High school girls tennis: Central's Jantz reaches 3rd round, four other county players to 2nd, at state

Central senior Tristin Jantz closed her high school girls tennis career with a strong performance, while four other county players won at least one match during the early rounds of the WIAA State Individual Tournament on Thursday and Friday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Unseeded in the Division-1 singles draw, Jantz won two matches Thursday, defeating 16th-seeded Mequon Homestead senior Ellie Sprinkmann in a first-round thriller, 7-5, 3-6, 10-8, before knocking off unseeded Nicolet senior Paula Gorodesky, 6-2, 6-1, in the second round later Thursday.
Jantz advanced to Friday morning's third round against the No. 1 seed in the Division-1 singles draw, Franklin freshman Kaede Usui, and Usui improved to 32-0 and advanced with a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
Jantz, who went a round further at state this year after advancing to the second round as a junior in 2020, finished her senior season with a stellar 27-6 record.
Indian Trail junior Lainy Ristau, meanwhile, made her third consecutive appearance at state after advancing to the third round as a freshman and falling in the first round as a sophomore.
Unseeded in the Division-1 singles draw, Ristau won her first-round match Thursday against unseeded Stevens Point junior Jessica Klemen, 6-2, 6-0. That put Ristau into a second-round match later Thursday against the No. 2 seed in the draw, Divine Savior Holy Angels sophomore Carolyn Schaefer, and Schaefer improved to 27-1 and advanced with a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Ristau finished her season with a 26-4 record.
Doubles
In the Division-1 doubles draw, Indian Trail freshman Mia Franke and senior Victoria Rizzo, who were unseeded, teamed up for a first-round win over the unseeded Watertown duo of seniors Jacey Smith and Taylor Wruck, 6-0, 6-0.
That advanced Franke and Rizzo to the second round Friday morning, where they were defeated by the fourth-seeded Brookfield East team of seniors Therese Raster and Maggie Krill, 6-1, 6-1. Franke and Rizzo finished a memorable season with a 24-4 record.
Also in the Division-1 doubles draw were Central's team of seniors Chloe Alcalde and Alexandra Wells, who were unseeded and lost to the unseeded Brookfield Central duo of senior Maika Olveda and junior Hannah Casey, 7-5, 6-3, in a tight first-round match Thursday.
It was the second career state doubles appearance for Wells, and she and Alcalde finished this season with a solid 24-7 mark.
Division-2
St. Joseph freshman Bella Rizzo put together a strong run in the Division-2 singles draw in her first State Tournament experience.
Rizzo got into the state draw as a special qualifier and was unseeded, but she won her first-round match Thursday, 6-3, 7-6 (4), over unseeded Eau Claire Regis sophomore Brittany Martin.
That advanced Rizzo to Friday morning's second round against fourth-seeded University School of Milwaukee freshman Aubrey Jayne, who notched a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Rizzo to advance.
Rizzo concluded her standout freshman season with a 10-5 record.