High school girls tennis: Central's Jantz, Indian Trail's Ristau lead local group headed to state

Tristin Jantz and Lainy Ristau will be headed back to the WIAA Division-1 State Girls Tennis Tournament this week.
Jantz, a Central senior, and Ristau, an Indian Trail junior, both qualified automatically by reaching the championship match last week Thursday at No. 1 singles in a Division-1 sectional at Brookfield Central.
The State Individual Tournament is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
In last Thursday’s sectional title match, Ristau defeated Jantz, 6-1, 6-0, to claim the sectional championship.
For Ristau, it’s her third trip to state in as many varsity seasons with the Hawks. She advanced to the third round of the singles bracket as a freshman in 2019 before being knocked out in the first round as a sophomore last year.
Ristau (25-3) is unseeded in this year’s singles draw and will face unseeded Stevens Point junior Jessica Klemen (16-9) in a first-round match at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The winner advances to face second-seeded Divine Savior Holy Angels sophomore Carolyn Schaefer, who’s 26-1 and has a first-round bye, in the second round at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Jantz, meanwhile, will be at state for the second straight year after reaching the second round as a junior last year.
Unseeded in the singles bracket, Jantz (22-5) faces 16th-seeded Mequon Homestead senior Ellie Sprinkmann (21-12) in a first-round match Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
In the doubles draw, meanwhile, the Indian Trail duo of freshman Mia Franke and senior Victoria Rizzo and the Central tandem of seniors Alexandra Wells and Chole Alcalde both qualified automatically for state after reaching the final four at No. 1 doubles at sectionals.
The teams met in the third-place match last Thursday, with Franke and Rizzo posting a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Wells and Alcalde.
Both teams are unseeded in the state doubles draw, as Franke and Rizzo (23-3) will face the unseeded Watertown senior duo of Jacey Smith and Taylor Wruck (13-10) in a first-round match at 1 p.m. Thursday and Wells and Alcalde (24-6) will square off against the unseeded Brookfield Central tandem of senior Maika Olveda and junior Hannah Casey (9-14).
Last year, Wells advanced to the second round of the state doubles draw with then-senior Emily Wermeling.
Also at last Thursday’s sectional, Indian Trail junior Olivia Roberts won the championship at No. 3 singles, Central junior Morgan Chyla was third at No. 3 singles, Indian Trail senior Srisupraja Kandrakota placed second at No. 4 singles, Central junior Grace Hanke was fourth at No. 4 singles and the Tremper duo of juniors Katelyn Rocha and Isabelle Capadarco defeated the Central duo of seniors Makayla Millhouse and Riley Spencer in the third-place match at No. 2 doubles.
Indian Trail totaled 29 points to place third among 16 teams in the combined scores from last week’s subsectionals and sectional, while Central was fourth with 25 points.
Brookfield East won the sectional with 44 points to advance to the State Team Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 22-23 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Division-2
In the Division-2 bracket, St. Joseph freshman Bella Rizzo will make her first state appearance this week after getting into the singles draw as a special qualifier.
Rizzo was defeated, 6-3, 6-3, by Wind Point Prairie sophomore Lillian Jorgenson in a Division-2 subsectional last week Monday at East Troy, so she did not reach the sectional last week Wednesday at Big Foot/Williams Bay and could not qualify automatically for state.
However, a maximum of eight additional singles and doubles players that didn’t qualify automatically were added to the draw as special qualifiers, and Rizzo’s 9-4 record and her resume during the season were enough to get her in.
She’ll face a first-round match against Eau Claire Regis sophomore Brittany Martin (16-16) at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, with the winner advancing to face fourth-seeded University School of Milwaukee freshman Aubrey Jayne, who’s 14-5 and has a first-round bye, in the second round at 11 a.m. Friday.