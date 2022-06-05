High school girls soccer: Tremper scores two second-half goals to beat Indian Trail, advance to sectionals

The Tremper High School girls soccer team got all of its scoring in the second half Saturday to make a return to the WIAA Division 1 sectionals.

The Trojans scored goals five minutes apart to beat intracounty rival Indian Trail 2-0 at Ameche Field to reach its first Division 1 sectional since 2019.

With the match scoreless through 60 minutes, Tremper (10-2-6) scored two goals in quick succession against the Hawks (9-7-3) in what was the sixth consecutive regional final matchup between the two schools.

In the 61st minute, freshman Addie Melichar fielded a corner kick from senior Tabitha Schaver and buried a shot from two yards to break the tie. In the 66th minute, sophomore Emily Slye was tackled on a breakaway attempt and the Trojans were awarded a penalty kick. Junior Megan Leadingham converted on the kick to give Tremper some separation.

“This was a definite team win for us,” Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. “Everyone played their part, including some who were thrust into new positions for this game.”

In the six straight regional final showdowns with the Hawks, the Trojans have now won five. Tremper will face another familiar opponent in the sectional semifinals.

Muskego (14-1-3), which finished the season ranked No. 1 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 1 state poll, has beaten the Trojans in each of their past four sectional appearances. The fifth matchup in the last six seasons between the two schools is Thursday at Muskego.

BRADFORD/REUTHER 4, OAK CREEK 0: The Red Devils advanced to their fourth straight sectional Saturday with a victory over the Knights in a WIAA Division 1 regional final at Bradford.

Bradford/Reuther (13-2-5), who lost in the Division 1 state semifinals to eventual champion DSHA last year, will play Franklin (12-4-2) in the sectional semifinal Thursday at Bradford. The Sabers beat Racine Case 4-0 in the other regional final Saturday.

No further details were available Saturday night.

Division 2

UNION GROVE 3, CENTRAL 1: Three goals in a 15-minute span were too much to overcome for the Falcons in their season-ending loss in a WIAA Division 2 regional final Saturday at Union Grove.

Central (12-5-6) held Union Grove (17-2-2) scoreless for the first 37 minutes, but the Broncos scored three unanswered goals to take control of the game.

Trailing by three, Kiley Cummings scored a goal from 25 yards that hit the upper left corner of the net in the 65th minute. The Falcons had more chances late, but were unable to capitalize.

“We fell a bit short tonight but no one will doubt our effort and the amount of fight we have,” Central coach Jonathan Kao said. “Even after we went down by three, we still pressed our attack.”

Despite the loss, the Falcons finished with their best record in more than 10 years.

Division 4

ST. JOSEPH 11, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Lancers scored 11 unanswered goals Saturday at Ameche Field to win their fourth consecutive WIAA Division 4 regional championship.

Lutheran (8-8-0) took 1-0 lead with a goal in the 14th minute, but St. Joseph (13-1-1) responded five minutes later to tie the match on a goal from Elizabeth Russert.

“It was a strange start,” Lancers coach Gino Alia said. “I don’t know if it was nerves or just some unlucky moments, but we found ourselves in a weird situation in the first 20 minutes of the match.

“The girls kept their composure, kept their trust in each other, moved and shared the ball and good things started happening.”

Senior Martina Harrington scored five goals and added three assists. Sophomore Ava Rizzitano added three goals and an assist and senior Jayden Hill finished with two goals.

Katelyn Vitkus and Camryn Kozak also were credited with assists. Goalkeeper Maricela Ortega made three saves.

With the win, the Lancers advance to host Racine Prairie (11-5-2) Thursday at Ameche Field in a Division 4 sectional semifinal. St. Joseph defeated the Hawks 2-1 in the 2021 regional semifinal and won 3-2 this season in Metro Classic Conference play.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2: The Pacers held off a late rally by the Lady Toppers to win their WIAA Division 4 regional final Saturday at Somers.

Senior Shay Lange scored one goal and assisted on each of the other three goals for Shoreland (13-9-0). She opened the scoring in the 11th minute by converting on a penalty kick attempt.

In the 31st minute, Lange assisted Kaylee Carter for a goal that gave the Pacers a 2-0 halftime lead. In the 57th minute, Lange assisted Alianna Herrera and in the 67th minute, she assisted Julia Heathcock on the Lady Pacers’ final goal.

Catholic Central (7-6-1) scored two late goals but was unable to pull any closer.

Goalkeeper Ella Malliet made 11 saves for the Pacers.

Shoreland will No. 1 seed and defending Division 4 state champion Brookfield Academy (9-4-0) Thursday at Brookfield in a sectional semifinal.

