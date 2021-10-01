High school roundup: Central's Allen, Tremper's Callahan finish first in County Cross Country Invite

Central senior Will Allen won the boys individual title, Tremper sophomore Tess Callahan claimed the girls individual title and Indian Trail won both team titles Thursday in the Kenosha County Cross Country Invite at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.

With all eight county schools participating, Allen was first among 107 finishers in the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 14.6 seconds and Callahan was first among 71 finishers in the girls race with a time of 20:09.7.

In the boys race, after Allen, Indian Trail claimed the next six spots, as senior Keegan Meier placed second (16:27), freshman Remy Strichartz finished third (16:33.6), senior Nick Fonk was fourth (17:12.3), senior Chad Helmke finished fifth (17:13.3), senior Gabe Islas was sixth (17:25.7) and senior Nick Klinkhammer placed seventh (17:31.4).

With 20 points, the Hawks easily had the lowest team score in the boys field, followed by Central with 49. Bradford finished third in the boys field with 90 points, followed by Tremper (112), St. Joseph (161), Wilmot (173), Christian Life (189) and Shoreland Lutheran (194).

Bradford senior Noah Bliss finished eighth in 17:38.4 for the Red Devils' top boys finish, Wilmot sophomore Cael Handorf was ninth (17:54.8) and Central senior Steven Verhaalen placed 10th (17:59.2).