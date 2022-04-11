High school roundup: Bradford boys track team has strong showing at Wisconsin Indoor Championships

The Bradford boys track and field team put forth a strong performance Saturday in the Wisconsin State Indoor Championships at UW-Whitewater.

The Red Devils totaled 18 points to place sixth in a massive field, which included 46 teams that scored at least one point and another 39 that didn't score in the boys team standings.

Bradford's points came courtesy of junior Keany Parks' first-place finish in the long jump, senior Christian Crump's fifth-place finish in the long jump and a fifth-place finish in the 800-meter relay.

Parks, who placed seventh in the long jump at the WIAA Division-1 State Meet last season as a sophomore, won Saturday's event with a mark of 23 feet, 2 inches, which was 10 inches further than Nate White of Milwaukee King, who finished second in the event at 22-4.4.

Crump, meanwhile, placed fifth with a mark of 21-7.5.

Parks and Crump were also part of the Red Devils' 800 relay team, along with seniors Kameron Lakes and Michael DeLuca, that finished fifth in 1 minute, 34.25 seconds, which was their fastest indoor time of the season.

Additionally for the Bradford boys Saturday, senior Quinton Henry (6-0) and Lakes (5-10) finished just outside the points scoring spots in the high jump, but their marks were both season-bests.

For the Indian Trail boys, senior Bryce Wallace notched a high jump of 6-0 on his third attempt to tie for sixth and score 1.5 points for the Hawks, while freshman Remy Strichartz added another point with an eighth-place finish in the 800 at 2:00.96.

Also for Indian Trail, senior Josh Jundt competed in the wheelchair shot put event and posted a mark of 24-7.

The Shoreland Lutheran boys team also recorded 1.5 points in the meet, courtesy of senior Sam Malliet, who tied with Wallace and two others for sixth place in the high jump by clearing 6-0 on his third attempt.

In the girls field, Indian Trail totaled seven team points to place 27th among 48 teams that scored in the field.

Junior Vivian Jones scored four points for the Hawks with a fifth-place finish in the 60 hurdles (9.42), while the 1,600 relay team of sophomore Mia Granucci, junior Alissa Taylor, junior Annie Herrmann and freshman Gianni Harris scored three points with a sixth-place finish (4:17.33).

Also for the Hawks, senior Emma Jundt competed in the wheelchair shot put event and notched a mark of 12-1.

Boys golf

ELKHORN INVITATIONAL

Central placed third and Wilmot finished 10th out of 20 teams Saturday at Evergreen Country Club in Elkhorn.

The Falcons' No. 1 and No. 2 players, Dylan Bruni and Tyler Shike, each struggled a bit with 92s, as Bruni shot a 46 on each nine and Shike carded a 41 on the front nine and a 51 on the back.

However, Central's No. 4 player, Connor L'Esperance, had a great round, tying for seventh place with an 82 (42-40). Additionally, the Falcons got an 85 (38-47) from No. 5 player Aidan Hawkins and an 87 (44-43) from No. 3 player Bennett Gatto to finish with a solid team score of 346.

"I was pleased to see our Nos. 3, 4 and 5 golfers do well," Central coach Mark Olsen said. "It is a good sign, because I'm sure the Nos. 1 and 2 will bounce back."

For Wilmot, which totaled a team score of 409, Adam Cole shot a 98 (47-51), Dane Turner carded a 102 (48-54), Jake Christiansen shot a 104 (51-53), Kevin Gronke had a 105 (49-56) and Layne Gauger carded a 124 (60-64).

Kohler's Reece Breitenbach claimed medalist honors with a 77 (37-40) and Muskego had the lowest team score at 327.

Boys tennis

INDIAN TRAIL 4, SUN PRAIRIE 3;

MIDDLETON 6, INDIAN TRAIL 1

The Hawks split a pair of matches Saturday to conclude their weekend at Sun Prairie East.

Cole Reigel won both his matches at No. 1 singles for Indian Trail to finish undefeated for the weekend. On Saturday, he rallied to defeat Sun Prairie's Nikko Vilwock, 1-6, 6-4, 10-6, and notched a straight-set win over Middleton's Jonathan Kim, 6-0, 6-4.

Also winning for Indian Trail against Sun Prairie were David Porut at No. 3 singles, Colin McGee at No. 4 singles and the No. 3 doubles team of Zander Feudner and Noah Dostalek.

