High school roundup: Indian Trail boys tennis team wins Southeast Conference Tournament title

The Indian Trail boys tennis team tacked on another conference title for good measure.

The Hawks won all four singles flights and one of three doubles flights Thursday to finish first in the Southeast Conference Tournament at Racine Case.

Indian Trail also won the SEC regular-season title after going undefeated in conference dual matches, so this marks the first time in program history the Hawks have claimed both the SEC regular-season and tournament titles.

Indian Trail's top two singles players have been dominant all season as they seek return trips to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament, and Thursday was no exception.

At No. 1 singles, sophomore Kristian Blagoev, seeded second in the draw, won his first two matches to advance to the first-place match against the draw's top seed, Tremper's Max Botey. There, Blagoev claimed a 6-4, 6-4 victory, as he finished in first place and Botey finished second.

As a freshman last season, Blagoev was unseeded in the State Tournament singles draw but advanced all the way to the state quarterfinals before eventually settling into the bracket for fifth place.

Indian Trail's Cole Reigel also reached the singles draw in the State Tournament last season and this spring has had a dominant senior campaign.

The top seed in the No. 2 singles draw Thursday, Reigel rolled past his first two opponents without dropping a game and then easily dispatched the No. 2 seed, Oak Creek's Sebastian Bernal, 6-1, 6-1, in the first-place match.

The Hawks also got conference titles at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, as David Porut was the top seed in the No. 3 singles draw and won three straight matches in straight sets, while Colin McGee was also the top seed at No. 4 singles and also won two matches in straight sets after a first-round bye.

Additionally, the Hawks' No. 3 doubles team of Zander Feudner and Noah Dolatowski finished in first place, defeating Tremper's team of Jamison Ward and Christopher Donkor, 6-0, 6-1, in the first-place match.

While Indian Trail was first in Thursday's tournament, Tremper finished in third place behind Indian Trail and Franklin.

In addition to Botey's second-place finish at No. 1 singles, Matt Standard took third place at No. 3 singles for the Trojans.

At No. 1 doubles, meanwhile, the Trojans' duo of senior Ryan Whynott and sophomore Enza Price was the top seed and had a first-round bye before reaching the first-place match with a win in straight sets. There, Franklin's third-seeded duo of Noah Bartoshevich Isaac Verges upset Whynott and Price, 6-1, 2-6, 10-6, to claim first place.

Whynott and Price will be looking for a repeat trip to the State Tournament doubles draw, where they reached the second round last year.

Also for the Trojans on Thursday, David McCormick and Grant Murowski finished third at No. 2 doubles and Ward and Donkor were second at No. 3 doubles.

Bradford, meanwhile, placed sixth out of eight teams in Thursday's tournament. The Red Devils' top showing was a fourth-place finish by Sebastian Beedle at No. 4 singles.

Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail now open the postseason in a WIAA Division-1 subsectional Monday morning at Tremper. From there, players will be trying to advance to Wednesday's Division-1 sectional, also at Tremper.

Girls soccer

TREMPER 1, WAUKESHA WEST 1: The Trojans played to a non-conference draw with Waukesha West — ranked No. 5 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll — on Thursday at Ameche Field.

Emily Slye gave Tremper a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute when she took a corner kick from Tabitha Schaver off a hop and hit a line drive inside the far left post.

The Trojans (7-2-6) maintained their 1-0 lead at halftime, but Waukesha West managed to tie the match in the second half before it ended in a draw.

"This team's resilience never ceases to amaze me," Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. "We are competing on a level field with state-ranked teams and proving we belong. They have improved tremendously since we first started out. I am incredibly proud of all the hard work and effort all 23 of them put in."

Tremper is scheduled to host Oregon, the top-ranked team in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll, for another non-conference match 6 p.m. Saturday at Ameche Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0