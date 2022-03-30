High school girls soccer: Ranked No. 2 in preseason poll, Bradford opens season with big win

Coming off a berth in the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament last June, where it lost in overtime to eventual state champion Divine Savior Holy Angels in the state semifinals, the Bradford girls soccer team is expecting big things again this spring.

The state's coaches apparently agree, as the Red Devils opened up ranked No. 2 in Division-1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll, behind only DHSA.

On Tuesday at Bradford Stadium, the Red Devils started their season off on the right foot with a 10-0 non-conference blanking of Shoreland Lutheran.

Senior Kate Brown, a second-team WSCA All-State selection and the Southeast Conference Player of the Year as a junior last season, started her final high school campaign off Tuesday with a five-goal, two-assist performance, while junior Haley Christianson totaled three goals and two assists against Shoreland.

Brown and Christianson should provide the Red Devils with a potent offensive attack all season.

"Haley and Kate are a strong duo that will cause a lot of headaches for teams," Bradford coach David Naylor said via email following Tuesday's game. "Both players use both feet well, they each have several ways to beat players 1-on-1, and both have lots of speed.

"I was so impressed about the instant chemistry with these two up top. Kate is coming off leading Division-1 (in the state) in scoring last year with 34 goals. Having her put up five (goals) right away and to get three from Haley, those two will be a very dynamic combo this year."

Naylor did note that the Red Devils graduated key players Mia Prince, Riley Strelow, Nicole Johnson and Katherine Feick from last year's team, but junior midfielder Anna Seymour tallied a goal and three assists Tuesday and is just one example of a player Bradford is expecting even more from after she was named first-team All-SEC and first-team All-County as a sophomore last season.

Additionally, freshman Lilly Lanhart tallied an assist in her first varsity game Tuesday and junior goalkeeper Maddie Brown made three saves in net.

"You can see why we were excited about our potential," Naylor said. "We have a hard-working team that started the year with a very good team win, punctuated with three very good performances from three amazing players."

Naylor also gave praise to Shoreland, which got 10 saves from sophomore goalkeeper Brittany Durham on Tuesday.

"(Shoreland coach) Matt (Grow) and I always like playing early in the year, as our teams playing each other helps both of us figure out strengths and weaknesses," Naylor said. "I give Shoreland a lot of credit. They kept playing and had several good chances of their own."

Bradford was scheduled to host Central for another intra-county non-conference match Thursday night, a match that ended too late to be included in Friday's print edition of the News. Shoreland, meanwhile, is scheduled to play at Elkhorn in non-conference play Friday night.

Indian Trail 4, East Troy 0

After a scoreless first half, the Hawks erupted for four goals in the second half Tuesday to win a non-conference season-opener at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Indian Trail's four second-half tallies came within a span of 15 minutes, as Olivia Gosda scored unassisted from 35 yards out in the 48th minute, Amanda June scored on a penalty kick in the 50th after Megan Flasch was taken down in the box, Carissa Phillips finished off a feed from Zoraya Marquez on a play started by Brooke Robinson in the 57th and Marquez was taken down in the box and finished off the penalty kick herself in the 63rd.

Rebecca Hannaman, meanwhile, made three saves in net to secure the shutout for the Hawks, who were scheduled to host Union Grove for a non-conference match Thursday night at Jaskwhich Stadium, which ended too late to be included in Friday's print edition of the News.

"I like where we are starting out," Indian Trail coach Drew Baker, whose team won a Division-1 regional title last season, said after Tuesday's season-opening win. "We need to keep working and build from here. (Tuesday), we played as a team and won as a team."

Lancers ranked No. 6

Bradford isn't the only county team to be ranked in the WSCA preseason poll.

St. Joseph also made the rankings, checking in at No. 6 in Division-4, after the Lancers reached the WIAA Division-4 sectional finals last season before falling to eventual state champion Brookfield Academy, 1-0, a game shy of the State Tournament.

The Lancers, who won the WIAA Division-4 state title in 2018, are led by a pair of dynamic scorers in senior Martina Harrington and sophomore Ava Rizzitano.

Harrington led the state, all divisions, last season in goals with 44 and points with 102 in being named WSCA All-State honorable mention and the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year, while Rizzitano ranked eighth in the state with 31 goals and sixth with 78 points in being named first-team All-Metro Classic.

St. Joseph is scheduled to open its season 11 a.m. Saturday with an intriguing non-conference match against crosstown foe Indian Trail.

