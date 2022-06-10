High school girls soccer: Bradford/Reuther beats Franklin, advances to sectional final

The Bradford/Reuther High School girls soccer team already had a victory over Franklin this season.

History repeated itself for the Red Devils Thursday in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal.

Haley Christianson scored the only goal of the match to lead Bradford/Reuther to a 1-0 victory over the Sabers in Kenosha on Thursday.

In the sectional final at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bradford, the second-seeded Red Devils (14-2-5) will play No. 1 seed Muskego (15-1-3), which beat Tremper 8-0 in the other sectional semifinal Thursday.

Christianson almost got the Red Devils on the scoreboard just 20 seconds into the match, but Franklin’s goalkeeper made the save.

The junior forward was far from done, however, and scored the only goal of the match on a great individual effort in the 25th minute.

Christianson took a pass from senior forward Kate Brown and beat a defender for a breakaway goal, her team-leading 26th goal of the season for Bradford/Reuther, which beat Franklin in Southeast Conference play on May 3.

“She muscled through a defender who played her well and turned the corner,” Bradford/Reuther coach David Naylor said. “She was slightly falling off of the ball after getting bumped, but she held her ground and slotted it past the goalie to finish.

“Haley played so well tonight. She was so aggressive and just gave 1,000% effort. She was all over the field and making run after run. I was super happy with her play.”

Though Christianson did most of the offensive work for the Red Devils, Naylor also praised the supporting play of Brown.

“She did well, making great passes to Haley and the two of them put a lot of pressure forward,” he said. “She did a great job helping back in the middle as well and had a few breaks of her own. She did a lot of the dirty work tonight to help the team.”

While Christianson and Brown had things covered on the offensive side, Reaghan Spencer, Lilly Landhardt, Vaneza Aguilar and Amanda Poulos worked hard on defense to keep Franklin (12-5-2) off the scoreboard.

“They did a great job of shutting them down and it was a great game put in by Amanda in the middle shutting down a lot of attacks,” Naylor said.

Maddie Brown made two saves in goal for the Red Devils.

“It was a great team win again,” Naylor said. “We talk a lot about winning the individual battles and tonight we won a lot of those moments from Haley’s goal to our defenders winning lots of one on one battles in the back.”

Saturday’s match will be the fourth straight meeting in a sectional final for Bradford/Reuther and Muskego, which finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.

After being shut out by the Warriors in 2018 and 2019, Bradford/Reuther advanced to the state tournament last year with a 2-1 victory (there was no girls soccer season in 2020 because of the pandemic).

MUSKEGO 8, TREMPER 0: For the fifth time in the past six years, the Trojans had their season come to an end against the Warriors in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal Thursday at Muskego.

Tremper (10-3-6) returned to the WIAA sectionals for the first time since 2019 but were no match for the Warriors (15-1-3), who finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.

“We have had a season that could have gone awry at any moment and instead the girls held together, battled through a lot and never gave up,” Trojans coach Todd Hardy said. “Unfortunately, things kind of imploded on us tonight and we couldn’t get it back where it needed to be.”

The loss was the first for Tremper since April 28 and the team went 6-0-4 during that span.

Muskego will play in a sectional final for the eighth consecutive season and face Bradford (14-2-5) in the sectional final for the fourth straight season.

Division 4

RACINE PRAIRIE 5, ST. JOSEPH 2: After winning their last two meetings against the Hawks, the Lancers came up short Thursday in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal at Ameche Field.

St. Joseph, which beat Prairie 2-1 in last year’s sectional semifinal at Ameche Field and 3-2 in Metro Classic Conference play on May 16 at Carthage, finished the season 13-2-1. The Hawks (12-5-2) advance to play Brookfield Academy in the sectional final Saturday.

Prairie scored first in the 19th minute on a free kick following a hand ball call, but the Lancers got the equalizer in the 28th minute when Ava Rizzitano took a pass from Katie Leinenweber and hit a “laser from 25 yards out that found the bottom right corner (of the goal),” St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said.

With the match tied at 1-1, things changed drastically when the Hawks scored two goals in a two-minute span to take a 3-1 lead that held through the end of the first half.

The teams exchanged goals in the 70th minute, one by Prairie for a 4-1 lead and the second one 30 seconds later for the Lancers by Martina Harrington, her 100th career goal. Jayden Hill had the assist and it was 4-2.

The Hawks scored a final goal in the 78th minute to make it 5-2. Freshman Rihanna Kern had two goals and two assists for Prairie.

Other leading players for the Lancers were Katelyn Vitkus, Camryn Kozak, Hannah Koehler and goalkeeper Maricela Ortega, who made 12 saves.

“Prairie dominated this match from possession to shots on goal,” Alia said. “We were unlucky in that we couldn’t get anything going. They were the better team tonight, but there’s not a better group of girls to coach than those on our sidelines.

“Our seniors gave it their all. They accomplished so much over their time at St. Joe’s and have a ton to be proud of. They are leaving big shoes to fill and have set a high bar.”

The only two losses for St. Joseph this season came to the sectional finalists, Prairie and Brookfield Academy.

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 1: The Lady Pacers scored a goal late, but could not keep up with the Blue Knights in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal Thursday at Brookfield.

Brookfield Academy (10-4-0) scored a goal in the first half, then two more in the second half to take a 3-0 lead over Shoreland (13-10-0).

Lauren Carter scored late in the second half, assisted by Julia Heathcock.

