High school roundup: Indian Trail, Central boys volleyball teams advance to State Tournament

Two of the eight teams at the WIAA State Boys Volleyball Tournament later this week will be from Kenosha County.
Both Indian Trail and Central captured sectional final victories on Saturday, with the top-seeded Hawks dispatching second-seeded Racine Case in three sets in a match hosted by Case and the second-seeded Falcons, ranked No. 9 in the latest state coaches poll, knocking off top-seeded and third-ranked Muskego in a five-set thriller at Muskego.
The teams will now compete in the State Tournament, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
The eight teams in the state field were seeded one through eight for Thursday's quarterfinals. Indian Trail is the No. 8 seed and will face No. 1 seed and top-ranked Kaukauna on Thursday at 4 p.m., while Central is the No. 5 seed and will play No. 4 seed and sixth-ranked Kettle Moraine, also at 4 p.m. Thursday.
For Indian Trail, this is the third State Tournament appearance in program history and the first since the Hawks reached the state semifinals in 2018.
Central, meanwhile, is going back to the State Tournament for the second straight year and the fifth time overall. The Falcons reached the state semifinals in 2010 and 2011 and lost in the quarterfinals in 2013 and 2020.
Here's a closer look at each of Saturday's sectional final matches:
Indian Trail 3, Racine Case 0
The Hawks swept the Eagles, 25-23, 25-17, 25-15, to improve to 23-13 on the season and get back to state for the third time in seven years.
"The guys did a great job setting goals back in August that we are slowly but surely checking off our list," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "Now, their goal is to not be satisfied making it to state but truly owning the opportunity to compete for a state title."
On Saturday, the Hawks were led by senior right-side hitter Nathan Hill, who finished with 15 kills and two blocks. Senior setter Zander Feudner tallied 26 assists, while junior outside hitter Jackson Wilhelmson notched four aces and 10 kills.
But Sharkey said the unsung heroes for Indian Trail were the athletes who didn't even see the court.
"Every day in practice leading up to the match, all of our guys — starters and non-starters — have been pushing each other in the gym to give the best competition possible and prepare ourselves for these sectional matches," Sharkey said. "From the aggressive serving down to the scouting reports, everyone has given so much to the team this year, it's been great."
Central 3, Muskego 2
The Falcons outlasted the Warriors in an epic marathon match, prevailing by scores of 31-29, 25-18, 25-27, 23-25, 15-13.
Central trailed in the fifth set, 11-8, but the Falcons got the pass they needed to run the 6-foot-8 Bradley Bell out of the middle, and he responded with a kill right away. After Bell and Jack Rose combined for a stuff block to pull Central within 11-10, Muskego scored the next point, but Bell responded with two straight kills and a block kill to put the Falcons ahead, 13-12.
After the Warriors tied the fifth set one final time at 13-13, Dan Tompkins tallied the final two points for the Falcons to send them back to state.
"We are looking forward to (this) weekend in Green Bay at state, and we hope to see as many fans as possible," Central assistant coach Lauren Hickson, wife of head coach Drew Cox, said in an email Saturday night. "Lastly, we want to thank our seniors (all 10) for a phenomenal regular season. Cheers to state!"
Tompkins led Central with 21 kills and four aces in Saturday's match, while Rose tallied 19 kills, two blocks and six digs, Bell had 15 kills and four blocks, Keegan Kearby added 10 kills and two aces and passed out 68 assists and Drew Reiter totaled eight digs.
Girls volleyball
Howards Grove 3, Christian Life 0
The fourth-seeded Eagles' season came to an end a win shy of the State Tournament, as top-seeded and top-ranked Howards Grove swept the teams' WIAA Division-3 sectional final match, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12, on Saturday at Williams Bay.
No further details for the match were available to the News.
Boys soccer
Milwaukee Marquette 3, Tremper 0
An outstanding season came to an end Saturday night, as the second-seeded Trojans were blanked by the top-seeded and top-ranked Hilltoppers on Saturday in a WIAA Division-1 sectional final at West Allis Hale.
Tremper finished its season with a 13-3-6 record and won the Southeast Conference title, along with a regional championship.
"Congratulations to Marquette," Tremper coach Rob Blascoe posted on Twitter. "I'm very proud of my team!! Effort was very strong, a wonderful group of young men!"
Marquette, which has won 15 of the last 21 Division-1 state titles, will go for another in this year's State Tournament, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at Uihelin Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Girls swimming
Southern Lakes Conference Meet
A pair of Central students, sophomore Mackenzie Thomas and junior Zoe McNeill, helped the Badger Combined co-op team to a Southern Lakes Conference title Saturday at Whitewater.
The Badgers dominated the field, racking up 573 points, well ahead of second-place Burlington's 442.
Thomas was part of Badger's 200-yard medley relay team that included sophomore Sailor Whowell, junior Addi Nelson and junior Callie Ceshker and set an SLC record by winning the race in 1 minute, 49.23 seconds.
Thomas also placed second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.71, third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.75 and was on the 200 freestyle relay team, along with Whowell, McNeill and Ceshker, that won with another SLC-record time of 1:37.99.
McNeill, meanwhile, placed fourth in the 200 freestyle in 2:05.03 and fourth in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.26 and was on the 400 freestyle relay squad that included sophomore Kylie Kramp, Nelson and freshman Aspen Whowell and won with a time of 3:49.5.
At last year's WIAA Division-1 State Meet, Thomas reached the podium individually in both the 50 freestyle with a third-place finish and the 100 breaststroke with a fourth-place finish and was on the Badgers’ 200 freestyle relay team that placed second. McNeill was also on that 200 freestyle relay team, as Badger placed ninth at state in the team standings.
Badger, along with Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail, will compete in a Division-1 sectional on Friday and Saturday at Muskego, with diving scheduled for Friday and the swimming events set for Saturday.