High school roundup: Central's Rose shows baseball skills in win over Wilmot

Jack Rose showed Thursday that in addition to being an All-State basketball player, he’s pretty good at baseball, too.

The Central High School senior shortstop helped fuel a big first inning and finished with four RBIs as the Falcons completed a two-game sweep of Kenosha County rival Wilmot with an 8-2 victory on a blustery day at Wilmot.

Rose, who did not play baseball last spring, made his presence known early as Central (5-0, 3-0 SLC) scored five runs in the top of the first inning. Rose went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and four RBIs.

Rose earned Associated Press All-State high honorable mention for basketball this past season.

Central added one run in the top of the second and two more in the fourth.

While Rose took care of the offense, junior pitchers Adam Switalski and Scott Schultz kept the Panthers (0-4, 0-4) in check on the mound.

Switalski (2-0) went the first four innings and Wilmot scored two first-inning runs, but got nothing else. Switalski allowed just four hits, walked two and struck out eight. Schultz pitched no-hit ball the last three innings.

Juniors Nick Argersinger and Seth Brankey each walked three times and Argersinger scored two runs for the Falcons, who beat the Panthers 6-2 on Monday.

For Wilmot, Cody Pappadakis hit a two-run double in the first inning that drove in Jake Christiansen (2 for 4) and Will Kunz, and Pappadakis also walked twice.

Panthers pitchers Garrett Luoma and Jackson Ticha allowed a combined six hits, but walked six batters each and struck out a combined five batters.

Softball

CENTRAL 24, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0 (3 INNINGS): Freshman Meghan Lampos and senior Ashlynn Day combined on a three-inning no-hitter, and Lampos had a perfect day at the plate in the Falcons’ rout of the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday in windy conditions at Delavan.

The game ended after three innings on the 15-run rule.

Central (2-1, 2-0 SLC), which no-hit Delavan-Darien 18-0 on Tuesday, jumped on Comets’ pitching for 11 runs in the first inning.

The Falcons batted around and Lampos, who went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and four runs scored, had three RBIs in the first, driving in Delaney Koltanowski in her first at-bat and bringing home Koltanowski and Lila McNeill in her second at-bat. Rubie Steinmetz had a two-run single in the inning as well.

Central scored six runs in the second and seven in the third.

Hailey Luedtke went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Allison Loucas went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, McNeill went 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, and Coda Shebenik went 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored.

"We had a better night tonight than the first game (against Delavan-Darien),” Falcons co-head coach Tom Lampe said. “Our focus at the plate was much better. That's even more significant considering the weather.”

Lampos threw just 27 pitches in her two innings, striking out four and walking one. Day threw 15 pitches in the third, striking out two and walking one.

“Meg did a great job of just pounding the zone today,” Lampe said.

Girls soccer

WHITEFISH BAY 5, CENTRAL 0: The Falcons had their six-match unbeaten streak snapped Thursday in a nonconference loss to the top-ranked Blue Dukes at Whitefish Bay.

Central (5-1-1), which opened the season with a tie and then won five straight, had its chances, but couldn’t get the ball in the net against the No. 1-ranked team in the state in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

The Falcons trailed 2-0 at the half and the Blue Dukes (2-1-1) scored three more goals in the second half.

“Whitefish Bay advertises themselves as a tough team and definitely deserve their reputation,” Central coach Vlatko Minic said. “They were everything we expected them to be — tough, fast, strong and incredibly talented.

“Even so, we had some moments where everything clicked and we looked dangerous. Kiley Cummings, Caroline Hill, and Kate Denman put in incredible work tonight.”

