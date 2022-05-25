High school roundup: Bradford girls soccer team clinches Southeast Conference title

You couldn't script a better regular-season home finale for the nine seniors on the Bradford girls soccer team.

Led by senior Kate Brown's three goals and one assist, the Red Devils cruised past Racine Horlick, 7-0, on Tuesday at Bradford Stadium in a Southeast Conference finale, wrapping up the outright conference title in the process.

Bradford (11-2-4 overall) finished at 6-0-1 for 13 points in SEC play, two ahead of Tremper and Franklin, which each finished with 11 points.

The Red Devils honored their nine seniors, Reaghan Spencer, Brown, Leah Klemp, Isabella Williams, Vaneza Aguilar, Sophia Williams, Victoria Weber, Hannah Tenuta and Amanda Poulos, on Tuesday night. Last season, that group reached the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament semifinals, losing in overtime to eventual state champion Divine Savior Holy Angels, and this season Bradford is a No. 2 seed in the Division-1 postseason draw.

Despite having the 2020 season cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bradford's seniors have accumulated two regional titles, a sectional title and now a conference title during their time with the program.

"I have been so blessed coaching this team," Bradford coach David Naylor said. "I am going to miss this group of seniors so much. They have worked hard, been easy to coach and just have been fun to be around."

In Tuesday's shutout of Horlick (4-14, 0-7 SEC), Brown provided an assist for a goal by Isabella Williams, then scored three straight goals in the first half, all assisted by Haley Christianson.

Christianson opened the second-half scoring off of an assist by Allison Eckel in the 49th minute. Eckel added a goal of her own less than 10 minutes later, assisted by Hanah DeLuca. Ella Bradley added the final goal of the match, unassisted in the 79th minute.

Bradford was slated to wrap up the regular season Wednesday night with a non-conference match at Union Grove, ranked No. 9 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll. That match ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.

The Red Devils then open postseason play by hosting No. 15 seed Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir in a Division-1 regional semifinal next week Tuesday night at Bradford Stadium.

TREMPER 8, OAK CREEK 1: Tabitha Schaver and Emily Slye each scored hat tricks for the Trojans in an SEC match at Ameche Field on Tuesday.

Schaver opened the scoring off of an assist by Megan Jankowski. Slye followed with a goal, assisted by Madison Kasianowicz, and Schaver rounded out the first-half scoring for the Trojans (8-2-6, 4-0-3 SEC) off of an assist by Katie VerHagen.

Madison Borts of the Knights (4-8, 2-5 SEC) scored at the end of the first half to make it 3-1. But the Trojans scored five second half goals, including two from Slye and one from Schaver to complete their hat-trick performances.

Maddie Chianello and Megan Leadingham each scored one goal in the second half.

The win extended the Trojans' unbeaten run to eight games. After closing the regular season with a non-conference match at Elkhorn on Thursday night, Tremper opens the postseason as a No. 4 seed in the Division-1 draw and hosts No. 13 seed Milwaukee Arts/Bradley Tech in a regional semifinal next week Tuesday night at Ameche Field.

INDIAN TRAIL 3, RACINE PARK 0: The Hawks used a strong start to the second half to end the regular season on a high note with a win in their SEC match Tuesday afternoon in Racine.

After Indian Trail (8-6-3, 4-2-1 SEC) and Park (6-10-3, 1-5-1 SEC) went into halftime scoreless, the Hawks scored three goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half.

Carissa Phillips broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 42nd minute that featured an assist by Evelina Martinez. Four minutes later, Ayla Meo scored with an assist from Zoraya Marquez. Meo’s goal prompted the largest celebration of the game, as it happened to also be her 16th birthday.

To close out the scoring, Marquez scored an unassisted goal in the 52nd minute.

"We had good opportunities but just couldn't find the back of the net in the first half,” Indian Trail coach Drew Baker said. “Sometimes, you just need that first one to get things going, and that's how it was tonight."

Goalkeeper Rebecca Hannaman had three saves in the game and recorded her fifth shutout of the season for the Hawks, who are a No. 5 seed for the Division-1 playoffs and host No. 12 seed Milwaukee Carmen South/Southeast/Juneau/Pulaski in a regional semifinal next week Tuesday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Baseball

BRADFORD 2, RACINE HORLICK 1 (11 INN.): The Red Devils won their Southeast Conference game against the Rebels in dramatic fashion Tuesday afternoon at Bradford's Wavro Field.

With the game tied at one in the 11th inning, Logan LaBuda executed a squeeze bunt with one out to score Alex Boyle.

Neither Bradford (10-14, 10-9 SEC) or Horlick (11-12, 11-8 SEC) managed to score in the first eight innings of the game. The Rebels struck first with a run in the top of the ninth, but the Red Devils responded with an RBI single from Jacob Heyden in the bottom of the ninth.

Austin Loberger pitched 9⅔ innings for Bradford before having to be pulled due to his pitch count, striking out seven and allowing three hits. Boyle earned the win, pitching the final 1⅓ innings and allowing no hits.

Logan Scuglik was the only player to have multiple hits in the game, going 2-for-4 with a walk.

OAK CREEK 15, TREMPER 1: In the first game of a key three-game SEC series, the Knights led just 2-1 through four innings but busted things open after that to win Tuesday at Tremper's Andy Smith Field.

Oak Creek scored five runs in the top of the fifth, three in the sixth and five in the seventh to turn what was a close game into a lopsided final.

The Knights improved to 16-3 in SEC play and moved a game ahead of the Trojans (15-4 SEC) for second place in the conference, with Franklin in first place at 18-2 in the SEC entering play Wednesday.

Tremper, which has lost two straight and three of four since a 16-game winning streak, dropped to 19-4 overall.

The Trojans and Knights were scheduled to play again Wednesday at Oak Creek East Middle School. That game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News. The teams then conclude the regular season Thursday at Andy Smith Field.

In Tuesday's game, Tremper managed just four hits, all singles, one each by Ethan Bauerschmidt (RBI), Ryne Lesnik, Rory Dutton and Joe Mendoza.

UNION GROVE 11, CENTRAL 2: The Falcons were unable to force a split of the Southern Lakes Conference title with the Broncos on Tuesday night in Union Grove.

Entering the night trailing Union Grove (18-5, 12-2 SLC) by one game in the conference standings, Central (18-4, 10-4 SLC) quickly fell behind in the rematch of the 15-14 thriller that it won 13 days earlier.

The Broncos scored three runs in the first to take an early lead. The Falcons responded with one run in the top of the second, but Union Grove broke the game open with a four-run second inning.

Chase Kerkman went 2-for-2 with a double to lead Central. Kade Scott and Adam Switalski each had RBIs and Jack Rose went 2-for-4 and scored a run.

The Falcons will close out regular-season play on Friday with a non-conference game against Muskego in Paddock Lake.

RACINE LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 8, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: The Pacers were on the receiving end of a complete-game shutout in a Metro Classic Conference game at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field on Tuesday.

The LPs (12-9, 6-8 Metro Classic) scored six of their eight runs in the opening three innings. That proved to be more than enough run support for starting pitcher Riley Gavigan on the mound. The LPs' pitcher threw seven scoreless innings while allowing seven hits, walking one and picking up two strikeouts against the Pacers (7-12, 7-7 Metro Classic).

Soren Smith led the Pacers at the plate, going 2-for-3. Tyler Walker went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and also started on the mound, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out one.

ST. JOSEPH 10, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: The defending WIAA Division-3 state champion Lancers rolled past the Badgers, a Division-1 team, in a non-conference game Monday at Simmons Field.

All but one player in St. Joseph's lineup had a hit, with catcher Peter Visconti going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, right fielder Matt Schulte also going 2-for-3 with a double and a run and shortstop Jacob Ashmus going 1-for-2 with two walks, three runs and an RBI. Pitcher Luke Schuler also helped his own cause by driving in two runs, while second baseman Eric Kenesie walked twice and scored three runs.

On the mound, Schuler held the Badgers to just two hits over six innings in completing the shutout. He needed just 70 pitches, 50 for strikes, and faced only two batters over the minimum while striking out four.

Also, prior to the game, St. Joseph honored last season's state championship team.

This season's Lancers, meanwhile, improved to 16-1 with Monday's win and conclude their regular season against another Division-1 non-conference opponent, Burlington, on Friday at Beaumont Field in Burlington. Seeded No. 1 and ranked No. 3 in Division-3 in the latest state coaches poll, St. Joseph has a first-round bye and opens postseason play against either No. 5 seed Heritage Christian or No. 4 seed Christian Life in a Division-3 regional semifinal next week Tuesday.

Girls lacrosse

KENOSHA 8, MUKWONAGO 6: The Storm celebrated Senior Night with a win Monday at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Central senior Ava Viirre finished the match with four goals, Indian Trail junior Toad Shea had two goals, Central junior Amelia Tennis had a goal and Tremper freshman Ella Seidman added a goal.

Additionally, Shea totaled seven ground balls, three caused turnovers and an assist, Viirre and Tennis each had three caused turnovers and goalie Xochitl Delvale-Vera, an Indian Trail sophomore, made nine saves.

The Storm (7-6-1, 5-2 Classic 8 Red Division) honored their seniors, Alyssa Bailey, Emma Retherford and Becca Vines of Indian Trail, along with Viire.

"The girls were really excited to get the win for the seniors," Kenosha coach Cal Becker said. "We've been battling injuries down the stretch and are really short-handed, but the team pulled together, bore down and held off a late push from Mukwonago."

