High school roundup: Indian Trail, Central boys volleyball teams advance to State Tournament

Two of the eight teams at the WIAA State Boys Volleyball Tournament later this week will be from Kenosha County.

Both Indian Trail and Central captured sectional final victories on Saturday, with the top-seeded Hawks dispatching second-seeded Racine Case in three sets in a match hosted by Case and the second-seeded Falcons, ranked No. 9 in the latest state coaches poll, knocking off top-seeded and third-ranked Muskego in a five-set thriller at Muskego.

The teams will now compete in the State Tournament, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

The eight teams in the state field were seeded one through eight for Thursday's quarterfinals. Indian Trail is the No. 8 seed and will face No. 1 seed and top-ranked Kaukauna on Thursday at 4 p.m., while Central is the No. 5 seed and will play No. 4 seed and sixth-ranked Kettle Moraine, also at 4 p.m. Thursday.

For Indian Trail, this is the third State Tournament appearance in program history and the first since the Hawks reached the state semifinals in 2018.

Central, meanwhile, is going back to the State Tournament for the second straight year and the fifth time overall. The Falcons reached the state semifinals in 2010 and 2011 and lost in the quarterfinals in 2013 and 2020.