High school roundup: Indian Trail boys tennis team sends six flights through to Wednesday's sectional

The Indian Trail boys tennis team will have players in all four singles flights and two of three doubles flights competing Wednesday morning in a WIAA Division-1 sectional at Tremper.

The Hawks sent almost all their players through Monday's Division-1 subsectional, also held at Tremper, into Wednesday's sectional, where berths in the State Tournament will be on the line.

The semifinalists in the No. 1 singles and doubles flights and the finalists in the other singles and doubles flights all advanced to Wednesday's sectional. From there, the top four finishers in the No. 1 singles and doubles flights and the champions in the No. 2 singles and doubles flights, plus additional special qualifiers, will advance to the State Individual Tournament from June 2-4 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Additionally, the team champion from each sectional will advance to the State Team Tournament from June 10-11 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

With 20 points Monday, Indian Trail tied with Franklin for the most team points in the subsectional. The sectional on Wednesday will include teams from the subsectional at South Milwaukee, with subsectional and sectional points added to determine the sectional team champion.

In Monday's subsectional at South Milwaukee, Milwaukee Marquette totaled 24 points and Greendale totaled 22.

For Indian Trail on Monday, Kristian Blagoev had a bye in the first round of the No. 1 singles bracket as the top seed and thus was automatically into the sectional, while Cole Reigel won his both his matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores at No. 2 singles to advance to the sectional with ease.

Both Blagoev and Reigel competed in the State Tournament singles bracket last year, with Blagoev advancing all the way to the state quarterfinals as a freshman.

Also for Indian Trail on Monday, David Porut and Colin McGree each had a bye and then won a match at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, to advance to sectionals, while the No. 1 doubles team of Andrew Del Real and Will Murawksi won a match at No. 1 doubles and Zander Feudner and Noah Dostalek had a bye and then won a match at No. 3 doubles to advance.

For Tremper, meanwhile, Max Botey won a match Monday to advance to sectionals at No. 1 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Ryan Whynott and Enza Price, who reached the second round of the state singles draw last year, had a bye through Monday and into Wednesday's sectional.

MUKWONAGO SUBSECTIONAL

Central and Wilmot competed Monday in a Division-1 subsectional at Mukwonago, with the Falcons sending four flights through to Thursday's Division-1 sectional at Brookfield Central.

At No. 2 singles, Austin Dority won two matches, the second by a tight 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 margin over Waterford's Spencer Gross, to advance to sectionals.

Brett Hanke also won a pair of matches at No. 4 singles to advance for the Falcons, while the No. 1 doubles team of Ben Marecek and John Kinzler and the No. 2 doubles team of Connor Barribeau and Jordan Oppenneer each won a match Monday to advance to Thursday.

THE PRAIRIE SCHOOL SUBSECTIONAL

St. Joseph competed Monday in a Division-2 subsectional at The Prairie School in Wind Point and had one flight advance to Thursday's Division-2 sectional at Pleasant Valley Tennis and Fitness Club in Franklin.

The Lancers' No. 2 doubles tandem of Caiden Lecce and Phillip Rizzitano won their first match in a thriller, 6-5, 4-6, 11-9, over New Berlin West's Jackson Muth and Daniel Borgh and then won their second match in straight sets to advance out of the subsectional.

Softball

CENTRAL 11, RACINE CASE 1: The Falcons, seeded No. 6, cruised past the No. 11 seed Eagles in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal at Sorensen Fields in Paddock Lake in a game that was moved from Tuesday to Monday.

Central (12-11) will face No. 3 seed Bradford (16-8) in a regional final on Thursday at Bullen Middle School. The Red Devils had a bye in the regional semifinals.

On Monday, Central scored two runs in the first inning on two walks, a fielder’s choice, an RBI single by Sam Erber and a wild pitch that allowed Meghan Lampos to score.

The Falcons all but put the game away with a seven-run third inning. They loaded the bases on a hit batter, bunt single, fielder’s choice and a walk, and scored the first run on a wild pitch. Carlee Diggs walked with the bases loaded to drive in a run, a fielder’s choice brought home another run, Laney Koltanowski hit a two-run single and Lila McNeill singled home another run.

The game ended on the 10-run rule after Central scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Erber went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored, McNeill went 2-for-2 with two RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored and Koltanowski had two RBI for the Falcons.

“We played much better today, but we must still clean up some things before our next game,” Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. “But the offense was much better.”

McNeill started in the circle and allowed just one hit and struck out three in 3.2 innings. Lampos pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and striking out four.

Girls soccer

ST. JOSEPH 2, CENTRAL 2: The unranked Falcons held their own against Metro Classic Conference leader and state-ranked St. Joseph on Monday in a non-conference match at Anderson/Troha Field.

Martina Harrington, one of the leading goal scorers in the state, scored the first goal of the match, in the 17th minute on a penalty kick, for the Lancers (11-1-1), ranked sixth in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll.

Central (12-4-4) tied the match on a goal by Kiley Cummings off the first of two assists by Caroline Hill.

Harrington assisted Kaitlyn Leinenweber in the 27th minute to give St. Joseph the lead at 2-1, and the score remained the same at the half.

Maddie Haubrich tied the match in the 57th minute on a diving header off a pass from Hill.

The Lancers had two golden opportunities in the last 15 minutes, coach Gino Alia said. The first was when Harrington beat the Central back line, but Central goalkeeper Lola Minic made a diving save. The other near miss was by Ava Rizzitano, who was just wide on a shot after breaking free down the left side.

“It was a very competitive and well-played match,” Alia said. “Both teams were playing at less than 100% physically, but you couldn’t tell by the effort. The effort was outstanding by both teams.”

Central coach Vlatko Minic was also pleased with his team’s performance.

“It took us a while to find our rhythm, and truly things never completely clicked tonight, but we muscled out a tie and generated a lot of chances in the second half,” he said. “Jordan Roscioli helped our attack in the second half by being threatening from the back.”

The Lancers can win the outright Metro Classic Conference title Wednesday when they host Shoreland Lutheran at Indian Trail’s Jaskwhich Stadium.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 0: On Senior Night, the Pacers scored two goals in each half and won a non-conference match over the Timberwolves on Monday at Shoreland.

Lauren Carter, one of Shoreland’s six senior players and one senior manager, scored two goals, both in the second half, for the Pacers (11-8-0). The first came in the 50th minute (Julia Heathcock assist) and the second was in the 73rd minute (Shay Lange assist).

Heathcock (Maren Fitzpatrick assist) scored the first goal of the match in the 14th minute and Kaylee Carter scored unassisted in the 19th minute.

Shoreland coach Matt Grow said the seniors were regional champions in 2019 and “led the team through the COVID years.”

Freshman goalkeeper Ella Malliet earned her fifth shutout of the season for Shoreland.

