High school roundup: Central boys golf team hosts, then cleans up at Falcon Invitational

The Central boys golf team played host to the Southern Lakes Conference for Monday's Falcon Invitational at The Club at Strawberry Creek.

And the Falcons soared in a two-man scramble format to win the eight-team meet.

Central's three pairings were almost as consistent as it gets, as Dylan Bruni and Tyler Shike combined for a 71, Conner L'Esperance and Evan Pelli also shot a 71 and Bennett Gatto and Aidan Hawkins shot a 75.

The Falcons' team score added to a meet-best 217 to win the event ahead of Waterford (226) and Union Grove (228).

"Obviously, I'm pleased with the result," Central coach Mark Olsen said. "I am very happy to see that our team has great balance this year. We go about seven deep, and there should be some stiff competition for spots in the top five."

Wilmot, meanwhile, placed eighth with team total of 258.

Playing for the Panthers were Dane Turner and Adam Cole (80), Kevin Gronke and Ethan Hamel (89) and Layne Gauger and Davis Schlagenhaft (89).

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Indian Trail led county teams Monday in the SEC Mini-Meet at the Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford

Alex Martin and A.J. Hamelin each produced a 48 on the front nine for the Hawks, and junior Glen Madrigrano wasn't far off his teammates with a 50.

Blake Callahan provided Tremper its best score on the day, with the junior carding a 46. Sophomore Owen DeRousse, playing at No. 1 for the Trojans, shot a 47.

Bradford did not field a complete team at meet, but junior Caden Palmen shot a 53 for the Red Devils' top result.

The event was won by Oak Creek with a 164. Indian Trail finished fourth (201), ahead of Tremper (206) in fifth.

METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE

The Lancers placed fourth in the team standings with a score of 207 and were led by senior Thomas Dippel, whose 42 was good for fifth place individually, in the season's first Metro Classic Mini-Meet on Monday at Hawk's View Golf Club in Lake Geneva.

Also for St. Joseph, Ian Ittner shot a 50, Matthew Keeter carded a 52, Julia Santelli had a 63 and Blake Drinka shot a 66.

"I am very proud of how our team performed," St. Joseph coach Joe Gricar said. "Our golfers were excited to get out on a new course and compete against their peers. Overall, today was a great first step toward a successful season."

Girls soccer

CENTRAL 4, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0

The Falcons remain undefeated after shutting out the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference match in Paddock Lake on Monday.

Senior midfielder Caroline Hill got things off to a quick start with a goal in the first minute, assisted by Maddie Haubrich.

Alyssa Klementzos, a junior midfielder, scored the next goal for Central at the nine-minute mark with an assist from sophomore Ani Minic.

“We needed a solid team effort to pull off tonight’s win,” Central coach Vlatko Minic said. “Our outside midfielders made a lot of dangerous runs and created a lot of chances that our forwards were able to capitalize on.”

Central (5-0-1 overall, 2-0 SLC) didn’t score through the rest of the first half, but its defensive efforts would prove enough to keep Badger at bay in the meantime.

Junior forward Kiley Cummings then notched the first goal of the second half with an assist from Haubrich in the 58th minute, and midfielder Klementzos scored her second goal of the night, assisted by Talie DeBartelo, in the 59th.

The Falcons will next compete to maintain their undefeated record at defending WIAA Division-2 state champion Whitefish Bay in non-conference action Thursday. Whitefish Bay was the No. 1-ranked team in Division-2 in the first state coaches poll of the season

“Hopefully, now we are a battle-tested team,” Vlatko Minic said. “We look forward to matching up against the powerhouse that is Whitefish Bay for a really strong test.”

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 3, ST. JOSEPH 1

The Lancers were able to take an early lead over the defending WIAA Division-4 state champion Blue Knights but could not hang on to secure the win in Monday’s non-conference match at Brookfield.

Brookfield Academy, ranked No. 1 in Division-4 in the preseason and week one state coaches poll, beat St. Joseph, 1-0, to earn a sectional final victory in their most recent match-up last season.

Through the first half of Monday's match, it appeared as though the Lancers — ranked No. 6 in Division-4 in the preseason week one state coaches poll — were going reverse the outcome of that last meeting.

Senior Martina Harrington scored her eighth goal this season in the 36th minute with an assist from sophomore Ava Rizzitano, but neither team would score for the remainder of the first half.

“It was definitely a tale of two halves,” St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. “After the first 15 minutes, we seemed to settle in and play with a level of confidence.”

Though the Lancers held a one-score lead going into halftime, the Blue Knights would not take long to find an answer and would go on to score three unanswered goals.

“With the goal advantage coming out of halftime, we fell into the trap of playing on our heels and almost too cautious,” Alia said. “Brookfield Academy has talented players at all levels, but all of our breakdowns were of our own creation.”

St. Joseph (3-1) finished the game with 13 shots on goal, and the Blue Knights had nine.

Senior goalkeeper Sara Ryan had six saves for the Lancers.

“This was an early test and a great reminder of the importance of every possession, every opportunity and every minute of the match,” Alia said. “It also underscored our ability to compete at a high level.”

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 11, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 5

Kaylee Carter paved the way for the Pacers' non-conference victory over the Wildcats on Monday in Milwaukee with a record performance.

Carter, a junior forward, set the school record for goals in a single match with six.

Only six minutes had run off the clock when Carter began her hot streak, scoring her first goal with an assist from senior forward Lauren Carter.

Sophomore midfielder Maren Fitzpatrick, also assisted by Lauren Carter, scored the next goal for Shoreland at the 11th minute, but it wouldn’t be long until Kaylee Carter made her way back to the goal.

Kaylee Carter scored her first unassisted goal in the 25th minute and then assisted Lauren Carter just two minutes later for another Shoreland goal.

Kaylee Carter then kicked a second unassisted goal in the 32nd minute and then scored again just five minutes later, assisted by Sophia Van De Water.

After taking on a 6-2 halftime lead, the Pacers (2-2) continued to play strong and scored their first goal of the second half in the 44th minute, with Kaylee Carter taking the shot and Maren Fitzpatrick giving the assist.

Senior midfielder Shay Lange scored the next goal for Shoreland in the 48th minute, and Kaylee Carter scored her record-setting sixth and final goal unassisted in the 66th minute.

The final goals of the game belonged to Shoreland junior midfielder Julia Heathcock, who scored her first goal in the 77th minute unassisted and her next in the 80th minute assisted by Belle Zarling.

Sophomore goalkeeper Brittany Durham made 11 saves for Shoreland.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 6, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0

The Eagles dropped a non-conference match to the Knights on Monday at CLS.

Dominican led 4-0 at halftime, as CLS fell to 1-1 on the season.

"Tough game for us," CLS coach Alan Krass said. "They used their team speed in the attack to cause issues for us on the defensive end. Naomi Miller and Audrey Heiring played well in the loss."

Boys tennis

TREMPER 7, UNION GROVE 0

The Trojans won all seven flights against the Broncos in a non-conference match Monday at Tremper.

At No. 1 singles, Tremper's Max Botey outlasted Union Grove's Nolan Schaub, 5-7, 6-4, 11-9. Grant Murowski won in straight sets at No. 2 singles, and Dylan Petkovic and Nicholas Marcaida won via forfeit at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively.

In doubles, the Trojans got straight-set wins from Ryan Whynott and Enza Price at No. 1, Jamison Ward and Chris Donkor at No. 2 and Leo Ruffolo and Matt Standard at No. 3.

