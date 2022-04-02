High school girls soccer: St. Joseph opens with win over Indian Trail; Central wins three in Antioch

It didn't take Martina Harrington long to pick up right where she left off last girls soccer season.

The St. Joseph senior, who led the entire state in both goals and points as a junior last year, totaled two goals and three assists, as the state-ranked Lancers cruised to a season-opening 6-1 win over Indian Trail in a non-conference matchup of crosstown foes Saturday at Jaskwhich Stadium.

St. Joseph, which lost to eventual state champion Brookfield Central, 1-0, in a WIAA Division-4 sectional final last season, opened this season ranked No. 6 in Division-4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll, and the Lancers began their 2022 season by opening up a 3-0 halftime lead on Indian Trail.

The Hawks, meanwhile, dropped to 1-2 overall after winning their season opener Tuesday against East Troy before falling to Union Grove on Thursday.

Sophomore Ava Rizzitano, who ranked eighth in the state in goals and sixth in points last season, tallied a goal and an assist Saturday for the Lancers, while junior Elise Harron and senior Elizabeth Russert each scored a goal. Another St. Joseph tally came as the result of an own goal by Indian Trail on a cross by Harrington.

Senior goalkeeper Sarah Ryan made five saves in net for St. Joseph, as Indian Trail got on the board on a corner kick with no time left in the match. No goal scorer for the Hawks was provided.

St. Joseph coach Gino Alia was pleased with the season-opening effort, especially his defense, which must replace graduated standout Savannah Reed, last season's Metro Classic Conference Defensive Player of the Year who's now playing at NCAA Division III UW-Stevens Point.

“It was a great team effort," Alia said. "I was particularly proud of the play of our back line, Katelyn Vitkus, Daniella Bosco, Jayden Hill and Hannah Koehler. They have some big shoes to fill, and this match was a step in the right direction.

"Marti was strong on top, and our midfield, Ava, Russert and Ally Prochnow, really worked to control the middle. Now we just need to defrost, and we should be good to go.”

St. Joseph is next scheduled to host Whitefish Bay Dominican in a Metro Classic opener 6:30 p.m. Monday at Ameche Field. The game was initially scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Anderson Park/Troha Field, but the time and location were changed due to expected poor weather and field conditions.

Indian Trail, meanwhile, hosts Racine Case in a Southeast Conference opener 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Central 3, Antioch (Ill.) 0;

Central 4, Belvidere North (Ill.) 1;

Central 3, Rosary (Ill.) 0

It has been a marathon stretch for the Falcons to begin the season.

On Thursday, Central played to a 2-2 non-conference tie against Bradford — ranked No. 2 in Division-1 in the WSCA preseason poll — ahead of a slate of three games in two days at a snowy Antioch (Ill.) Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

The legs might be tired, but that didn't stop Central from winning all three games in Antioch, all while scoring 10 goals and only allowing a single goal against.

"Playing a tough opponent like Bradford on Thursday really prepared us well for this tournament," Central coach Vlatko Minic said. "We were able to shut down the opponents and our forwards were able to click and generate the offense we needed. This gives us a lot of momentum as we head into the season."

Central opened the invite with a 3-0 win against host Antioch on Friday. The Falcons had three goals from three different goal scorers in the match, Kiley Cummings, Maddie Haubrich and Talia DeBartelo.

That set the stage for two games on Saturday, and Haubrich and Cummings picked up where they had left off. The duo scored three goals against Belvidere North, with Haubrich scoring twice and Alyssa Klementzos scoring on a penalty kick to give Central a 4-1 win.

In their final match at the invite, the Falcons defeated Rosary 3-0 to round out a set of four games in three days for Central. DeBartelo and Caroline Hill scored unassisted goals in the match, then DeBartelo scored her second goal of the game with an assist from Hill.

"Four games in three days, with three of them being in the snow, is really rough," said Hill, Central's team captain. "I'm really proud of the girls and their effort."

Haubrich finished the invite with three goals and an assist. DeBartelo also bagged three goals, and Cummings totaled two goals and two assists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0