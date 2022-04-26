High school roundup: Danielson tosses shutout for Bradford softball team; Indian Trail improves to 6-0

Freshman Brooklynn Danielson pitched a three-hit shutout for the Bradford softball team in a 7-0 blanking of Franklin on Monday in a Southeast Conference game at Bullen Middle School.

The Red Devils (6-3, 3-2 SEC) scored four runs in the second inning and added two more in the third inning to lead the Sabers (3-4, 1-2 SEC) in the early stages. But that run support was more than enough.

Danielson pitched all seven innings for the Red Devils, allowing no runs on three hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts in the game. At the plate, Danielson also went 1-for-3 with a double.

Rachel Madsen went 1-for-2 with an inside-the-park home run for the Red Devils in the sixth inning, while Angela Parker went 1-for-3 with a double.

INDIAN TRAIL 7, SUSSEX HAMILTON 2: Emma Giese hit a home run as the Hawks won a non-conference game on Monday at Indian Trail.

Ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, the Hawks (6-0) held the Chargers (4-4) scoreless through the game's opening six innings. Morgan Fuhrer struck out six and only allowed three hits for the Hawks in the win.

Alona Boydston went 3-for-4 with a double for Indian Trail, Taylor Jacobson went 2-for-4 with a double and Grace Peltier went 2-for-4 with a double.

UNION GROVE 10, CENTRAL 3: The Falcons scored three runs in the first inning but were unable to keep pace with the Broncos' offense in their Southern Lakes Conference game Monday afternoon at Sorensen Fields in Paddock Lake.

Central (3-3, 3-2 SLC) opened the game with a two-run double by Sam Erber, who scored on a Rubie Steinmetz single. Union Grove (7-2, 6-1 SLC) responded with a four-run second inning and added six runs across the final four innings.

"We just didn't put anything together after the first inning,” Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. "We also have to tighten the defense."

Megan Lampos led the Falcons with two hits and struck out eight in four innings of pitching. Emily Boyle pitched a complete game to lead the Broncos.

Girls soccer

UNION GROVE 13, WILMOT 0: The Panthers were shut out in their Southern Lakes Conference game Monday night in Union Grove.

Wilmot (0-6, 0-4 SLC) fell behind 5-0 in the first 15 minutes. Paige Cotton and Julia James each scored five goals to lead Union Grove (5-2-1, 2-0-1 SLC).

RACINE PARK 2, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Eagles were shut out in a non-conference game Monday night in Racine.

Christian Life (2-3) fell behind when Racine Park (2-2-3) scored on a penalty kick attempt in the 30th minute. The Panthers added a second goal five minutes later.

“Most of the game was back and forth,” CLS coach Alan Krass said. “We had three good scoring chances but couldn’t finish.”

Krass praised the play of Aliyah Doerr, Sydney Bandholtz and Kylee Kinsman.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Indian Trail played host to Monday afternoon's SEC Mini-Meet at The Club at Strawberry Creek.

And the Hawks finished third as a team behind a solid outing for senior Alex Martin.

Martin, playing as Indian Trail's No. 1 meet, totaled five pars on Strawberry Creek's back-nine to finish with a 42. Martin's efforts were only bested by Sam Nolan and Jack Boscher of Racine Case, who each shot a 40 to earn co-medalist honors.

The Hawks also received good performances from their sophomores competing at No. 2 and No. 3 at the meet. AJ Hamelin had two pars and finished with a 46, and Caden Jeffson finished with four pars for a 47.

Owen DeRousse led Tremper, meanwhile, as the sophomore had two pars and ended with a 48.

Bradford didn't field a full team to compete in the team event. But the Red Devils' No. 2, sophomore Luis Canady, provided the team's best score of the outing with a 55.

The team event was won by Oak Creek with a 174. Indian Trail finished third (193) and Tremper finished fifth (210).

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR-MEET: Central fired a team total of 349 on Saturday at the Grand Geneva Highlands Course to win the first SLC Major-Meet of the season by five strokes over Union Grove, which totaled a 354.

Leading the Falcons were Connor L'Esperance and Dylan Bruni, who shot an 83 and 84, respectively to place fourth and fifth in the individual standings.

Also for Central, Aidan Hawkins and Bennett Gatto each shot a 91 to tie for 12th and Tyler Shike carded a 93 to tie for 14th.

"The course was set up for maximum difficulty," Central coach Mark Olsen said. "We played from the tournament tees, which resulted in some high scores, but as I always tell my teams, 'It doesn't matter how high you shoot, as long as it is better than anyone else,' and that was the case (Monday). Once again, our team balance was the key to a first-place finish."

Wilmot, meanwhile, carded a 490 to finish last in the eight-team meet.

Competing for the Panthers were Adam Cole (112), Davis Schlagenhaft (113), Layne Gauger (132), Ethan Hamel (133) and Quinn Dixon (139).

Union Grove's Jacob Brown and Lake Geneva Badger's TJ Walton each shot an 81 to claim co-medalist honors.

Girls lacrosse

KENOSHA 10, CEDARBURG 4: Indian Trail junior Victoria Shea finished with three goals, while Central senior Ava Viirre, Central junior Ava Tennis, and Indian Trail senior Becca Vines each scored two to lead the Raptors to a Classic Eight Red Division victory Monday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Senior defender Alyssa Bailey went up on offense for a possession to add a goal for Kenosha (4-0, 3-1 Classic Eight Red). Shea, The Prairie School junior Jaclyn Palmen and Indian Trail freshman Ayden Kochersperger each had an assist.

Shea and Palmen led the team in caused turnovers with three and two, respectively, Indian Trail sophomore goalie Xochitl Delvale-Vera had a great performance in goal with 12 saves, a .750 save percentage and two ground balls and Shea (nine) and Central sophomore Shaine Grinde (five) led the Raptors in ground balls.

"We were short-handed and two of our backups, Kochersperger and Grinde, really stepped up and had big games for us in their first starts," Kenosha coach Cal Becker said. "Shaine was critical on the draw circle, coming up with important possessions, and with great play at defense, especially winning several ground balls. Ayden did a great job filling in at attack with an assist and an excellent job slowing down the transition game of Cedarburg on possession changes."

