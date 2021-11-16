High school girls swimming: Tremper's Brewster 7th in state diving, Central duo picks up medals

Tremper junior Teiya Brewster barely missed a medal in her first trip to the WIAA Division-1 State Girls Swimming and Diving Meet, while the Central duo of sophomore Mackenzie Thomas and junior Zoe McNeill each added medals to their collection as part of the Badger Combined co-op team on Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Brewster placed seventh in the diving event, which was just one spot off the podium, while Thomas medaled once individually and twice for the Badgers in relay events and McNeill picked up a medal as part of a Badgers’ relay team.

The diving event was held Saturday morning, and Brewster posted a score of 197.85, second-best among the 24 divers who qualified for state, in the preliminaries to advance to the semifinals. In the semis, Brewster had a score of 306.7, good again for second place out of 20 divers this time, to advance to the 16-diver finals field.

In the finals, Brewster’s score of 402.55 placed seventh, just below Muskego senior Emilie Rochon, who was sixth with a score of 405.8. The top six in each individual event and in each relay received medals.

However, Brewster did collect 12 team points for Tremper with her seventh-place finish, so she alone placed the Trojans 33rd in the final State Meet team standings with those 12 points.

Thomas, meanwhile, medaled individually in the 100-yard breaststroke for the second straight year, finishing fourth with a time of 1 minute, 3.93 seconds. She was also part of Badger’s 200 medley relay team that took fourth in 1:45.81 and the Badgers’ 200 freestyle relay team that finished second in 1:34.95, behind only Brookfield East, which set a state record of 1:31.13 in the event.

McNeill was also part of Badger’s 200 freestyle relay team that finished second to medal and additionally was on the Badgers’ 400 freestyle relay that placed 20th on Saturday with a time of 3:40.74.

Thomas just missed out on another individual medal as well, placing seventh in the 50 freestyle in 23.69.

With Thomas and McNeill helping out, Badger Combined placed sixth in the State Meet team standings with 148 points.

