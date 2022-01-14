High school roundup: Bradford wrestlers take down Case for SEC win; Central beats Badger in SLC dual

The Bradford wrestling team recorded five pins Thursday in a 42-18 Southeast Conference dual-match victory over Racine Case at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

Markus Childers and Thomas Reilly opened the match with pins for the Red Devils at 182 and 195 pounds, respectively, then Ethan McClain at 220 and Angel Martinez at 285 each picked up six points via forfeit victories.

Later in the match, Bradford got three consecutive pins for 18 more points from Emilio Jaimes at 132, Talib Young at 138 and Corbin Ramos at 145.

Ramos was ranked No. 9 in Division-1 at 145 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings. He qualified for the WIAA Division-1 State Meet at 138 last year.

Central 42, Lake Geneva Badger 36

The Falcons edged the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference dual match Thursday at Badger.

Central got a pin from Franklin Latona at 120 pounds to open the match, then Chet Pelli at 138 and Marcus Gillmore at 145 also recorded pins.

After the Badgers notched consecutive pins to take a 24-18 lead, the Falcons got a pin from Dean Serritella at 170, a 15-13 overtime victory from Thomas Kirchner at 182, a forfeit win from Matthew Sekey at 195, an 8-3 win from Christopher Christensen at 220 and a pin from Mason McNeill at 285.

With those 24 straight points, Central took a 42-24 lead with two matches remaining to assure itself of the win.

Union Grove 47, Wilmot 30

The Panthers were defeated by the Broncos in an SLC dual match Thursday at Wilmot.

Recording four consecutive pinfalls during the match for Wilmot were Jack Johnson at 120 pounds, Logan Defilippo at 126, Mason Gauger at 132 and Gianni Rebellato at 138.

Grayson Peterson also picked up a forfeit victory for the Panthers at 106.

Greendale Martin Luther 51, Shoreland Lutheran 18

The Pacers dropped a Metro Classic Conference dual match to the Spartans at home Wednesday.

Picking up pinfall victories for Shoreland were Thomas Markham at 285 pounds, Micah Babinec at 120 and Mason Gill at 126.

Gill, who reached the WIAA Division-2 State Meet at 126 last year, was ranked No. 5 at 126 in Division-2 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings.

Boys basketball

Racine Horlick 63, Indian Trail 48

Despite a 17-point performance from Bryce Wallace, the Hawks dropped a Southeast Conference game to the Rebels on Wednesday at Horlick.

Jackson Wilhelmson added 12 points and Norvin Monestine scored five for Indian Trail, which dropped to 4-7 overall and 1-4 in the SEC.

For Horlick (3-8, 2-4), Jadin Dombrowski, Zamarion Dyess and Darrien Long each scored 13 points.

Girls basketball

Indian Trail 85, Racine Horlick 33

Led by 34 points from sophomore guard Adrianna Gonzalez, the Hawks rolled to a Southeast Conference victory Wednesday at Indian Trail.

Gonzalez made four 3-pointers and also added five rebounds, five steals and two assists to her point total. Entering play Friday, she ranked fourth in the SEC at 20.1 points per game.

Also for Indian Trail on Wednesday, Lauren Andrews scored 11 points, Mariah Smith added nine and Vivian Jones chipped in seven, as the Hawks improved to 7-5 overall and 2-3 in the SEC.

Vantaya Johnson led Horlick (2-10, 1-4) with 12 points.

