High school girls tennis: Central's Jantz, Indian Trail's Ristau lead local group headed to state

Unseeded in the singles bracket, Jantz (22-5) faces 16th-seeded Mequon Homestead senior Ellie Sprinkmann (21-12) in a first-round match Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

In the doubles draw, meanwhile, the Indian Trail duo of freshman Mia Franke and senior Victoria Rizzo and the Central tandem of seniors Alexandra Wells and Chole Alcalde both qualified automatically for state after reaching the final four at No. 1 doubles at sectionals.

The teams met in the third-place match last Thursday, with Franke and Rizzo posting a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Wells and Alcalde.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both teams are unseeded in the state doubles draw, as Franke and Rizzo (23-3) will face the unseeded Watertown senior duo of Jacey Smith and Taylor Wruck (13-10) in a first-round match at 1 p.m. Thursday and Wells and Alcalde (24-6) will square off against the unseeded Brookfield Central tandem of senior Maika Olveda and junior Hannah Casey (9-14).

Last year, Wells advanced to the second round of the state doubles draw with then-senior Emily Wermeling.