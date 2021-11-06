High school girls swimming: Tremper's Brewster, Central's Thomas, McNeill qualify for State Meet

Tremper junior Teiya Brewster will make her first trip to the WIAA Division-1 State Girls Swim Meet in diving, while Central sophomore Mackenzie Thomas and Central junior Zoe McNeill will be going back to state with the Badger Combined co-op team.
Brewster placed third in diving with a score of 436.9 in a Division-1 sectional at Muskego this weekend, in which the diving competition was held Friday and the swimming events were held Saturday.
The winner of each event in each of the six Division-1 sectionals advanced to the State Meet, along with the next 18 best times and scores across all the sectionals. Brewster's score in diving was good enough to place her among qualifying scores for the State Meet, which for Division-1 is next week Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
As a sophomore last year, Brewster finished fourth at sectionals and just missed qualifying for state.
Indian Trail senior Joanne Banaszak, meanwhile, recently returned to the platform after recovering from a broken wrist and a torn ACL. She finished ninth in diving at last year's State Meet, her second appearance, and returned strong this season with a second-place finish in the Southeast Conference Meet recently.
She placed fifth at sectionals Friday with a score of 388.6, but that came up just shy of qualifying for state again.
Thomas, McNeill shine
Thomas and McNeill helped Badger Combined, which includes athletes from Central and Wilmot, to a second-place finish among the 13 teams in the sectional at Muskego.
Thomas finished third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.7 seconds, which places her in the third of three heats, also the fastest heat, for the State Meet. Thomas also qualified for state in the fourth of four heats at state, also the fastest heat, in the 100 breaststroke after placing second in Saturday's sectional with a time of 1:04.16.
As a freshman last year, Thomas reached the podium twice individually, placing third in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
She was also part of the Badgers' 200 freestyle relay team that placed second at state last year, and she's going back to state in that event after she teamed with sophomore Sailor Whowell, junior Addi Nelson and junior Callie Ceshker to finish second in the 200 freestyle relay at Saturday's sectional with a time of 1:45.38 and qualify for the third of three heats at state.
Additionally, Thomas and McNeill teamed last year at state in the Badgers' 400 freestyle relay, and McNeill will be going back to state in that event after teaming with senior Ella Eck, Nelson and freshman Aspen Whowell to place fourth at sectionals in 3:41.39 and qualify for the first of three heats at state.
Other locals
In the swimming events Saturday, Indian Trail senior Mia Walker had the top individual finish among locals, placing eighth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.53.
Additionally, Walker teamed with sophomore Aeliana Carpenter, junior Bella Wulterkens and freshman Gianna Wulterkens to deliver the Hawks a fifth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:51.83.
The same quartet also placed sixth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.22, while Gianna Wulterkens placed ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.68), Carpenter was 10th in the 100 butterfly (1:03.58) and Walker placed 11th in the 100 backstroke (1:02.24).
Indian Trail finished seventh in the 13-team standings, Tremper was 11th and Bradford finished 12th.