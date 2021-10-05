High school girls tennis: Central finishes first, Indian Trail places second in D-1 subsectional

The Central girls tennis team finished with 18 points to place first in a WIAA Division-1 subsectional on Monday at Racine Case and put itself in position for a shot at reaching the State Team Tournament.
The eight teams from Monday's Racine Case subsectional will join the eight teams from Tuesday's Brookfield Central subsectional in a Division-1 sectional Thursday at Brookfield Central. The team with the most total points from the subsectionals and sectional combined will qualify for the State Team Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 22-23 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Meanwhile, the top four finishers at No. 1 singles and doubles and the winner at No. 2 singles and doubles from the sectional will advance to the State Individual Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 14-16 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
The Falcons advanced players from all four singles flights and all three doubles flights to Thursday's subsectional, while Indian Trail — which was second in the subsectional with 16 team points — advanced four singles players and two doubles teams.
At No. 1 singles, Central senior Tristin Jantz and Indian Trail junior Lainy Ristau both won their lone matches at Monday's subsectional to advance to Thursday's sectional, as they each seek their third consecutive trip to the State Individual Tournament. Ristau reached the third round at state as a freshman in 2019 before being knocked out in the first round last year, while Jantz advanced to the second round last year after being knocked out in the first round in 2019.
At No. 2 singles, meanwhile, Central senior Christina Ekkela and Indian Trail senior Kaitlyn Youngman each won a match Monday to advance to Thursday's sectional, while Central junior Morgan Chyla and Indian Trail junior Olivia Roberts did so at No. 3 singles and Central junior Grace Hanke and Indian Trail senior Srisupraja Kandrakota also did so at No. 4 singles.
Playing with then-partner Ava Murawski, Kandrakota advanced to state at doubles last year, falling in the first round.
Tremper, which finished fifth in the subsectional team standings with 10 points, also advanced two singles players to Thursday's sectional, as senior Anna McCormick won a match to advance at No. 3 singles and sophomore Helen Bergeson did so to advance at No. 4 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, meanwhile, three county duos advanced to Thursday's sectional, as Central seniors Alexandra Wells and Chloe Alcalde, Tremper senior Allison Renner and freshman Leah Weisinger and Indian Trail freshman Mia Franke and senior Victoria Rizzo all won their lone matches Monday.
Playing with then-senior Emily Wermeling, Wells advanced to the second round of the state doubles draw last year, where she and Wermeling lost to eventual state champions Halle Rosentreter and Gwen Hammond of Wilmot.
Advancing to Thursday's sectional at No. 2 doubles, meanwhile, were Central seniors Makayla Millhouse and Riley Spencer and Tremper juniors Isabelle Capadarco and Katelyn Rocha. And advancing at No. 3 doubles were Central seniors Sam Wenberg and Abby Yule and Indian Trail seniors Taylor Wilmot and Lily Peterson.
Bradford also competed in Monday's subsectional at Racine Case and garnered two points to finish sixth, as junior Victoria Roldan won a match at No. 4 singles to advance to Thursday's sectional.
Wilmot, meanwhile, competed in Monday's subsectional at Lake Geneva Badger, but the Panthers did not win a match at any flights and so did not advance any players to Wednesday's sectional at Badger.
Division-2
St. Joseph totaled two points to tie for sixth in Monday's subsectional at East Troy.
Junior Lauren Palmieri won her lone match at No. 3 singles for the Lancers to advance to Wednesday's sectional, hosted by Big Foot/Williams Bay.