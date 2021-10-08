High school roundup: Central's Allen racks up another win at Falcon Cross Country Invitational

Another race, another win for Central senior Will Allen.
A week after winning the boys race at the Kenosha County Cross Country Invitational, Allen did the same Thursday at the Falcon Invitational, hosted by Central at Fox River Park in Burlington.
Allen took first in the 126-finisher boys field with a time of 16 minutes, 40.5 seconds, well ahead of Greendale senior Ben Barutzke, who placed second in 17:16.5.
Allen is gearing up for another run to the WIAA Division-1 State Meet after placing 14th at state last year as a junior. After competing in the Southern Lakes Conference Meet next week Thursday at Fox River Park, the Falcons will compete in a Division-1 sectional on Oct. 23 hosted by Bradford at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.
From there, the top two teams and the top five individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to the State Meet, scheduled for Oct. 30 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
As a team in Thursday's meet, the Central boys placed third among 12 schools that scored with 66 points, just behind Greendale (42) and Elkhorn (65).
Scoring for the Falcons in addition to Allen were senior Steven Verhaalen (eighth, 18:01.5), junior Connor Wade (13th, 18:35), sophomore Travis Verhaalen (16th, 18:41.9) and junior Marcus Gillmore (28th, 19:28.9).
Wilmot also had a top-10 boys finisher, as sophomore Cael Handorf placed seventh in 17:59.3 to lead the Panthers. Wilmot finished eighth in the team standings, as junior Caleb Bruley (26th, 19:22.7) and sophomore Shane Fielder (40th, 20:27) also had top-40 finishes for the Panthers.
Shoreland Lutheran, meanwhile, finished sixth in the boys field with 189 points, led by junior Angel Ayala (29th, 19:39.1), sophomore Nathaniel Groth (30th, 19:39.8) and sophomore Asher Patterson (34th, 19:55.4).
Christian Life boys also competed in the boys field and finished ninth with 210 points, led by sophomore Alex St. John (18th, 19:01.3), sophomore Sam Adams (23rd, 19:16) and freshman Javier Gomez (38th, 20:21.2).
Central also placed third in the girls field among nine schools that scored with 95 points, behind Racine Case (32) and Greendale (48).
Sophomore Margaret Gillmore led the Falcons with a top-five finish, placing fifth in 21:48.6, while senior Ariana Eiler finished 10th (22:14.3), senior Gina Grenyo was 20th (23:14.5), freshman Ellie Boncher placed 26th (23:49.1) and sophomore Audrey Zeller finished 36th (24:44.5).
Shoreland placed fifth in the girls field with 136 points, led by junior Alianna Herrera (ninth, 22:02.9), freshman Tempe Zondag (11th, 22:22.3), sophomore Belle Zarling (25th, 23:47.3) and senior Ella Van Buren (37th, 24:46.9).
Wilmot took eighth in the girls field with 195 points, as junior Amber Blount (12th, 22:24.4) and freshman Elisabeth Pietluck (34th, 24:37.8) had the Panthers' top finishes.
Christian Life had individual competitors in the girls field, led by freshman Gianna Feliciano, who finished 72nd in 29:13.9.
Case senior Audrey Amaya placed first among 96 girls finishers in 19:42.7.
Boys soccer
Bradford 4, Menomonee Falls 0
Led by Michael DeLuca's two goals, the Red Devils notched a non-conference road win Thursday.
Nakeo Romanovic and Carlos Morales also scored a goal each for Bradford, while Erick Villalobos had a pair of assists on crossing passes.
Bradford coach Jonny Rimkus also cited the play of Nick Serrano and Jordan Manjarrez in the midfield, Nagib Ayech, Nate Klemp, Mason Runyard and Dario Tenario on defense and Dylan Rosales in net for recording the shutout.
Elkhorn 2, Central 0
The Falcons dropped a Southern Lakes Conference match in Paddock Lake on Thursday to the Elks, ranked No. 3 in the latest Division-3 state coaches poll.
The match was scoreless at halftime before Elkhorn scored twice in the second half.
"Playing against Elkhorn requires perfection, and we fell short," Central coach Jon Kao said. "They're a team of high quality, but we can be proud that we made them earn their win. They're the defending conference champion and a perennial state power for a reason.
"It was an incredible team effort up and down the pitch, and the result we put in shows our growth."