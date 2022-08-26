High school roundup: Central girls tennis remains unbeaten in SLC play

The Central High School girls tennis team swept doubles and won a pair of singles matches Thursday to beat Union Grove 5-2 in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet against the Broncos.

The Falcons are unbeaten in three SLC dual meets this season and swept doubles for the second time.

Grace Hanke and Gianna Mandli led the doubles sweep with a close three-set victory at No. 1 doubles over Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gerhke (6-3, 5-7, 7-5).

Mary Kinzler and Ani Minic beat Madelyn France and Olivia Kaminski 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles and Morgan Chyla and Nina Pelli completed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Allie Schmidt and Everly Squires at No. 3 doubles.

Gwen Hammond, at No. 1 singles, and Ava Phillips at No. 4 singles, both won by the same score, 6-2, 6-1. Hammond beat Mallory Dam and Phillips beat Elivia Garcia.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 4, TREMPER 3: No. 3 singles player Teagan Rowlands continued to shine for the Trojans in a nonconference dual meet Thursday at Tremper.

Rowlands, a freshman, earned Tremper’s only victory in singles and remained unbeaten in her varsity career after beating Nina Anderson 6-2, 6-2.

“I am very happy with her level of effort and skill on the court so far,” Trojans coach Kattie Castineyra said.

Earning victories in doubles for Tremper were the No. 1 doubles team of Katelyn Rocha and Leah Weisinger, who needed a third-set supertiebreaker to beat Izzie Bailet and Cameryn Heckel 2-6, 6-3, 10-6, and the No. 3 doubles team of Ella Callahan and Matilda Petkus, who beat Sabrina Strasser and Ava Pether 6-2, 6-4.

Nicole Porut, at No. 1 singles for the Trojans, also played a tight match capped by a supertiebreaker, but came out on the losing end against Tinker Trent (7-5, 4-6, 10-4).

Girls golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Tremper had the best team finish and Bradford senior Ava Litkey had the best individual performance among Kenosha teams Thursday at a Southeast Conference mini-meet at Maplecrest Country Club in Somers.

Tremper finished fourth, two shots behind Racine Case (211) at 213. Junior McKenna Furst led the Trojans with a 51, with junior Mary Riese (52) and senior Phina Troha (53) close behind.

Indian Trail was sixth at 222 and senior Maddie Dahlk led the Hawks with a 48 that tied her for sixth.

Litkey, the only player for the Red Devils, shot a 47 to tie for fourth individually.

Franklin, with three players shooting under 50, won the meet at 195, and Oak Creek was second at 207. Olivia Schueller of Franklin was the medalist with a 44.

Boys soccer

WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: The Pacers fought hard, but could not overcome a 2-0 halftime deficit in a nonconference loss Thursday at Somers.

Shoreland (0-2) scored an apparent goal in the 10th minute of the match, but it was disallowed by the referee.

“The goalie misplayed our ball in an attempt to clear it from the box,” Pacers coach Dan Hahm said. “However, the referee called that one of our players made illegal contact with the goalie, and it was waved off.

“We struggled to find any rhythm in our play after that.”

Wisconsin Lutheran (2-0) scored its first goal in the 20th minute and added a second goal late in the first half.

Connor Hahm made five saves in goal for Shoreland.