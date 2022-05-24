High school roundup: Central softball team advances to regional final

The Central High School softball team is moving on in the WIAA playoffs, even with an early start.

The Falcons played Racine Case in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game moved from Tuesday to Monday, but it didn’t matter because Central took advantage of six Eagles errors for an 11-1 victory at Paddock Lake.

The Falcons (12-11), seeded sixth in the sectional, will face No. 3 seed Bradford/Reuther (16-8) in the regional final on Thursday at Bullen Middle School. The Red Devils had a bye in the regional semifinals.

Central scored two runs in the first inning on two walks, a fielder’s choice, an RBI single by Sam Erber and a wild pitch that allowed Meg Lampos to score.

The Falcons all but put the game away with a seven-run third inning. They loaded the bases on a hit batter, bunt single, fielder’s choice and a walk, and scored the first run on a wild pitch. Carlee Diggs walked with the bases loaded to drive in a run, a fielder’s choice brought home another run, Laney Koltanowski hit a two-run single and Lila McNeill singled home another run.

The game ended on the 10-run rule after Central scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Erber went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; McNeill went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored; and Koltanowski had two RBIs for the Falcons.

“We played much better today, but we must still clean up some things before our next game,” Central co-head coach Tom Lampe said. “But the offense was much better.”

McNeill started in the circle and allowed just one hit and struck out three in 3 2/3 innings. Lampos pitched the final 2 1/3 innings. allowing two this and striking out four.

Girls soccer

ST. JOSEPH 2, CENTRAL 2: The unranked Falcons held their own against Metro Classic Conference leader and state-ranked St. Joseph Monday in a nonconference match at Anderson/Troha Field.

Martina Harrington, one of the leading goal scorers in the state, scored the first goal of the match, in the 17th minute on a penalty kick, for the Lancers (11-1-1), ranked sixth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

Central (12-4-4) tied the match on a goal by Kiley Cummings off the first of two assists by Caroline Hill.

Harrington assisted Kaitlyn Leinenweber in the 27th minute to give St. Joseph the lead at 2-1, and the score remained the same at the half.

Maddie Haubrich tied the match in the 57th minute on a diving header off a pass from Hill.

The Lancers had two golden opportunities in the last 15 minutes, coach Gino Alia said. The first was when Harrington beat the Central back line, but Central goalkeeper Lola Minic made a diving save. The other near miss was by Ava Rizzitano, who was just wide on a shot after breaking free down the left side.

“It was a very competitive and well-played match,” Alia said. “Both teams were playing at less than 100% physically, but you couldn’t tell by the effort. The effort was outstanding by both teams.”

Falcons coach Vlatko Minic was also pleased with his team’s performance.

“It took us awhile to find our rhythm and truly things never completely clicked tonight, but we muscled out a tie and generated a lot of chances in the second half,” coach Minic said. “Jordan Roscioli helped our attack in the second half by being threatening from the back.”

The Lancers can win the outright Metro Classic Conference title Wednesday when they host Shoreland Lutheran at Indian Trail’s Jaskwhich Stadium.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 0: On Senior Night, the Lady Pacers scored two goals in each half and won a non-conference match over the Timberwolves Monday at Somers.

Lauren Carter, one of Shoreland’s six senior players and one senior manager, scored two goals, both in the second half, for the Pacers (11-8-0). The first came in the 50th minute (Julia Heathcock assist) and the second was in the 73rd minute (Shay Lange assist).

Heathcock (Maren Fitzpatrick assist) scored the first goal of the match in the 14th minute and Kaylee Carter scored unassisted in the 19th minute.

Pacers coach Matthew Grow said the seniors were regional champions in 2019 and “led the team through the COVID years.”

Freshman goalkeeper Ella Malliet earned her fifth shutout of the season for Shoreland.

