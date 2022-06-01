High school girls soccer/baseball roundup: Central soccer team goes extra time to advance in WIAA playoffs

The Central High School girls soccer teams’ WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal match needed a little more effort than normal Tuesday.

The Falcons and Mount Horeb finished 80 minutes of regulation play and 20 minutes of overtime without a goal and the teams needed a shootout to determine the winner.

Even the shootout went longer than normal as Central finally emerged with a 6-5 victory in the shootout to advance to the regional final Saturday against Southern Lakes Conference rival Union Grove at Union Grove.

“This game was everything you expect out of the playoffs,” Falcons coach Vlatko Minic said. “Mount Horeb was a formidable opponent and the atmosphere was electric.

“We did generate a lot of chances — especially in overtime — but a regular time win just wasn’t meant to be,” Minic said. “Even in these situations we have faith because Lola (Minic) is in front of the goal to carry us through. After all was said and done, it was a good win on home soil.”

BRADFORD/REUTHER 14, MILWAUKEE RIVERSIDE 0: The Red Devils rolled past the Tigers in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal match Tuesday at Bradford.

The game was called after the first half on the 10-goal mercy rule, but it wasn’t before Bradford/Reuther had a chance to show off its skills.

Bradford/Reuther will play in the regional final against Oak Creek Saturday at Bradford.

The Red Devils scored on 14 of their 25 total shots on goal and were led by Ally Eckel, who racked up a hat trick in just the first 13 minutes of the match.

“We put really put in a good effort as a team — spreading the ball around well and making extra passes to open players,” Red Devils coach David Naylor said.

Kate Brown was close behind Eckel with two goals and four assists and Haley Christiansen added two goals and an assist. Hannah Tenuta, Ella Bradley, Claire Kobal and Hannah Deluca scored one goal each.

In addition to the Red Devils’ offensive players finding the net, each of the team’s three starting defenders — Lilly Lanhardt, Reaghan Spencer and Vaneza Aguilar —scored a goal each.

TREMPER 11, MILWAUKEE BRADLEY TECH/ARTS 0: The Trojans scored all 11 of their goals in the first half in their WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at Ameche Field.

Tremper (9-2-6) will face Indian Trail (9-6-3) in the regional final Saturday at Ameche Field. The teams tied 1-1 in their lone Southeast Conference regular-season meeting.

Megan Jankowski, Addie Melichar and Grace Melichar each scored two goals to lead the Trojans. Emily Slye opened the scoring with a goal in the third minute. Chloe Fitch and Madison Kasianowicz also scored goals in the first 10 minutes.

Katie VerHagen and Maddie Chianello also scored goals for Tremper. Natalia Chapa and Teagan Mattner were credited with assists as well.

"We played real well tonight and were able to see things we had worked on in practice come to fruition for us,” Tremper coach Tom Hardy said. “Sophia Rademacher had a real good game for us controlling the play on the left side.”

INDIAN TRAIL 14, MILWAUKEE PULASKI/CARMEN SOUTH/JUNEAU 0: The Hawks scored a season-high 14 goals in their WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal victory Tuesday at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Indian Trail (9-6-3) will face Tremper (9-2-6) in the regional final Saturday at Ameche Field. It is the sixth consecutive season that the two schools have faced each other in the regional final.

Zoraya Marquez opened the scoring for the Hawks in the fourth minute. Marquez also scored in the 25th minute.

Carissa Phillips scored a game-best four goals, and added an assist on a goal by Evelina Martinez in the 22nd minute. Martinez also finished with two goals. Brooke Robinson, Megan Flasch, Makayla Milligan, Maddie Dahlk and Isabella Metallo each scored goals for the Hawks.

Halee Secor assisted on four goals, while Olivia Gosda, Nami Gerritts and Audrey Kessler also had assists.

“We have been working on our finishing recently and it seemed to help,” Indian Trail coach Drew Baker said. “We found more success in a half than we have had in numerous games this season.”

Pulaski/Carmen South/Juneau was held to zero shots. The match ended at halftime on the 10-goal mercy rule.

UNION GROVE 12, WILMOT 0: The Panthers had their season end via the 10-goal mercy rule in their WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday at Union Grove.

Wilmot (1-12-0) allowed Union Grove (16-2-2) to score seven goals in the first half and then five goals in an eight-minute span early in the second half. The match was called after 60 minutes.

Baseball

TREMPER 6, RACINE CASE 2: The Trojans scored five late runs to keep their season alive and advance to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals with a regional semifinal victory Tuesday at Tremper.

Case took an early lead in the top of the first inning, but Tremper (20-6) tied the game in the second inning with a home run from Wyatt Modory.

The Eagles retook the lead in the fourth, but the Trojans responded again with an RBI single by Jalani Hudnall in the fifth.

With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Tremper took the lead on an RBI triple by Cam Prickett and added an RBI single by Ethan Bauerschmidt.

“We had a lot of productive at-bats in the sixth inning,” Trojans coach John Matera said. “We took advantage of a couple walks and the kids bunched quality at-bats together.”

Modory also pitched a complete game for the Trojans, striking out four and holding the Eagles (4-21) to six hits.

“Wyatt was around the zone for the entire game,” Matera said. “He threw a lot of strikes, changed speeds and used our defense. He pitched an awesome game.”

With the win, Tremper advances to host Union Grove (19-5) in the regional final on Thursday.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 11, CLINTON 10: The Pacers rallied from a 9-5 deficit after three innings and held off the Cougars Tuesday in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at Carthage College.

Shoreland (8-12) was outhit 10-8 by Clinton (3-18), with most of the hits from the Cougars coming in the first two innings. Pacers starter Soren Smith struggled, walking four, hitting two batters and allowing six hits and nine runs (seven earned) in 2 1/3 innings as Clinton took the lead.

But Shoreland relievers Tyler Walker and David Ripke kept the Cougars in check the rest of the way. Walker pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out seven, while the Pacers offense got going. The Pacers scored in all six innings in which they batted, including six combined in the fourth through sixth, to take an 11-9 lead going into the seventh inning.

Walker allowed a run in the top of the seventh with one out, but Ripke shut the door by striking out the final two batters to earn the save.

Leadoff hitter TJ Cuadra went 3 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored, and Ripke went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Smith had a hit, walked twice and scored three runs, and Walker drove in two runs.

Shoreland plays St. Joseph in the regional final at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Carthage College.

ST. JOSEPH 13, CHRISTIAN LIFE (5 INNINGS): Tommy Santarelli pitched a three-hitter as the Lancers easily advanced to the regional final with a victory over the Eagles in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game at Carthage College.

Santarelli needed just 61 pitches, struck out four and did not allow a runner past second base and the offense for St. Joseph (17-2), ranked third in Division 3 in the final Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll was hot from the start.

The Lancers scored six runs in the first inning on eight straight hits, with Andrew Setter and Matt Schulte each hitting an RBI triple.

St. Joseph finished with 15 hits, six extra-base hits and six stolen bases and scored in each of the four innings they batted in. The game ended on the 10-run rule.

Jacob Ashmus (3 for 3) and Schulte (3 for 3) combined for three triples and a double, five runs scored and four RBIs. Setter and Dylan Love each had three RBIs and Peter Visconti had two RBIs.

St. Joseph plays Shoreland Lutheran in the regional final at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Carthage College.

UNION GROVE 3, INDIAN TRAIL 2: The Hawks had their upset bid end in heartbreaking fashion Tuesday afternoon in Union Grove.

Facing No. 5 seed Union Grove, Indian Trail (7-19) was two outs away from completing the upset, but instead lost on a walk-off wild pitch.

The Hawks took a 2-0 lead with solo home runs in the first and sixth innings by Ian Choi and Tanner Johnson. Johnson also pitched the first six innings, striking out seven and holding the Broncos to two hits.

In the seventh inning, Johnson allowed a leadoff single and had to be pulled after hitting his pitch limit.

Union Grove (19-5) proceeded to draw back-to-back walks, score one on a fielder’s choice, hit an RBI single and then win the game on a wild pitch.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Hawks, who will lose seven seniors to graduation.

BURLINGTON 2, WILMOT 0: The Panthers were held to two hits in their WIAA regional semifinal Tuesday at Burlington.

Burlington (16-10) scored runs in the first two innings as Wilmot (7-16) started slow offensively. Only one of the runs was earned, as the Panthers committed two errors.

Will Kunz pitched a complete game, striking out seven and walking none. Wilmot stranded six runners on base.

