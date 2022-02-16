High school roundup: Bradford boys basketball team tops Indian Trail for 5th straight win

A pair of seniors led the Bradford boys basketball team to a huge second-half rally and a season sweep of crosstown rival Indian Trail on Wednesday night, as the Red Devils continued their late-season surge.

Senior center Keviyon Price, listed at 6-foot-6, did his damage on the interior for Bradford with a game-high 25 points, while senior guard Jalen Carlino provided the outside shooting threat, draining five 3-pointers and scoring 20 points, as the Red Devils notched a 63-56 Southeast Conference win over the Hawks at Indian Trail.

Indian Trail had a 15-point lead, 36-21, going into halftime, but the Red Devils outscored the Hawks 42-20 in the second half.

In the process, Bradford extended its winning streak to five games, a streak that began Feb. 5 with a 54-49 victory at the Bradford Fieldhouse, and improved to 12-10 overall and 5-7 in the SEC with two regular-season games remaining.

Indian Trail, meanwhile, was led Wednesday by 20 points from sophomore center Manasseh Stackhouse and 15 from senior forward Bryce Wallace, but the Hawks couldn't hold their big halftime advantage and lost their fifth straight to fall to 6-13 overall and 2-10 in the SEC with three regular-season games remaining.

Senior guard Kameron Lakes added eight points for Bradford in Wednesday's game, while senior guard Alex Ballard scored 10 for Indian Trail.

Bradford plays at Racine Park on Friday night in SEC action, while Indian Trail hosts Racine Horlick in conference play.

Hockey

Janesville Craig/Parker 7, Kenosha 1

The 10th-seeded Thunder saw their season come to an end Tuesday night with a loss to the seventh-seeded Bluebirds in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Indian Trail's Mateo Pagliaroni scored Kenosha's lone goal 3 minutes, 50 seconds into the third period at even strength off assists by Central's Mike Ash and Indian Trail's CJ Meo.

Thunder goalie Zach Mitchell of Indian Trail faced a whopping 51 shots on goal and came through with 44 saves.

Kenosha finished its season with a 7-11 record.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0