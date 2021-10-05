High school girls tennis: Central finishes first, Indian Trail places second in D-1 subsectional

The Central girls tennis team finished with 18 points to place first in a WIAA Division-1 subsectional on Monday at Racine Case and put itself in position for a shot at reaching the State Team Tournament.

The eight teams from Monday's Racine Case subsectional will join the eight teams from Tuesday's Brookfield Central subsectional in a Division-1 sectional Thursday at Brookfield Central. The team with the most total points from the subsectionals and sectional combined will qualify for the State Team Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 22-23 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Meanwhile, the top four finishers at No. 1 singles and doubles and the winner at No. 2 singles and doubles from the sectional will advance to the State Individual Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 14-16 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

The Falcons advanced players from all four singles flights and all three doubles flights to Thursday's subsectional, while Indian Trail — which was second in the subsectional with 16 team points — advanced four singles players and two doubles teams.