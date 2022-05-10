High school girls soccer: Harron's late goal gives St. Joseph win in matchup of state-ranked teams

Junior Elise Harron's late goal propelled the St. Joseph girls soccer team to a dramatic non-conference win over Lake Country Lutheran in a matchup of state-ranked teams Monday in Hartland.

The Lightning were ranked No. 2 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, while the Lancers checked in at No. 7 in Division-4. But it was Harron's blast from 18 yards out just under the crossbar, off a Martina Harrington assist, with only 20 seconds left in the match that gave St. Joseph a 4-3 victory.

"It was a hard-fought match, and a great finish by Elise," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "We talked about playing to the final whistle, and the girls did just that. Definitely a well-earned and well-deserved win."

Harrington opened the scoring in the match on a free kick from 20 yards out in the 12th minute, but LCL tied it in the 22nd minute and then took a 2-1 lead four minutes into the second half. St. Joseph tied it up in the 50th minute when sophomore Ava Rizzitano scored unassisted, then Rizzitano scored again in the 70th minute on a left-footed laser from 20 yards out to give the Lancers a 3-2 lead.

The Lightning tied it up again at 3-3, setting the stage for Harron's dramatic winner in the closing seconds, as St. Joseph improved to 8-1 overall.

Alia also cited the play of senior defender Camryn Kozak and senior goalkeeper Maricela Ortega, who's playing in the net right now in place of Sarah Ryan, a second-team All-Metro Classic selection as a junior last season who Alia said is recovering from a non-soccer-related surgery.

Ortega finished with eight saves in Monday's match and also defended six corner kicks.

"Maricela showed great confidence and composure, and her play made a difference in this match," Alia said. "She has really stepped up and has been a great example of a player putting in extra work and sacrifice for the team."

St. Joseph hosts Greendale Martin Luther in Metro Classic play Wednesday at Anderson Park/Troha Field.

TREMPER 3, RACINE CASE 1: The Trojans got out to a 2-0 lead in the first half and held on Monday for a Southeast Conference win over the Eagles at Case.

Chloe Fitch finished off a Jillian Miller cross after Miller beat a defender down the sideline for Tremper's first goal in the 27th minute, then Fitch scored again in the 30th off a slot pass from Emily Slye for a 2-0 lead.

The Trojans went up 3-0 in the 68th minute when Miller played the ball to the right side for Madison Kasianowicz, who beat two defenders and scored into the upper left corner.

Tremper improved to 5-2-4 overall and 2-0-2 in the SEC and was scheduled to host Racine Park on Tuesday night at Ameche Field. That match ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.

"With three games this week, I knew it would have to be a whole team effort, and it was," Tremper coach Todd Hardy said of Monday's match. "Everyone got some good minutes to show us what they can do.

"Jillian Miller gave us a really good spark when we needed it, Megan Leadingham played aggressive in the middle and Chloe Fitch found the back of the net when she was created (with) the opportunity."

BRADFORD WINS THREE: The Red Devils won three matches over the last week, defeating Franklin, 1-0, in SEC play last Tuesday at Bradford Stadium before a 6-1 win over Middleton's varsity reserve team and a 3-0 win over New Berlin West on Friday and Saturday at the New Berlin West Tournament.

Bradford stayed unbeaten at 6-0-3 overall and entered Tuesday night's match against crosstown rival Indian Trail at Jaskwhich Stadium in first place in the SEC at 3-0-1. Tuesday's match between the Red Devils and Hawks ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.

Over the course of the last week, meanwhile, Haley Christianson totaled five goals and three assists for Bradford, including a hat trick in the first half alone against New Berlin West on Saturday, and led the team entering Tuesday with 36 points on 13 goals and 10 assists.

Kate Brown totaled four goals and two assists during the last week, freshman Ella Bradley scored her first varsity goal Friday, Maddie Brown posted two shutouts in net and Bradford coach David Naylor cited the defensive play of Vaneza Aguilar and freshman Lilly Lanhardt.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 5, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0: The Pacers rolled to a non-conference shutout win Monday at Shoreland, scoring four times in the second half to pull away.

Maren Fitzpatrick's goal in the fourth minute off a Julia Heathcock assist held up throughout the first half, then Heathcock scored on a Kaylee Carter assist three minutes into the second half to make it 2-0.

Shoreland poured it on from there, as Shay Lange scored unassisted in the 51st minute, Heathcock scored her second goal off a Michelle Celis assist in the 55th and Carter finished the scoring off another Heathcock assist in the 76th.

Brittany Durham made one save in net for the Pacers to record the shutout, and Shoreland coach Matt Grow also cited the play of his defense, as Shoreland improved to 7-7 overall going into a Metro Classic matchup Wednesday against Racine Lutheran at Pershing Field in Racine.

CHRISTIAN LIFE 2, SWCHA 2: The Eagles battled to a non-conference draw in Sussex on Monday.

Trailing 1-0, Aliyah Doerr scored on a cross from Audrey Heiring in the eighth minute to pull CLS into a 1-1 tie. After another goal by SWCHA in the second half, Heiring scored the game-tying goal in the 70th minute.

Sara Barbaro made four saves in net for the Eagles.

