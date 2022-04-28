High school roundup: Bradford baseball team wins for second straight day over Racine Case

The Bradford baseball team tasted victory for the first time this season Tuesday night against Racine Case.

On Wednesday, the Red Devils went back for a second helping.

Bradford had 19 hits, many of them coming in a 10-run sixth inning, and beat the Eagles in a Southeast Conference game for the second straight day, this time on a 17-3 beating at Case.

The Red Devils (2-6, 2-4 SEC), who won Tuesday on a walk-off single, took command from the start on Wednesday, scoring runs in the first four innings to take a 7-3 lead.

Then came the sixth, where the 10 runs put them ahead 17-3. The game ended on the 10-run rule when Case was shut out in the bottom of the inning.

Jacob Wollschlager, who tied Tuesday’s game with a sacrifice fly, went 4-for-5 with two RBI, two runs scored and four stolen bases to lead Bradford on Wednesday. Nolan Shiplett went 3-for-4 with three RBI and Max Strash went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Five others had two hits each for Bradford, including Noah Hansen, who scored the winning run Tuesday and stole three bases Wednesday.

Pitcher Logan LaBuda went the distance, allowing six hits, three earned runs and striking out eight.

“We played a complete game offensively, defensively and on the mound," Bradford coach Matt LaBuda said. “A number of players had great at-bats and a lot of hitting success.”

Case dropped to 2-6 overall and 2-5 in the SEC.

Girls soccer

ST. JOSEPH 3, BURLINGTON CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: Martina Harrington scored two goals, both assisted by Jayden Hill, and the state-ranked Lancers shut out the Hilltoppers in a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Bushnell Park in Burlington.

Harrington and Kaitlyn Leinenweber (unassisted) scored in the first half for St. Joseph (5-1-0, 3-0-0 MCC), ranked sixth in Division-4 in the most recent Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. It was the first goal of the season for Leinenweber.

Harrington scored her second goal of the match and 11th of the season in the second half.

"It was a good conference win," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "We exhibited some post-spring break rust, so it was important for us to get back on the field. Our defensive effort was solid, led by Ava Rizzitano, Katelyn Vitkus, Daniella Bosco and Camryn Kozak. They did a great job taking pressure off our keeper, Maricela Ortega (three saves), who made her debut appearance."

CENTRAL 10, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: A day after losing a tough 3-2 decision to Elkhorn, the Falcons roared back to shut out the Pacers in a non-conference match Wednesday at Shoreland.

Kiley Cummings scored three goals and added three assists to lead Central (7-2-1). In the first half, she scored goals in the 12th and 19th minutes, both assisted by Maddie Haubrich, and also assisted on Haubrich’s goal in the 35th minute.

Cummings finished off her hat trick in the 58th minute (Alyssa Klementzos assist). Cummings also assisted on Caroline Hill’s goal in the 50th minute and Reese Harrison’s goal in the 62nd minute.

Hill also scored the first goal of the match (ninth minute, Talia DeBartelo assist) and Anastasia Sdralis had a goal in each half.

Ellia Malliet made seven saves in goal for the Pacers (4-5-0), who lost their third straight after a four-match winning streak.

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 10, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Eagles managed just one shot on goal Wednesday in a loss in Hartland in the first Midwest Classic Conference match of the season for both teams.

The Lightning (5-0-1 overall) are ranked third in Division-4 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. Christian Life is 2-4-0 overall.

No other details were available about the match Wednesday night.

Softball

ST. JOSEPH 6, RACINE LUTHERAN 3: The Lancers scored four runs in the fourth inning Wednesday to break a 1-1 tie and beat the Crusaders in a Metro Classic Conference game at UW-Parkside.

On a cold, breezy day, St. Joseph (4-5, 4-2 MCC) took advantage of an error and three hits in its big inning. Racine Lutheran (4-6, 2-4) scored two runs in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t get more.

St. Joseph senior pitcher Cami Nyara allowed seven hits, walked four and struck out three, but she stranded Crusaders runners in scoring position in four of the seven innings.

Payton Hasselbrink had two hits, including a double, and two runs for the Lancers, Nyara had two hits, a run and an RBI, Genna Bernhardt tripled, Ellie Schuler had a run and an RBI and Lauren Santarelli drove in two runs.

