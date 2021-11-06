High school girls swimming: Tremper's Brewster, Central's Thomas, McNeill qualify for State Meet

Thomas, McNeill shine

Thomas and McNeill helped Badger Combined, which includes athletes from Central and Wilmot, to a second-place finish among the 13 teams in the sectional at Muskego.

Thomas finished third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.7 seconds, which places her in the third of three heats, also the fastest heat, for the State Meet. Thomas also qualified for state in the fourth of four heats at state, also the fastest heat, in the 100 breaststroke after placing second in Saturday's sectional with a time of 1:04.16.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a freshman last year, Thomas reached the podium twice individually, placing third in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 breaststroke.

She was also part of the Badgers' 200 freestyle relay team that placed second at state last year, and she's going back to state in that event after she teamed with sophomore Sailor Whowell, junior Addi Nelson and junior Callie Ceshker to finish second in the 200 freestyle relay at Saturday's sectional with a time of 1:45.38 and qualify for the third of three heats at state.