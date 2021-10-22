High school girls volleyball: St. Joseph topples No. 1 seed in WIAA Division-3 regional semis

"I am so proud of this team for persevering through a tough season," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "For a young and inexperienced team, we made consistent improvements all season. This is a great sign for this team moving forward."

Racine Case 3, Tremper 0

The eighth-seeded Eagles ended the ninth-seeded Trojans' season with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 sweep in a Division-1 regional semifinal Thursday.

Case will travel to top-seeded Oak Creek on Saturday night for a regional final.

Statistical leaders for Tremper were not provided to the News as of Friday morning.

Central 3, Madison La Follette 1

The fifth-seeded Falcons advanced with a 25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17 victory in a Division-1 regional semifinal Thursday and will travel to fourth-seeded Janesville Craig on Saturday night at 7 p.m. for a regional final.

Craig defeated 13th-seeded Beloit Memorial, 25-6, 25-16, 25-11, on Thursday night.

Leading Central (19-14) were Lauren Foerster (18 kills, six digs, two aces), Karis Bridleman (13 kills, five aces, five digs), Sydney Selburg (31 assists, six aces) and Shelby Fabbri (four aces, 11 digs).