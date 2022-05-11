High school roundup: Bradford girls soccer team tops Indian Trail to maintain SEC lead, Tremper right behind

The Bradford girls soccer team maintained its slight lead in the Southeast Conference with a hard-fought, 3-0 victory over crosstown rival Indian Trail on Tuesday at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Hannah Tenuta scored the first goal of the match for Bradford (7-0-3, 4-0-1 SEC) after getting the ball on a return pass and driving in a shot from 15 yards.

“Hannah has shown amazing determination this year and has been one of our unsung heroes,” Bradford coach David Naylor said.

In the second half, Kate Brown had a hand in both goals. She scored off an assist by Ella Bradley in the 48th minute and sent in a corner kick in the 77th minute that Haley Christianson knocked home.

Red Devils goalkeeper Madeline Brown had to make just one save.

Naylor said his team has several players who are out with significant knee injuries and several more who are playing through nagging injuries.

“Tonight was a great team effort,” Naylor said. “Indian Trail is always a compact, defensive squad and they present us issues every year trying to score.

“I was proud of our tenacity and our team grit tonight.”

The Hawks (5-6-2, 2-2-1) played well, coach Drew Baker said, and he also gave credit to the Red Devils.

“Bradford is a very good, very dangerous team that finds ways to score,” Baker said. “We left it all on the field.”

Indian Trail goalkeeper Rebecca Hannaman made nine saves, including a stop of a penalty kick.

TREMPER 4, RACINE PARK 0: The Trojans scored two goals in each half and won a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Ameche Field.

Jillian Miller and Tabitha Schaver each had a goal and an assist to help Tremper (6-2-4, 3-0-2 SEC) keep pace with Bradford/Reuther. Both teams are unbeaten in SEC play.

Emily Slye scored the first goal in the 24th minute off a corner kick by Miller, then Miller scored with a minute left in the first half on a looping shot over the head of Park’s goalkeeper.

In the second half, Schaver scored the third goal in the 52nd minute on a one-touch shot off a pass from Natalia Chapa. In the 64th minute, Schaver sent a ball from the midfield and Chloe Fitch got to the ball, beat two defenders and scored on a breakaway.

Trojans coach Todd Hardy was happy with his offense and defense.

“Jillian Miller and Chloe fitch keep giving us great bursts of energy and solid play off the bench,” Hardy said. “Our defense of Celeste Chapa, Megan Jankowski, Gabriella Bosovich, Audri Allen and Emily Giese has also been solid for us all week.”

Baseball

BRADFORD 4, INDIAN TRAIL 3: The Red Devils came out on the right side of a pitching duel on Tuesday in a Southeast Conference game against the Hawks at Indian Trail.

The Red Devils (4-10, 4-7 SEC) and Hawks (4-10, 3-9 SEC) held each other scoreless through the game’s opening four innings.

All of the offense generated by the two sides came between the fifth and sixth innings. The Red Devils scored one run in the top of the fifth only to have the Hawks answer in the bottom frame with two runs.

Bradford was able to generate three runs in the top of the sixth, including a squeeze bunt by Jacob Wollschlager to score Logan Scuglik.

Indian Trail scored one run in the bottom half and then pitching got back to lights-out for both in the seventh inning to close out the game.

Nolan Shiplett went 2 for 3 at the plate to lead Bradford with a double and an RBI.

Red Devils starting pitcher Austin Loberger went five innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four. Anthony Yust entered in the sixth inning, pitched two innings and earned the save while allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out three.

“Both sides saw great pitching and solid defense,” Bradford coach Matt LaBuda said. “We had five quality innings from Austin Loberger to earn the win and two solid innings of relief from Anthony Yust to record the save.”

Tanner Johnson nearly gave the Hawks a complete game. Johnson allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out 11. Sam Callow replaced Johnson with two outs in the seventh inning and struck out the only batter he faced.

Indian Trail was led by leadoff man Ian Choi, who went 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI.

TREMPER 10, RACINE PARK 0: Rory Dutton threw a two-hit complete game shutout for the Trojans in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Andy Smith Field.

The Trojans (15-1, 11-1 SEC) and Panthers (1-13, 0-12 SEC) were scoreless after the first inning. But the Trojans went on to score in every inning until the sixth to win comfortably.

Dutton struck out seven and allowed only one walk in seven innings to earn his fourth win of the season. Dutton also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and a walk.

“Rory pitched really well,” Tremper coach John Matera said. “He located his pitches and got Park swinging the bats. He was very efficient.”

Ethan Bauerschmidt led Tremper offensively, going 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs. Simon Koziol went 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Boys tennis

TREMPER 5, BRADFORD 2: The Trojans locked down the flights in doubles to win a Southeast Conference meet Monday at Tremper.

The Trojans won all three doubles matches without dropping a set. The No. 1 doubles team of Ryan Whynott and Enza Price defeated Bradford’s Lucas Metallo and Oskar Kritzler 6-0, 6-0.

The Trojans split the flights at singles with their No. 1, Max Botey, defeating Bradford’s Tony Ferraro 6-1, 6-0.

Alejandro Ortuno won a battle of attrition at No. 2 singles for Bradford, defeating Tremper’s Dyland Petkovic 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

• Tuesday at Franklin, Botey was the only winner in Tremper’s 6-1 SLC loss to Franklin.

Botey beat Alex Dziubek 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.

The No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches both went three sets. Grant Murowski and David McCormick lost 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-1 at No. 2 and Jorge Rodriguez and Nicolas Marcaida lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 at No. 3.

ST. JOSEPH 5, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 2: The Lancers withstood tight matches to win a Metro Classic Conference meet Monday at Kenosha Country Club.

Trevor Rendl, playing at No. 2 singles for St. Joseph, defeated Dominican’s Peter Stieg 7-6 (6), 6-4.

The Lancers won all three doubles matches with Ethan Esposito and Gio Bosco at No. 1 doubles defeating Dominican’s Morris Steinberg and Tristan Rouse 6-0, 6-3. Both No. 2 (Philip Rizzitano and Caiden Lecce) and No. 3 (Eric LaMere and Cameron Keel) doubles teams needed to endure 7-5 opening sets but won in straight sets.

Boys golf

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR MEET NO. 4: Central finally was caught by Union Grove Tuesday in the fourth Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet of the season.

Dylan Bruni shot a 77 to finish fourth and lead the Falcons, who totaled 330 strokes to finish one shot behind the Broncos (329), Central won the first two majors of the season and finished one shot behind Lake Geneva Badger in the third.

Aidan Hawkins shot an 82, Tyler Shike shot an 85 and Evan Pelli had an 86 to round out the Falcons’ top four scorers.

Wilmot, which finished eighth (366), was led by Dane Turner and Adam Cole with 90s.

• Monday, Turner shot an 88 to lead the Panthers to eighth place in the 13-team Abbey Springs Invitational at Majestic Oaks Golf Club in Fontana.

Wilmot totaled 372 strokes. Edgerton won the tournament with 326. Edgerton teammates Caleb Kern (76) and Brady Callmer (79) finished 1-2 individually.

• On Saturday, Central placed 10th and St. Joseph placed 25th among 27 teams in the 69th Ashenfelter Invitational at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.

Bruni led the Falcons with an 83, while Thomas Dippel paced the Lancers with a 91.

