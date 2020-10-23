High school girls volleyball: Bradford advances with sweep of Indian Trail

The Bradford girls volleyball team advanced to the WIAA Division-1 regional finals with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of crosstown rival Indian Trail on Thursday night in a regional semifinal match at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

The second-seeded Red Devils will play top-seeded Union Grove at 7 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to sectionals.

"Once we settled in to each set we started to roll," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "All year we have been working on putting pressure on our opponents from the service line and when we take swings. (Thursday), we were exceptional at this. We had our best attacking night in terms of serving percentage. Our defense was outstanding."

Bradford was led by Marin Ovitt (nine kills, four aces), Makayla Eckel (six kills, 14 digs), Ally Eckel (30 digs, 6 aces), Nevaeh Thomas (six kills) and Riley Strelow (six kills).

No stats were provided for Indian Trail, which was seeded third in the regional draw.

Union Grove 3, Tremper 0

The host and top-seeded Broncos advanced with a 25-9, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of the fifth-seeded Trojans in a regional semifinal Thursday.

No other information was provided as of Friday morning.