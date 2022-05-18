High school roundup: Central boys golf team fends off Union Grove to claim Southern Lakes title

All season long, Central boys golf coach Mark Olsen has lauded how well-balanced his roster is.

That really paid off Tuesday.

Missing one of their top players because he had to take an Advanced Placement test and another because he was sick, the Falcons did just enough to hang onto their Southern Lakes Conference lead and fend off Union Grove to win the conference title outright.

Central entered the final full SLC Meet of the season, held Tuesday at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford — with its tight, tree-lined fairways and small, firm greens — with a small cushion on Union Grove for first place in the conference.

And while Waterford won Tuesday's 18-hole meet with a team score of 341 and Union Grove was second at 346, Central's third-place total of 358 was good enough to secure the season's outright SLC championship.

In each SLC meet this season, teams were given one point for first place, two points for second, three for third, and on up through the highest score. With two first-place finishes, two second-place finishes and Tuesday's third-place finish, Central finished the conference slate with a total of nine points, one point ahead of Union Grove for the title.

Lake Geneva Badger placed third with 17 points, followed by Waterford (20), Delavan-Darien (24), Elkhorn (25), Burlington (29) and Wilmot (40).

Leading the way for the Falcons in Tuesday's meet was Connor L'Esperance, who carded an 88 to tie for eighth in the individual standings.

Bennett Gatto and Dylan Bruni tied for 10th at 89 for the Falcons and Evan Pelli carded a 92 to tie for 16th, as all four of Central's scores that counted in the team standings Tuesday were top-20 marks.

"We've been talking about team balance all year, and now it was time to put it to the test," Olsen said.

For Wilmot, which finished with a team score of 405 to place eighth Tuesday, Dane Turner carded a 92 to tie for 16th, while Adam Cole shot a 101, Jon Olenick carded a 105 and Davis Schlagenhaft had a 107.

Union Grove's Jacob Brown fired a 78 to claim medalist honors.

Softball

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 12, ST. JOSEPH 2: The Pacers banged out 12 hits and topped the county rival Pacers on Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at UW-Parkside's Case Complex.

It was the 11th win in its last 12 games for Shoreland and its eighth straight Metro Classic victory to close the season, as the Pacers (14-4 overall) finished in second place in the Metro Classic at 11-3 in conference play behind Greendale Martin Luther (12-2 Metro Classic).

The Pacers conclude their regular season Friday at Tremper and are a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division-2 playoff field. They'll host either No. 8 seed Brookfield Academy or No. 9 seed Cedar Grove-Belgium in a regional semifinal next week Tuesday.

St. Joseph, meanwhile, concluded its regular season at 12-8 overall and in third place in the Metro Classic at 10-4 in conference play. The Lancers are a No. 7 seed in the Division-4 playoff bracket and host No. 10 seed Williams Bay in a regional quarterfinal at Parkside at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

In Tuesday's game, Kaylee Ruiz was 3-for-4 with and RBI to lead Shoreland, Haylee Dodd went 2-for-4, with three runs, two stolen bases and an RBI, Grace Olson was 2-for-4 with a run, a stolen base and two RBI, Alyssa Pavlovich went 3-for-4 with three runs and Erin Borchardt picked up her 11th win of the season, allowing an unearned run on six hits with seven strikeouts over six innings.

"We played with great energy tonight," Shoreland coach Kelly Hill said. "I give credit to my girls for that. It has been a long stretch for many teams at the end of the season. These girls are just focused on one inning at a time, and that has helped us stay energized and focused."

Baseball

CENTRAL 6, BADGER 5: The Falcons rallied for five runs in the final inning to win a Southern Lakes Conference thriller in Paddock Lake on Tuesday.

Central (17-2, 10-2 SLC), ranked eighth in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, entered the seventh inning trailing 5-1 and came all the way back to walk off Badger (7-13, 4-8 SLC) in the bottom of seventh.

Adam Switalski started on the mound for Central and pitched four innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out three. Joey Pflug entered in relief and pitched the final three innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits and a walk with one strikeout to earn the win.

Entering play Wednesday, Central held a one-game lead on Union Grove (8-2 SLC) atop the conference standings, though the Falcons and Broncos were tied in the loss column.

Jack Rose led the Falcons at the plate, going 1-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored. Drew Eckhart went 1-for-2 with two walks, one RBI and one run scored.

BRADFORD 11, RACINE PARK 1: The Red Devils put everything together in a Southeast Conference game at Wavro Field on Tuesday.

The Red Devils (7-13, 7-9 SEC) leapt to a 4-0 lead after three innings against the Panthers (2-16, 0-15 SEC), piling up 13 hits in the game and limiting Park to three hits.

Jacob Heyden went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI for Bradford, Logan LaBuda had two hits and drove in two runs, Noah Hansen also went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Anthony Yust and Connor Cornelius each drove in two runs and Nolan Shiplett had two hits, including a triple, and scored twice.

LaBuda dominated on the mound, meanwhile, allowing just an unearned runs on two hits and a walk with six strikeouts. The game was called after six due to the 10-run rule.

Girls soccer

INDIAN TRAIL 4, RACINE HORLICK 0: The Hawks flew past the Rebels after a dominant second half in a Southeast Conference match at Levonian Field in Racine on Tuesday.

The Hawks (7-6-2, 3-2-1 SEC) jumped out to a 1-0 lead after Emma Jiter scored unassisted in the sixth minute. Yet most of the damage done against the Rebels (3-12, 0-6 SEC) came in the second half.

Megan Flasch scored off an assist from Evelina Martinez in the 48th minute and Zoraya Marquez scored off an assist by Cassie Gruchow in the 71st minute. The Hawks then polished off the match with a third second-half goal in the 80th minute, with Carissa Phillips scoring unassisted.

"I am pleased with our performance today," Indian Trail coach Drew Baker said. "And how we are continuing to control the game with our great passing. It is leading to great scoring chances for us. We are defending well and making smart decisions with the ball."

Rebecca Hannaman maintained the shutout in net, as the Hawks limited the Rebels to one shot in the match.

