High school roundup: Central's Allen, Tremper's Callahan finish first in County Cross Country Invite

Central senior Will Allen won the boys individual title, Tremper sophomore Tess Callahan claimed the girls individual title and Indian Trail won both team titles Thursday in the Kenosha County Cross Country Invite at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.
With all eight county schools participating, Allen was first among 107 finishers in the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 14.6 seconds and Callahan was first among 71 finishers in the girls race with a time of 20:09.7.
In the boys race, after Allen, Indian Trail claimed the next six spots, as senior Keegan Meier placed second (16:27), freshman Remy Strichartz finished third (16:33.6), senior Nick Fonk was fourth (17:12.3), senior Chad Helmke finished fifth (17:13.3), senior Gabe Islas was sixth (17:25.7) and senior Nick Klinkhammer placed seventh (17:31.4).
With 20 points, the Hawks easily had the lowest team score in the boys field, followed by Central with 49. Bradford finished third in the boys field with 90 points, followed by Tremper (112), St. Joseph (161), Wilmot (173), Christian Life (189) and Shoreland Lutheran (194).
Bradford senior Noah Bliss finished eighth in 17:38.4 for the Red Devils' top boys finish, Wilmot sophomore Cael Handorf was ninth (17:54.8) and Central senior Steven Verhaalen placed 10th (17:59.2).
Senior Elijah Stuebner finished 16th in 18:16.2 for Tremper's top boys finish, junior Aidan Mullen placed 22nd in 18:55.5 for St. Joseph's top finish, sophomore Alex St. John took 25th in 18:57.7 for Christian Life's top finish and sophomore Asher Patterson placed 31st in 19:11.2 to lead Shoreland.
In the girls field, senior Jayden Ingram took second in 20:32.5 to give Tremper a one-two finish, Indian Trail junior Alissa Taylor placed third (20:34.8), Tremper senior Faith Marschel finished fourth (20:48.3) and Indian Trail sophomore Audrey Shreve rounded out the top five in 20:57.9.
With 33 points, the Hawks narrowly edged the Trojans, who tallied 46, for first place in the girls team scores. Central was third with 79 points, followed by Bradford (100), Shoreland (123) and St. Joseph (136). Wilmot and Christian Life did not have enough girls runners to post team scores.
Rounding out the top 10 in the girls field, Indian Trail sophomore Kate Herrmann finished sixth (21:16.6), Bradford senior Reaghan Spencer finished seventh (21:22.2), Wilmot junior Amber Blount placed eighth (21:23.1) running as an individual, Indian Trail senior Payton Scoggin took ninth (21:38.5) and Central sophomore Margaret Gillmore finished 10th (21:40.8).
Freshman Tempe Zondag placed 14th in 22:14.1 for Shoreland's top girls finish, junior Hannah Shibilski finished 25th in 23:33.8 for St. Joseph's top finish and freshman Gianna Feliciano finished 52nd in 28:33.7 running individually for Christian Life.
Girls volleyball
Central 3, Wilmot 0
The Falcons shook off a slow start to sweep the county rival Panthers, 25-20, 25-17, 25-9, in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Wilmot on Thursday.
Karis Bridleman led Central with 14 kills and five aces, Lauren Foerster had 14 kills and three aces, Sydney Selburg totaled 26 assists and Shelby Fabbri had 13 digs.
No information was submitted for Wilmot.
Shoreland Lutheran 3, Burlington Catholic Central 1
The Pacers notched a Metro Classic Conference win in four sets, 26-24, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16, on Thursday at Shoreland.
Leading Shoreland were Mia Majerko (three blocks), Emma Schattschneider (33 kills) and Madelyn Kassulke (18 assists).
Wind Point Prairie 3, St. Joseph 2
The Hawks edged the Lancers in a five-set Metro Classic match Thursday at Prairie, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 18-25, 15-8.
Shea Paxton and Jayden Hill each had eight kills to lead the St. Joseph attack, while Ellie Schuler racked up 25 digs and 25 assists and Hill also notched 10 blocks.
Milwaukee Reagan 3, Bradford 1
The Red Devils lost a non-conference match in four sets Thursday in Milwaukee.
Ella Cannady led Bradford with eight kills, Kate Yackley added seven kills, Rachel Madsen had 22 assists and Ally Eckel totaled eight aces and 25 digs.
Boys soccer
St. Joseph 2, Whitefish Bay Dominican 2
The Lancers and Knights played to a Metro Classic draw on Wednesday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
After Dominican went up 1-0 in the sixth minute, sophomore Joey Bilotti tied the match in the 18th minute for St. Joseph when he placed a deflected cross past the keeper. Dominican took a 2-1 lead in the 63rd minute, but St. Joseph senior Andrew Alia tied it up again off a direct kick from 25 yards out in the 71st, and that ended the scoring.
The Lancers had 13 shots on goal to the Knights' four and five corner kicks to the Knights' two but were unable to break the tie.
St. Joseph coach Gino Alia also cited the play of midfielders Phil Rizzitano, Peter Visconti and Keegan Bradley and defender Matt Schulte.
Heritage Christian 2, Shoreland Lutheran 1
The Pacers dropped a non-conference road match Thursday.
Heritage Christian took a 2-0 lead with goals in the ninth and 14th minutes before Shoreland's Gavin Moore scored unassisted on a great individual effort in the 16th, weaving through defenders from midfield, but there was no scoring after that.
Kaiden Love made three saves in net for the Pacers.