High school roundup: Central girls basketball team posts big win over 5th-ranked St. Joseph

The Central girls basketball team notched a big 69-57 victory over St. Joseph on Saturday afternoon during a tournament that was played at Union Grove.

It was big because the Lancers entered the game 3-0 and ranked No. 5 in Division-4 in the opening state coaches poll of the season.

The Falcons, meanwhile, were coming off a lopsided Southern Lakes Conference loss to Union Grove, ranked No. 7 in Division-2, so Saturday's win was a nice bounce-back as they improved to 3-1 on the season.

Reese Rynberg led the way for Central with 16 points, Ellie Reynolds scored 14 and Maggie Kimpler scored 13.

For St. Joseph, which dropped to 3-1, Anna Jenkins scored a game-high 19 points and Jayden Hill added 14.

Central was scheduled to host county rival Wilmot on Tuesday in Paddock Lake, while St. Joseph was scheduled to play at Greendale Martin Luther, ranked No. 9 in Division-3, in Metro Classic Conference play.

Both those games ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News. For coverage, visit kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Thursday's print edition of the News.

Wrestling

Cramer/Brown Invite

Bradford finished in fifth place in the event held Saturday at Janesville Parker.

The Red Devils were defeated by Parker, 51-18, Prairie du Chien, 72-12, and Monroe, 48-24, and also had a bye in one round.

Corbin Ramos went 3-1 with three pins at 145 pounds to lead the Red Devils, Ethan McClain was also 3-1 with three pins at 285 and Emilio Jaimes finished 3-1 at 126.

Look at the week ahead

In addition to the SLC girls basketball matchup between Wilmot and Central in Paddock Lake on Tuesday night, this week features some other big rivalry matchups on the hardwood.

In boys basketball, Bradford and Tremper renew their crosstown rivalry with a 5:30 p.m. Southeast Conference game at Tremper on Wednesday night in what will be the season opener for the Red Devils.

Additionally, Wilmot hosts Central in SLC boys basketball action at 7 p.m. Friday, then the Central and St. Joseph boys square off in a non-conference matchup between two of the top teams in the area at 3 p.m. Saturday in Paddock Lake.

This week also marks the start of gymnastics meets, as the Kenosha Combined team competes in the Hartland Arrowhead Invite at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and the defending WIAA Division-1 state champion Wilmot Co-op team competes in the Elkhorn Invite at Agility Center Gymnastics at 6 p.m. Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0