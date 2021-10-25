High school girls volleyball: Christian Life, Central win regional titles

For the first time in five years, the Christian Life girls volleyball team is a regional champion.
The fourth-seeded Eagles captured the WIAA Division-3 regional crown Saturday night with a 25-9, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17 home win over crosstown rival and eighth-seeded St. Joseph.
With the victory, Christian Life moves on to a sectional semifinal over another in-city rival, third-seeded Shoreland Lutheran, at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Pacers advanced with a 25-8, 31-29, 25-15 win over second-seeded Living Word Lutheran in the regional final.
The winner Thursday will face either top-seeded Howards Grove or second-seeded Manitowoc Lutheran in the sectional semifinal Saturday at Williams Bay for a berth in next weekend’s WIAA State Tournament in Green Bay.
Howards Grove currently is the state’s top-ranked Division-3 team, according to WisSports.net.
Leaders for Christian Life on Saturday were senior outside hitter Alana Lukas (12 kills, four blocks), senior setter Tori Villareal (36 assists) and sophomore Stella Marrero (25 digs).
Autumn Eager, Lily Rosen, Claire Jackson, Lauren Duenkel, Deena Westby, Audrey Heiring, Katherine Quernemoen and Kathrine Gee combined for 25 kills and six blocks.
“This win is a true team effort,” Christian Life coach Ramon Marrero said. “the team continues to get stronger and more confident every game. I am so proud to see them continue to stay focused and play hard.”
Statistical leaders for St. Joseph and Shoreland Lutheran were not provided to the News.
Division-1
Central 3, Janesville Craig 1
The fifth-seeded Falcons earned a regional title Saturday with a 25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18 win at fourth-seeded Janesville Craig to improve to 20-14 and advance to this week’s sectional round.
Central travels to Beloit Memorial on Thursday for a 5 p.m. matchup against top-seeded Burlington. The Demons, ranked fifth in Division-1, moved on with a 25-12, 25-21, 25-21 win over eighth-seeded Oregon.
The winner Thursday faces either second-seeded Fort Atkinson or third-seeded Waterford in the sectional final Saturday at Beloit Memorial.
Leading the Falcons were Lauren Foerster (27 kills, four aces, nine digs), Sydney Selburg (44 assists, three aces), Lindsay Piktel (11 kills) and Shelby Fabbri (four aces, five digs).
“We won the serve and pass game (Saturday),” Central coach Megan Awe said. “We passed very well, which allowed us to run our offense effectively. Janesville made some in-game adjustments and had some strong offensive weapons that we were able to minimize with our serving.
“I’m really proud of this group and how they never stopped pushing.”
Union Grove 3, Indian Trail 1
The fourth-seeded Broncos ended the fifth-seeded Hawks’ season Saturday with a 26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15 victory in the regional final.
Union Grove faces top-ranked Oak Creek in one sectional semifinal Thursday at 5 p.m. at Tremper. Oak Creek advanced with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-14 win over Racine Case.
The other half of the bracket pits second-seeded Muskego and third-seeded Franklin in a 7 p.m. matchup Thursday, also at Tremper. The winners play at Muskego on Saturday in the sectional final.
Details from Indian Trail’s loss to Union Grove were not provided to the News.
Dan Truttschel