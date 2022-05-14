High school roundup: Bruni fires 72 to lead Central to County Boys Golf Championship title

Dylan Bruni's near-record performance led the Central boys golf team to a first-place finish Friday in the Kenosha County Championship at Brighton Dale Links.

Playing on the White Birch Course, Bruni fired an even-par 72 to top the field, which was just one stroke off the tournament record held by former Central standout and UW-Parkside golfer Andrew Troyanek.

Bruni finished six shots clear of Wilmot's Parker Kouba-Leutik, who had a strong performance with a 78 to place second.

Led by Bruni, the Falcons posted a team total of 321, 35 shots clear of Wilmot, which finished second at 356.

Tremper placed third at 376, followed by Indian Trail (389), St. Joseph (392), Christian Life (432), Bradford (448) and Shoreland Lutheran (466).

Individually, meanwhile, Central's Tyler Shike placed third with an 81, while St. Joseph's Thomas Dippel and Wilmot's Adam Cole tied at 82 to round out the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Central's Aidan Hawkins (83), Central's Evan Pelli (85), Indian Trail's Andrew Hamelink (85), Tremper's Owen DeRousse (86) and Central's Connor L'Esperance (88).

Vito Cucunato posted Bradford's top score with a 100, Noah Than and Carl Travis each carded a 102 to lead Christian Life and Mason Gill carded a 108 to lead Shoreland.

The junior varsity teams also competed in the meet, and Central won that field as well with a team score of 368. The Falcons' Bennett Gatto claimed JV medalist honors with an 87.

Baseball

BRADFORD 9, INDIAN TRAIL 4: Behind the two-way play of Max Strash, the Red Devils completed a three-game series sweep of the crosstown rival Hawks in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Indian Trail.

Strash started on the mound and finished off a complete game, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Offensively, Strash went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Bradford (6-11, 6-8 SEC) defeated Indian Trail (4-12, 3-11 SEC) on Tuesday and Wednesday before completing the sweep on Friday.

"Max Strash led the way on the mound and at the plate with his fiery energy and leadership on the field," said Bradford coach Matt LaBuda, whose team has a stretch of six games in six days next week. "Offensively, we had some timely hitting throughout the order with the entire lineup contributing to our offensive output.

"We are playing better baseball and making improvements in all areas of the game as the season progresses."

Noah Shiplett went 2-for-4 with two runs for the Red Devils on Friday, Noah Hansen was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs and Jacob Wollschlager doubled, scored a run and drove in two.

For Indian Trail, Seth Koci, Tanner Johnson, Charles Stevenson and Connor Foster each drove in a run.

TREMPER 11, RACINE PARK 0: The Trojans ran their winning streak to 16 games Friday by completing a three-game SEC sweep of the Panthers at Tremper's Andy Smith Field.

That moved Tremper to 18-1 overall and 14-1 in the SEC, with a couple of huge SEC series coming next. The Trojans entered Saturday with a one-game lead on Franklin (12-1 SEC) and a two-game lead on Oak Creek (11-2 SEC) atop the conference standings.

Tremper plays Franklin three times next week in a matchup of the teams that shared the SEC title last season, then the Trojans play Oak Creek three times the following week to wrap up the regular season.

In Friday's win over Park, meanwhile, senior Jalani Hudnall picked up his fourth win of the season, working three shutout innings and allowing two hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Jack DeRousse pitched the fourth inning and Richie Dibble worked the fifth to complete the shutout, as the game was called after five due to the 10-run rule.

Offensively, the Trojans had just five hits, but they took advantage of eight walks, two hit batters and seven errors.

Ivan Jake doubled and scored twice, and Ethan Bauerschmidt, Ryne Lesnik, Tanner White, Rory Dutton and Wyatt Modory each had an RBI.

"I’m proud of our team," Tremper coach John Matera said. "We're playing well, have developed a lot of confidence and grown considerably in the last month. We’re excited about the remaining games as we come down the stretch and prepare for the tournament."

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 29, RACINE ST. CATHERINE'S 10: In a wild Metro Classic Conference slugfest at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field on Thursday, the Pacers outlasted the Angels, scoring 17 runs in the bottom of the fourth as the game eventually ended after the top of the fifth due to the 10-run rule.

The game featured all sorts of huge offensive numbers, but Soren Smith arguably had the biggest day for Shoreland (6-7, 6-4 MCC) by going 3-for-6 with a triple, four runs and six RBI.

David Ripke also had a massive game for the Pacers, finishing 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBI, Will Craig tripled, drove in four runs and scored four runs, Tyler Walker went 3-for-4 with two runs and four RBI, leadoff hitter T.J. Cuadra doubled, scored three runs and drove in three and Cody Pavlovich finished 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and three RBI.

Walker survived on the mound to get the win, working 1.1 innings of relief and limiting the damage to four runs (one earned) on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

CENTRAL 7, MUKWONAGO 3: After having their 10-game winning streak snapped by Elkhorn on Thursday, the Falcons got right back in the win column Friday in non-conference play in Paddock Lake.

Central, which improved to 16-2 overall and was ranked No. 10 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the bottom of the fifth and plated three more in the bottom of the sixth to pull away from Mukwonago.

Clean-up hitter Jack Rose finished 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI for the Falcons, Adam Switalski drove in three and Viny Greco and Nick Argersinger each had an RBI.

On the mound, Kade Scott started and worked the first three innings for Central, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits with four walks and a strikeout. Argersinger then did a great job in relief to get the win, tossing four one-hit, scoreless innings with two walks and a strikeout.

Central entered play Saturday with a one-game lead on Union Grove atop the Southern Lakes Conference standings, but they were tied in the loss column, with the Falcons at 9-2 in SLC play and the Broncos at 7-2.

Central was off Saturday, while Union Grove was scheduled to host Racine Horlick in non-conference play.

