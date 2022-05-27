High school girls soccer: St. Joseph clinches outright Metro Classic Conference title

The St. Joseph girls soccer team did just enough Wednesday in its Metro Classic Conference and regular-season finale against county rival Shoreland Lutheran to clinch the outright conference title.

Senior Martina Harrington headed in a corner kick from sophomore Ava Rizzitano in the 10th minute, and that's all the Lancers would need, as they held on for a 1-0 victory at Jaskwhich Stadium.

St. Joseph finished the regular season 12-1-1 and 8-0 in Metro Classic play to secure the conference title alone with 16 points, two ahead of The Prairie School, which finished with 14 points. The Lancers and Hawks shared the Metro Classic title last season, but St. Joseph beat Prairie in their lone meeting this season, 3-2 at Carthage's Art Keller Field on May 16, to set the stage for winning it outright this time around.

In fact, St. Joseph's eight graduating seniors finished with a Metro Classic record of 22-1-1 over three seasons during their careers, with the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the 2020 season, including a 15-0-1 mark the last two seasons.

In addition to Harrington, those seniors include Sarah Ryan, Jayden Hill, Maricela Ortega, Kayle VanTilburg, Hannah Koehler, Camryn Kozak and Elizabeth Russert.

It wasn't done easily in Wednesday's match, as Shoreland gave St. Joseph all it could handle, but the Lancers managed to come out of top. Ryan made five saves in net to secure the shutout.

"We really struggled as a team in this match," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "For whatever reason, things weren’t clicking and we just seemed out of sorts. The positive in that is this team still persevered, which in many respects is a testament to our seniors.

"We knew the significance of this game, and ultimately we did what we set out to do. It wasn’t pretty or easy, but it was earned and well-deserved."

St. Joseph, ranked No. 6 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, now sets its sights on the postseason as the Lancers try to recapture the WIAA Division-4 state title they won in 2018. A No. 2 seed in its sectional, St. Joseph has a first-round bye and will host either No. 7seed Racine Lutheran or No. 10 seed Heritage Christian in a Division-4 regional final Saturday, June 4.

Shoreland, meanwhile, finished its regular season at 11-9-0 overall and 5-3-0 overall in Metro Classic play, tied for third place with St. Thomas More with 10 points.

But Wednesday's tight battle with St. Joseph, in which goalkeeper Ella Malliet made four saves for the Pacers, was a good way to go into the postseason. A No. 4 seed in the Division-4 draw, Shoreland will host No. 13 seed Christian Life in a regional semifinal next week Thursday.

"We are coming together very well at the right time," Shoreland coach Matt Grow said. "We are excited to start our playoff push next week. We have worked hard to get to this point and we will hope to make the most of it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0