High school roundup: Fitch nets hat trick in big win for Tremper girls soccer team

Chloe Fitch scored three goals and Emily Slye had two to lead the Tremper girls soccer team to an 11-0 non-conference victory over Milwaukee Audubon/Hamilton on Thursday at Ameche Field.

The match ended after 60 minutes due to the 10-goal rule.

Also scoring for the Trojans (1-1) were Madison Kasianowicz, Sofia Rademacher, Tess Callahan, Maddie Chianello, Megan Leadingham and Gabriella Bosovich.

Kallista Street earned the shutout in goal.

“We played a solid game and were able to work the ball out, around, and up and down the field,” Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. “Our passing hopefully took a big step forward (Thursday) night, as we were able to connect quite a few in a row.

“Our whole roster had solid minutes and good possessions, as they came out from the beginning and played with purpose.”

CENTRAL 2, BRADFORD 2: This non-conference match, which was the Falcons’ season opener, finished in a draw Thursday at Bradford Stadium.

The match was tied 1-1 at halftime.

Caroline Hill, assisted by Kiley Cummings, scored in the 21st minute and Reese Harrison, assisted by Maddie Haubrich, scored in the 65th for Central. Lola Minic played in goal for the Falcons and made some solid saves, coach Vlatko Minic said.

The goals for the Red Devils (1-0-1) were unavailable. Bradford, which was ranked No. 2 in Division-1 in the Wisconsin Coaches Association preseason poll, were coming off a 10-0 win over Shoreland in a season-opener Tuesday, so Central certainly had to earn its draw against the Red Devils on Thursday.

“It was a very good team effort against a very solid opponent,” Vlatko Minic said. “We needed our defense to shut down some very dangerous weapons, and they performed well. Our offense was able to relieve pressure and get us on the board when we needed it.

“Lola Minic made some great saves to keep the game tight. For our first game, it was a good showing, and we’re excited to see what the rest of the season brings.”

UNION GROVE 5, INDIAN TRAIL 0: The Hawks couldn’t stop the Broncos’ Paige Cotton in a non-conference loss Thursday at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Cotton scored four goals for Union Grove (2-0), including the last three of the match. She also had three goals in a 5-0 victory over Tremper in a season-opener Tuesday.

Indian Trail is 1-1 and hosts St. Joseph on Saturday morning at Jaskwhich Stadium in a non-conference matchup between county programs.

Baseball

CENTRAL 3, RACINE HORLICK 0: Four pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout, as the Falcons opened their season with a non-conference victory over the Rebels on Thursday at Horlick Field in Racine.

The game was a home game for Central, and the Falcons wasted little time jumping out in front. They scored a run in the first inning and two more in the third off Horlick starter Jonathan Hills, who allowed two hits and four walks. Only one of the runs was earned, as the Rebels committed an error.

Seth Brankey, Michael Mulhollon and Viny Greco each drove in a run without a hit for Central. Keegan Kearby, Adam Switalski and Mason Mitacek each had a hit.

Mulhollon, who’s already committed to play next season at NCAA Division I Wichita State, started on the mound and struck out four in two innings. Switalski relieved him and pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts. Brankey, the final pitcher, allowed two hits, but he also struck out two to preserve the shutout.

JJ Bardega went 2-for-3 for Horlick.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0