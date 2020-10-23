High school girls volleyball: Bradford advances with sweep of Indian Trail

The Bradford girls volleyball team advanced to the WIAA Division-1 regional finals with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of crosstown rival Indian Trail on Thursday night in a regional semifinal match at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
The second-seeded Red Devils will play top-seeded Union Grove at 7 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to sectionals.
"Once we settled in to each set we started to roll," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "All year we have been working on putting pressure on our opponents from the service line and when we take swings. (Thursday), we were exceptional at this. We had our best attacking night in terms of serving percentage. Our defense was outstanding."
Bradford was led by Marin Ovitt (nine kills, four aces), Makayla Eckel (six kills, 14 digs), Ally Eckel (30 digs, 6 aces), Nevaeh Thomas (six kills) and Riley Strelow (six kills).
No stats were provided for Indian Trail, which was seeded third in the regional draw.
Union Grove 3, Tremper 0
The host and top-seeded Broncos advanced with a 25-9, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of the fifth-seeded Trojans in a regional semifinal Thursday.
No other information was provided as of Friday morning.
East Troy 3, Shoreland Lutheran 0
The second-seeded and host Trojans swept the third-seeded Pacers, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20, in a WIAA Division-2 regional semifinal Thursday.
No other information was provided as of Friday morning.
St. Joseph 3, Racine Prairie 0
The top-seeded Lancers cruised past the fourth-seeded Hawks, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21, in a WIAA Division-3 regional semifinal match Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
That sets up an all-Kenosha regional final showdown between St. Joseph and second-seeded Christian Life at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
St. Joseph was led by by Tori Schuler (21 kills, 15 digs), Marti Harrington (14 digs), Ellie Schuler (32 assists) and Sydney Antonneau (three aces).
"We started the match off slow, but our strong serving game and some in-game adjustments which were executed well helped lead us to a victory," St. Joseph coach Whitney Witthun said.
Christian Life 3, Racine Lutheran 0
The second-seeded and host Eagles swept the third-seeded Crusaders, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14, in a WIAA Division-3 regional semifinal Thursday to set up a regional final match at top-seeded St. Joseph.
No other information was provided as of Friday morning.
