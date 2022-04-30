High school roundup: Bradford softball team bounces back to top state-ranked Arrowhead

Now that's a bounce-back win.

A day after a tough loss to crosstown rival Tremper, the Bradford softball team topped state-ranked Hartland Arrowhead, 10-2, on Friday in a non-conference game in Hartland.

The Red Devils (8-4) rode a strong pitching performance from Aubrey Strelow and a six-run third inning to upend the Warhawks, who were ranked No. 6 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll and entered Friday's game unbeaten but are now 9-1.

Friday's win came off a tough Southeast Conference loss Thursday to Tremper after the Trojans scored three runs with two outs in the top of the seventh for a come-from-behind victory.

On Friday, though, Arrowhead struck out 12 times against Strelow, who allowed just nine hits, one earned run and five walks.

“Aubrey Strelow had excellent velocity and mixed speeds effectively to hold down a good-hitting Arrowhead team,” Bradford coach John P. Ruffolo said.

Bradford got five of its six runs in the third, with two players driving in all five of those runs. Livie Lehmann hit a two-run double and Rachael Madsen hit a three-run home run, her second homer of the season.

Madsen went 3-for-4, Jenna Schnabel went 3-for-4 with a double, Mya Robinson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and three RBI and three others had two hits each.

Ruffolo also said Robinson made several strong defensive plays at third base.

OAK CREEK 5, INDIAN TRAIL 0: A battle between two of the best teams in the state went the Knights’ way Friday.

Oak Creek pulled rank on the Hawks, riding the arm of ace junior pitcher Riley Grudzielanek for a Southeast Conference victory at Oak Creek.

Indian Trail (7-1, 4-1 SEC), ranked eighth in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, saw its season-opening seven-game winning streak end against Grudzielanek, an All-State pitcher last year, and the third-ranked Knights.

Grudzielanek struck out 17 Hawks and allowed just three hits and didn’t walk a batter for the Knights (9-1, 6-0).

Grace Peltier went 2-for-2 and Taylor Jacobson had the other hit for Indian Trail. Starting pitcher Morgan Fuhrer allowed seven hits and struck out two.

Meggin Hoaglund went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI for Oak Creek.

“We never gave up and had some quality at-bats and fought against one of the best pitchers in the state,” Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said.

CENTRAL 9, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 1: Meghan Lampos pitched a four-hitter and Lila McNeill hit a go-ahead home run in the third inning as the Falcons rebounded from a slow start to win a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Sorensen Fields in Paddock Lake.

Badger scored a run in the top of the first inning on a single and RBI double, but Lampos clamped down the rest of the way. She struck out 10, walked two and allowed just two hits over the final six innings.

Central (5-3, 5-2 SLC) tied the game in the bottom of the second on a passed ball, then McNeill hit her first homer of the season, a solo shot to left field, to put the Falcons ahead of the Comets (1-11, 0-10) for good.

Central added a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth to put the game away. Ashlyn Day and Laney Koltanowski hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the sixth.

McNeill went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored, and Koltanowski and Brooke Shumaker each had two hits and an RBI.

UNION GROVE 4, WILMOT 2: The Panthers got just six hits and struck out five times against Broncos pitcher Avery Nelson on Friday and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.

The Panthers (6-3, 4-3 SLC) have lost three of their last four games after a 5-0 start.

Union Grove (8-3, 7-2) got a solo home run from Brynn Van Swol and a three-run double by Allie McBryde.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 6, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 2 (11 INN.): In a non-conference extra-innings marathon Friday, the Pacers bounced back from an early 2-0 deficit and held on for a victory in Watertown.

With the game still deadlocked at 2-2 going into the top of the 11th, Shoreland (5-3) scored the go-ahead run when a Liv Miller bunt helped a run come in on an error. Then Amanda Heusterberg hit an RBI single and Haylee Dodd belted a two-run double to break the game open.

Jackie Miller also scored a run for the Pacers in the third to make it 2-1, and Grace Olson's RBI triple in the sixth scored Dodd to tie it up.

Camryn Mulligan worked all 11 innings in the circle for the Pacers, allowing just the two runs while scattering 14 hits, a walk and seven strikeouts. Dodd finished with two hits, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases, and Heusterberg and Olson each had two hits and an RBI.

"It was a shame someone had to lose this game," Shoreland coach Kelly Hill said. "Prep gave an amazing battle. I am so proud and happy for my girls on the toughness they showed. They are truly growing as a team.

"Camryn was amazing. Pitching and our defense had the bend-but-don't-break mentality."

ST. JOSEPH 11, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Lancers rolled to a non-conference victory in five innings over the Eagles in an intra-county matchup Friday. The game was played at Sandlots of Salem.

Cami Nyara dominated in the circle for St. Joseph, finishing off a five-inning no-hitter. She walked just one and struck out 11.

Ellie Fani doubled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs to lead the Lancers' offense, Genna Bernhardt had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, and Alyssa Hubli and Ellie Schuler each had two hits and an RBI.

Girls soccer

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 10, WILMOT 0: Lauren Carter, Maren Fitzpatrick and Julia Heathcock each scored two goals for the Pacers in a non-conference match Friday at Shoreland.

Shoreland (5-5) scored five goals in the first half against the Panthers (0-7). Carter scored two goals inside five minutes of the opening half, and Fitzpatrick and Heathcock each scored their goals in the second half.

The Pacers also had goals scored by Kaylee Carter, Shay Lange and Anna Mrozinski. An additional goal was credited as an own goal by the Panthers. The Pacers outshot the Panthers, 31-3, in the match, with 23 shots on target.

Goalkeeper Brittany Durham made one save for the Pacers.

WESTLAKE CHRISTIAN 1, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Eagles dropped a tight non-conference match Friday at CLS.

CLS outshot Westlake, 15-2, but couldn't find the back of the net, and Westlake scored the match's lone goal in the 30th minute on a defensive miscommunication.

CLS coach Alan Krass commended the play of midfielders Aliyah Doerr and Naomi Miller and defender Kylee Kinsmen.

Boys tennis

CENTRAL 4, WAUWATOSA WEST 3: The Falcons won the first two singles matches and first two doubles matches for a victory Friday at the Wauwatosa East Invitational.

Central’s Christos Dovas beat Steven Peterson 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Austin Dority beat Ameya Bakshi 7-6 (5), 6-2 at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Ben Marecek and John Kinzler beat Connor Wieshaar and Jack Blumenthal 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Connor Barribeau and Jordan Oppenneer beat Niko Subotich and Conlon Welch 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.

Boys golf

FRANKLIN INVITATIONAL: Indian Trail’s Alex Martin had the best score among county golfers at the Franklin Invitational at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin on Friday.

Martin, who won a Southeast Conference Mini-Meet on Thursday with a 36, struggled at Oakwood Park and shot a 91 to tie with three other players for 34th. He was 35th after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied.

Behind Martin, the Hawks tied with Waukesha North for 12th in the team standings at 401 and won the tiebreaker. Indian Trail’s Caden Jeffson and Andrew Hamelink each shot 99 to tie for 51st, with Jeffson winning the tiebreaker for 51st and Hamelink finishing 54th.

Bradford was 18th with 501, led by Caden Palmen and Vito Cucunato with 121s.

Tiebreakers were needed to determine the team champion, as Brookfield East, Franklin and Oak Creek each totaled 339 to tie for first. Brookfield East won the first tiebreaker to earn the tournament title and Franklin won the tiebreaker to take second. Fourth-place Muskego was just one shot out of the playoff at 340.

