High school girls tennis: Central's Jantz reaches 3rd round, four other county players to 2nd, at state

Central senior Tristin Jantz closed her high school girls tennis career with a strong performance, while four other county players won at least one match during the early rounds of the WIAA State Individual Tournament on Thursday and Friday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Unseeded in the Division-1 singles draw, Jantz won two matches Thursday, defeating 16th-seeded Mequon Homestead senior Ellie Sprinkmann in a first-round thriller, 7-5, 3-6, 10-8, before knocking off unseeded Nicolet senior Paula Gorodesky, 6-2, 6-1, in the second round later Thursday.

Jantz advanced to Friday morning's third round against the No. 1 seed in the Division-1 singles draw, Franklin freshman Kaede Usui, and Usui improved to 32-0 and advanced with a 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Jantz, who went a round further at state this year after advancing to the second round as a junior in 2020, finished her senior season with a stellar 27-6 record.

Indian Trail junior Lainy Ristau, meanwhile, made her third consecutive appearance at state after advancing to the third round as a freshman and falling in the first round as a sophomore.