High school girls volleyball: St. Joseph, Shoreland, Christian Life advance in Division-3 regionals

The St. Joseph, Shoreland Lutheran and Christian Life girls volleyball teams all advanced in their WIAA Division-3 regional brackets with sweeps.

In Tuesday's Division-3 regional quarterfinal matches, the eighth-seeded and host Lancers swept ninth-seeded Heritage Christian, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20, the third-seeded and host Pacers swept 14th-seeded Salam School, 25-3, 25-4, 25-8, and the fourth-seeded and host Eagles swept third-seeded Milwaukee Juneau, 25-1, 25-5, 25-6.

For St. Joseph, Ellie Schuler totaled 20 digs and 29 assists, Marti Harrington had 11 kills and Sarah Ryan and Jayden Hill each tallied two blocks.

No individual stats were submitted for Shoreland and Christian Life as of Wednesday morning.

All three teams will now play in Division-3 regional semifinal matches Thursday, as St. Joseph will play at top-seeded Wind Point Prairie and Christian Life will host fifth-seeded Whitefish Bay Dominican in one part of the bracket, while Shoreland will host sixth-seeded Racine Lutheran in another.

All matches begin at 7 p.m.

If St. Joseph and Christian Life both win Thursday, they will play each other Saturday in the regional final.

Division-1