. "They keep building more confidence after each game and that great to see."

Case was led by junior shortstop Turner Hetland, who went 2 for 4 with a solo home run.

INDIAN TRAIL 15, RACINE HORLICK 0 (4 INNINGS): It was smooth sailing for the Hawks in Thursday's Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.

The Hawks (2-0, 2-0 SEC) were able to jump out early with a four-run first inning. That was quickly followed by three-runs in the second and five in the third as pitching kept the Rebels (0-2, 0-2 SEC) virtually silent.

The Rebels (0-2, 0-2 SEC) were able to deny the Hawks from a no-hitter in the five inning game. Horlick's Kaitlyn Winkler went 1 for 2 with a double to breakup the no-hit bid.

WILMOT 11, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 5: The Panthers cranked out 19 hits in Thursday's Southern Lakes Conference game at Lake Geneva.

The Panthers (2-0, 1-0 SLC) trailed 3-1 after the first inning. Their offense proved to be too consistent against the Badgers (0-2, 0-1 SLC) throughout the game as the team scored runs in every inning except for the seventh.

Keghan Pye led the Panthers at the plate going 4 for 5 with one RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored. Kathryn Bubel went 3 for 5 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kelsey Smyk went 2 for 5 with a stolen base and two RBIs. Katie Beagle went 3 for 5 with a double, one stolen base and two runs scored and Kianna Weis went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Kamryn Peopping pitched all seven innings for the Panthers and struck out 10 while allowing five earned runs on seven hits and four walks. Peopping also went 2 for 4 at the plate with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and a run scored.

Girls soccer

TREMPER 6, JANESVILLE CRAIG 1: Senior forward Madison Kasionowicz played a dominant offensive game to lead the Trojans to victory Thursday in a nonconference match at Ameche Field.

Kasionowicz scored in the third and 11th minutes, assisted both times by Sofia Rademacher, and completed a hat trick with a goal in the 61st minute, assisted by Megan Leadingham.

In addition to leading the team in scoring, Kasionowicz assisted on the other three Tremper (3-0-1) goals, by junior midfielder Emily Slye (41st minute) and freshman forward Lauren Thomey (43rd and 77th minutes).

“Kasionowicz had a great game,” Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. “We ran through her on most of our runs and were really able to capitalize as she dominated. Our duo of her and Lauren Thomey gave us quite the explosive duo.

“Kallista Street made some tremendous saves to keep us out of trouble. There was no let up for either team in this game.”

Craig is 0-3-0.

INDIAN TRAIL 0, WAUKEGAN (ILL.) 0: The Hawks played to a scoreless draw in a nonconference match Thursday at Kenosha.

The Bulldogs (2-2-2) were able to cool off the scoring pace of the Hawks (2-1-1). Indian Trail rebounded from its season opening 7-0 loss to Union Grove by winning its next two matches while scoring 13 goals.

Girls lacrosse

Kenosha at Mukwonago