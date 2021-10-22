High school girls volleyball: St. Joseph topples No. 1 seed in WIAA Division-3 regional semis

The eighth-seeded St. Joseph girls volleyball team pulled off a stunner Thursday night.
As a result, the Lancers are headed to the WIAA Division-3 regional finals.
Playing at top-seeded Wind Point Prairie — which last week received honorable mention in the state coaches poll — St. Joseph overcame a 2-1 deficit for a five-set victory, 25-15, 22-25, 15-25, 25-14, 15-8, in a Division-3 regional semifinal.
The win sends the Lancers to Saturday's regional final at crosstown rival Christian Life at 7 p.m. The Eagles, seeded fourth, advanced with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 sweep Thursday night at home over fifth-seeded Whitefish Bay Dominican in a regional semifinal.
Leading St. Joseph in the upset victory were Marti Harrington (16 kills), Allie Prochnow (25 digs), Jayden Hill (10 blocks) and Ellie Schuler (34 assists).
Statistical leaders from Christian Life's victory were not provided to the News.
A third county Division-3 squad, Shoreland Lutheran, also punched its ticket to Saturday's regional finals.
The Pacers, seeded third, defeated visiting Racine Lutheran, seeded sixth, 25-21, 25-16, 27-29, 25-19, in a regional semifinal Thursday to advance to the regional final Saturday at second-seeded Living Word Lutheran at 7 p.m.
Living Word Lutheran moved on with a 25-8, 31-29, 25-15 win over seventh-seeded Random Lake on Thursday.
Leading Shoreland were Emma Schattschneider (20 kills), Madelyn Kassulke (27 assists) and Mia Majerko (one block).
Division-1
Indian Trail 3, Racine Horlick 0
The fifth-seeded Hawks advanced with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 win over the 12th-seeded Rebels in a Division-1 regional semifinal Thursday and will travel to fourth-seeded Union Grove for a regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Union Grove defeated 13th-seeded Bradford, 25-16, 25-10, 25-16, on Thursday.
Leaders for Indian Trail were Callesta Styles (three solo blocks), Avery Longrie and Lanie Hawley (20 combined kills), Alyssa Ray (22 assists, six aces) and Mia Johnson (15 digs).
"It was a total team effort," Indian Trail coach Ashley Kuehl said. "All players contributed and had a great evening."
Union Grove 3, Bradford 0
The fourth-seeded Broncos defeated the 13th-seeded Red Devils, 25-16, 25-10, 25-16, in a Division-1 regional semifinal Thursday to end the Red Devils' season at 8-24.
Leaders for Bradford were Ally Eckel (17 digs), Rachel Madsen (13 assists), Nevaeh Thomas (seven kills) and Syderah Farmer (three kills).
"I am so proud of this team for persevering through a tough season," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "For a young and inexperienced team, we made consistent improvements all season. This is a great sign for this team moving forward."
Racine Case 3, Tremper 0
The eighth-seeded Eagles ended the ninth-seeded Trojans' season with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 sweep in a Division-1 regional semifinal Thursday.
Case will travel to top-seeded Oak Creek on Saturday night for a regional final.
Statistical leaders for Tremper were not provided to the News as of Friday morning.
Central 3, Madison La Follette 1
The fifth-seeded Falcons advanced with a 25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17 victory in a Division-1 regional semifinal Thursday and will travel to fourth-seeded Janesville Craig on Saturday night at 7 p.m. for a regional final.
Craig defeated 13th-seeded Beloit Memorial, 25-6, 25-16, 25-11, on Thursday night.
Leading Central (19-14) were Lauren Foerster (18 kills, six digs, two aces), Karis Bridleman (13 kills, five aces, five digs), Sydney Selburg (31 assists, six aces) and Shelby Fabbri (four aces, 11 digs).
"La Follette served aggressively, and we didn't adjust at times, which didn't allow us to have the offensive strategies we had hoped for," Central coach Megan Awe said. "We had some great hustle plays from several players at key moments (Ella Krause, Chloe Lois, Selburg, Foerster), which helped shift momentum in our favor.
"We also had great energy on our bench and players picking up on cues from La Follette."
Waterford 3, Wilmot 0
Third-seeded Waterford handed 14th-seeded Wilmot a 25-11, 25-13, 25-11 setback in a Division-1 regional semifinal Thursday to close out the Panthers' season.
Waterford hosts sixth-seeded Milton in the regional final on Saturday.
Statistical leaders for Wilmot were not provided to the News as of Friday morning.
Dan Truttschel
