High school roundup: Bradford and Tremper girls soccer teams play to 2-2 draw at Ameche Field

The state-ranked Bradford girls soccer team remained unbeaten, while Tremper kept its own streak intact in a 2-2 Southeast Conference draw Tuesday at Ameche Field.

The Red Devils, ranked No. 10 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll, moved to 1-0-2 overall and 0-0-1 in the SEC, while the Trojans haven't lost since their opener and improved to 4-1-1 and 1-0-1.

Both of Bradford's goals came off the foot of Haley Christianson in the match's first 12 minutes, and both were assisted by Kate Brown. But after Bradford took the early 2-0 lead, Tremper got within 2-1 in the 33rd minute when Tabitha Schaver deflected a corner kick into the net.

The score stayed 2-1 at halftime before the Trojans tied things up in the 56th minute on Schaver's second goal of the match, this time on a free kick inside the far post from just outside the box.

Tremper assistant coach Alison Iglehart commended the play of defenders Megan Jankowski, Tess Callahan and Emily Slye and also said goalkeeper Kallista Street made several strong saves in net. The Trojans haven't lost since a 5-0 defeat to Union Grove on March 29.

For Bradford, head coach David Naylor commended the play of Ella Bradley, Anna Seymour and Ally Eckel in the middle, but he also said the Red Devils just haven't quite put everything together yet this season and held himself to a higher standard for that.

"Just as we did with Central last week (also a 2-2 tie), we let Tremper hang around, and they found a way back in it," Naylor said. "We are currently outshooting our opponents at a 3- or 4-to-1 rate, but just not putting it in the back of the net. Part of that is shot selection, part of it is players trying to do too much.

"As a coach, I have to do a better job at getting our players to make more connections and putting them in the right place to score more goals. We have a tremendous amount of talent on the team, so as their coach, I have to do better shaping their talent into a better overall team effort. I personally take a lot of the blame for our not finishing the game out. I simply have to coach better."

FRANKLIN 2, INDIAN TRAIL 0

The Sabers made their shots count Tuesday to hand the Hawks SEC loss at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Franklin (3-0, 2-0 SEC) had just seven shots, but two found the net, both by Lauren Naesar. She scored in the eighth minute from 30 yards and again in the 61st minute, bending a shot around the defense and past Indian Trail goalkeeper Rebecca Hannaman, Hawks coach Drew Baker said.

Baker said Emma Jiter, Trinity Englund and Olivia Gosda “had great games” for Indian Trail (3-4, 1-1), but the Hawks couldn’t capitalize on their chances.

“Tonight, we were not able convert on our opportunities,” Baker said. “We were able to put some things together, but not as much as we needed to get the result (we wanted).”

Hannaman had two saves for the Hawks.

Baseball

ST. JOSEPH 11, RACINE LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 0 (5 INN.)

The Lancers broke open a close game with eight runs in the top of the fifth inning to beat the LPs in a five-inning Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Horlick Field in Racine.

St. Joseph (3-0 overall and MCC), the defending WIAA Division-3 state champion and ranked No. 1 in Division-3 in the Baseball Wisconsin preseason poll, led 3-0 after four innings, as the game remained close.

But in the top of the fifth, the Lancers broke through against the LPs' pitching to score eight runs. Six of those runs came after two outs, with Eric Kenesie's two-run double and Jacob Ashmus' two-run single accounting for the final four runs. Ashmus had three RBI alone in the big inning.

For the game, Kenesie finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, four runs and two RBI and Ashmus was 3-for-4 with four RBI and a run. Kenesie and Andrew Setter also each had two of St. Joseph's five stolen bases.

On the mound, Luke Schuler needed just 72 pitches for his complete-game gem, scattering five hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings, as the game was called after five due to the 10-run rule.

After inducing six straight groundouts to start the game, Schuler got some defensive help to get him out of trouble in the third. With runners on first and second, left fielder Jack McTernan fielded a hit and threw out the lead runner at home. Catcher Peter Visconti then alertly threw to second base to pick off the runner for an inning-ending double play.

Schuler threw 50 of his 72 pitches for strikes, and the Lancers also played error-free ball behind him.

"Luke pitched well (Wednesday)," St. Joseph coach Ryan Gavinski said. "He got ahead in the count and mixed pitches well. He really controlled the game and was fortunate to have some nice defensive plays behind him. We had some timely hitting, including big nights at the plate from Eric and Jacob."

Lutheran-Prairie dropped to 3-1 and 2-1, with the teams scheduled to play again Wednesday at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field. That game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.

RACINE HORLICK 11, TREMPER 10

The Rebels had the last word Tuesday, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the last coming home on a wild pitch, to beat the Trojans in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field in Racine.

Tremper trailed 7-2 after two innings but scored three runs in the top of the third and three more in the top of the fifth to take an 8-7 lead. Each team scored a run in the sixth inning, then the Trojans (2-1 overall and SEC) scored one run in the top of the seventh for a 10-8 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Jack DeRousse struck out the first two batters of the inning for Tremper but walked the next two. He was relieved by Rory Dutton, who gave up a single on a 1-2 count to Horlick’s Kaleb Steinmetz that drove in a run. The next batter, Dom LaCanne, walked on four pitches to load the bases, then Dutton hit Caden Burbey on the first pitch to drive in the tying run.

On a 2-2 count to Tanner Isaacson, Dutton threw a wild pitch that brought Steinmetz home with the winning run.

Ivan Jake (two doubles), Dutton and Wyatt Modory each had two hits for the Trojans, who outhit the Rebels, 9-6. Cal Adamczyk had two RBI for Tremper.

“I am really proud of our guys for chipping away at an early deficit and taking the lead,” Tremper coach John Matera said. “Playing from behind tests toughness, and our kids were equal to the task.”

Isaacson went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run for Horlick.

INDIAN TRAIL 3, RACINE CASE 1

Tanner Johnson fired a complete-game one-hitter, and the Hawks scratched out enough offensively to win an SEC game Tuesday at Indian Trail for their first victory of the season.

Johnson was in complete command, allowing just an unearned run on a couple base hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts over seven innings.

"Tanner loves to compete, and Tuesday he looked a little bit like his favorite pitcher, Nolan Ryan," Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. "He was in the driver's seat from the first pitch, and our defense looked more comfortable behind him."

Indian Trail (1-3, 1-2) had just six hits against Case pitcher Austin Sigrist, but leadoff hitter Seth Koci finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, Jackson Wilhelmson tripled and scored a run and Ryan Edwards and Charles Stevenson each had an RBI for the Hawks.

"The younger players are starting to drop their shoulders a bit and settle in," Pitts said. "Brad Bomkamp had a few really nice at-bats, and he is looking good in the outfield. I was very happy with our hard baserunning that allowed us to scrap a few runs together with the tough hitter weather conditions."

First baseman Mateo Fuentes had a hit for the Eagles (2-2, 2-1 SEC).

Track and field

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE RELAYS

Host Central had a strong showing in the field events, winning both boys weight relays and adding victories in the boys pole vault and girls triple jump relays in the SLC Relays at Paddock Lake.

The Falcons were third in the boys standings with 95 points and fourth in the girls standings with 77.5. Wilmot was sixth among boys (61) and seventh among girls (32.5).

Niko Therman and Mason McNeill had the second- and third-best individual efforts in the discus with throws of 160 feet, 10 inches and 140-4, respectively, and Travis Harpster had a throw of 96-7, as the Falcons won the relay with a combined distance of 397-7.

In the shot put relay, which Central won with a combined 124-4½, McNeill was fourth individually (44-¼), Therman was sixth (40-5) and Dennis Padgett was seventh (39-11¼).

The Falcons also won the pole vault relay (27-0), led by Joel Engberg, who was second (10-0). They beat runner-up Burlington (26-6) by six inches.

In the running events, Central’s quartet of Jacob Meredith, Joey Kavalauskas, Bryan Topercer and Will Allen won the 1,600-meter sprint medley (3 minutes, 38.49 seconds) by 15 seconds over runner-up Badger (3:53.34).

The Falcons' 3,200 relay (Dan Koffen, Lukas Galley, Travis Verhaalen, Lucas Sternburg, 9:33.59) and distance medley (Allen, Connor Wade, Topercer, Marcos Lowe, 11:16.61) were both second.

The best relay finish for Wilmot was second in the long jump relay by Blake Weaver, Brandon Stumpf and James Kiraly (55-10). Weaver had the second-best individual long jump (19-8) and Ethan Ivan had the second-best triple jump (44-9) for the Panthers.

For the girls, Central’s trio of Brynn Wierzbicki, Evelyn Neideffer and Jessie Richards won the triple jump relay with a combined leap of 90-9. Wierzbicki had the best individual leap (32-3).

Second-place finished for the Falcons were by the 800 relay (Carly Lois, Chloe Lois, Gabriell Eppers, Marie Nickolette, 1:58.44) and 800 sprint medley relay (Kialis Anderson, Evie Hinze, Wierzbicki, Clare Fallon, 1:57.50).

Kinzie Marley had the best individual pole vault (9-0) and Chloe Lois had the second-best discus throw (90-11½) in the meet for Central.

Wilmot’s best result was the second-best high jump of the meet by Elizabeth Toffel (4-10).

Boys tennis

RACINE CASE 6, WILMOT 1

The Panthers had just seven players and won just one match Tuesday in a non-conference dual meet at Case.

Wilmot won at No. 1 singles but had to forfeit at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles.

No further information was available as of Wednesday morning.

