High school roundup: Bradford boys basketball team tops Indian Trail for 5th straight win

Bradford's Keviyon Price, left, battles with Indian Trail's Manasseh Stackhouse for a rebound during a Southeast Conference boys basketball game Wednesday night at Indian Trail. The Red Devils rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit for a 63-56 victory and a season sweep of the crosstown rival Hawks. Price scored a game-high 25 points and Stackhouse scored 20.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
Indian Trail's Alex Ballard, left, drives to the basket against Bradford's Jamisen Young during a Southeast Conference boys basketball game Wednesday night at Indian Trail. The Red Devils rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit for a 63-56 victory and a season sweep of the crosstown rival Hawks.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
Bradford's Jalen Carlino, left, blocks the shot of Indian Trail's Nick Andrews during a Southeast Conference boys basketball game Wednesday night at Indian Trail. The Red Devils rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit for a 63-56 victory and a season sweep of the crosstown rival Hawks. Carlino made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
Bradford's Keviyon Price, left, battles for a rebound with Indian Trail's Bryce Wallace during a Southeast Conference boys basketball game Wednesday night at Indian Trail. The Red Devils rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit for a 63-56 victory and a season sweep of the crosstown rival Hawks.
A pair of seniors led the Bradford boys basketball team to a huge second-half rally and a season sweep of crosstown rival Indian Trail on Wednesday night, as the Red Devils continued their late-season surge.
Senior center Keviyon Price, listed at 6-foot-6, did his damage on the interior for Bradford with a game-high 25 points, while senior guard Jalen Carlino provided the outside shooting threat, draining five 3-pointers and scoring 20 points, as the Red Devils notched a 63-56 Southeast Conference win over the Hawks at Indian Trail.
Indian Trail had a 15-point lead, 36-21, going into halftime, but the Red Devils outscored the Hawks 42-20 in the second half.
In the process, Bradford extended its winning streak to five games, a streak that began Feb. 5 with a 54-49 victory at the Bradford Fieldhouse, and improved to 12-10 overall and 5-7 in the SEC with two regular-season games remaining.
Indian Trail, meanwhile, was led Wednesday by 20 points from sophomore center Manasseh Stackhouse and 15 from senior forward Bryce Wallace, but the Hawks couldn't hold their big halftime advantage and lost their fifth straight to fall to 6-13 overall and 2-10 in the SEC with three regular-season games remaining.
