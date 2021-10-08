High school roundup: Central's Allen racks up another win at Falcon Cross Country Invitational

Another race, another win for Central senior Will Allen.

A week after winning the boys race at the Kenosha County Cross Country Invitational, Allen did the same Thursday at the Falcon Invitational, hosted by Central at Fox River Park in Burlington.

Allen took first in the 126-finisher boys field with a time of 16 minutes, 40.5 seconds, well ahead of Greendale senior Ben Barutzke, who placed second in 17:16.5.

Allen is gearing up for another run to the WIAA Division-1 State Meet after placing 14th at state last year as a junior. After competing in the Southern Lakes Conference Meet next week Thursday at Fox River Park, the Falcons will compete in a Division-1 sectional on Oct. 23 hosted by Bradford at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.

From there, the top two teams and the top five individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to the State Meet, scheduled for Oct. 30 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

As a team in Thursday's meet, the Central boys placed third among 12 schools that scored with 66 points, just behind Greendale (42) and Elkhorn (65).