High school roundup: Central's Dylan Bruni wins Brighton Dale Boys Golf Match Play individual title

Central's Dylan Bruni was the last man standing to claim victory in the two-day Brighton Dale Invitational Boys Golf Match Play Tournament, held Friday and Saturday at Brighton Dale Links.

Additionally, led by Bruni, the Falcons' Maroon Team claimed 13 total match victories to win the team title among eight total teams, all from the Southern Lakes Conference, and 32 golfers who in the event.

Central also had a Silver Team, which finished fourth with nine match victories. Wilmot, meanwhile, totaled three match victories to place eighth, while Union Grove was second with 11 match wins, Waterford was third with 10, Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien tied for fifth with seven and Burlington was seventh with six.

Bruni went 5-0 in his matches to claim the individual title.

In his first three matches, Bruni defeated Parker Kouba of Wilmot, Evan Pelli of Central Silver and Nolan Ahler of Elkhorn to reach the semifinals. There, he faced teammate Aidan Hawkins, who in the quarterfinals knocked off the draw's No. 1 seed, Simon Graham of Union Grove.

Bruni was able to get past Hawkins the semifinals then beat Robbie Meyers of Waterford in Saturday's title match.

Hawkins and Bennett Gatto each won three matches and Tyler Shike won two for the Central Maroon Team. For the Central Silver Team, Connor Brown and Evan Pelli each won three matches, Fred Goetz won two and Logan Bush won one.

For Wilmot, Kouba, Adam Cole and Ethan Hamel each won a match over the weekend.

Jacob Brown of Union Grove joined Bruni, Hawkins and Meyers in Saturday's semifinals.

Girls soccer

BRADFORD 6, RACINE CASE 0; BRADFORD 4, OAK CREEK 1; BRADFORD 2, GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 2: The Red Devils finished off a busy week by going 2-0-1, notching Southeast Conference wins over the Eagles on Tuesday at Bradford Stadium and the Knights on Thursday at Oak Creek and tying state-ranked Notre Dame in non-conference action on Saturday at Bradford Stadium.

Notre Dame was ranked No. 3 in Division-3 in the latest state coaches poll. Bradford was ranked No. 2 in Division-1 in the preseason poll but has dropped out of the top 10 for the moment amid a rash of injuries.

Bradford still has not lost a match this season, however, moving to 3-0-3 overall and 2-0-1 in the SEC after last week's busy slate.

"Saturday was our fifth starting lineup in six games," Bradford coach David Naylor said. "Despite the setbacks, we had a good week, moving up in conference, remaining undefeated and matching goal for goal with a very good Notre Dame team (Saturday). We outshot Notre Dame, 14-6, so we had chances to win.

"Six weeks in, several starting lineups later, and we are still undefeated. I am proud of the resilience of this team. We have taken adversity this year, losing multiple very talented players to injury or attrition, and have continued to work as a team and support each other. I am very proud of the start the girls have made, despite the circumstances. We are really embracing the motto, one half at a time."

Over last week's three matches, Kate Brown racked up five goals one assist to pace the Red Devils' offense. Ally Eckel scored four goals, Haley Christianson totaled two goals and two assists, Anna Seymour had a goal and an assist, and Ella Bradley, Vaneza Aguilar and Lilly Lanhardt each had one assist.

"This year, we have several dynamic players who can score and multiple girls who see the field very well and pass well," Naylor said. "Haley and Kate are putting up some good numbers, but having that third goal scorer in Ally Eckel really helps balance the attack."

CENTRAL 1, WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 0; CENTRAL 7, BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 0; CENTRAL 2, SUGAR RIVER 0: The Falcons went a perfect 3-0 on Saturday to win the championship of a tournament at Big Foot.

In the championship match against Sugar River, Kiley Cummings scored on an Alyssa Klementzos assist and Maddie Haubrich scored on a Reese Harrison assist for Central.

In the opener against Catholic Memorial, Harrison scored on a Haubrich assist for the match's lone goal, then Cummings had a hat trick and Harrison, Talia DeBartelo, Jordan Roscioli and Caroline Hill each scored one goal against Big Foot. Hill also had two assists, Cummings added one, and Gianna Mandli, Sabrina Shoulders, Emma Brewer and Lola Minic each had an assist against Big Foot.

For the day, Central outscored its opponents, 10-0.

"You have to credit the defensive unit with three clean sheets," Central coach Vlatko Minic said. "Jordan Roscioli, Gianna Mandli and Kate Denman put in great work in front of Lola Minic (goalkeeper) to keep everyone off the board. Kiley Cummings continues to show how dangerous she can be and Reese Harrison also contributed a lot (Saturday).

"But we needed our whole bench to pull us through (Saturday), and it was really good to see the whole team click."

Boys tennis

INDIAN TRAIL: The Hawks went 3-1 in matches during an invite at De Pere and West De Pere over the weekend, defeating West De Pere (6-1), Manitowoc Lincoln (5-2) and Green Bay Notre Dame (4-3) and falling to De Pere (4-3).

Playing at No. 2 singles, Indian Trail senior Cole Reigel remained undefeated on the season with a perfect 4-0 mark over the weekend. He defeated Jeremy Weller of West De Pere (6-3, 6-0), Ray Peroutka of Manitowoc Lincoln (6-2, 6-2), Matt Gugluizza of Notre Dame (6-0, 6-4) and Stefen Graf of De Pere (6-3, 6-1).

Kristian Blagoev played at No. 1 singles for Indian Trail over the weekend and went 3-1, defeating West De Pere's Chase Colucci (6-2, 6-1), Manitowoc Lincoln's Logan Anderson (6-3, 6-1) and De Pere's Brett Daniels (6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-5).

Also for the Hawks, Colin McGee went 4-0 at No. 4 singles and David Porut went 3-1 at No. 3 singles, while the doubles teams of Andrew Del Real and Will Murawksi (No. 1) and Zander Feudner and Noah Dostalek (No. 3) each went 2-2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0