High school roundup: Indian Trail edges Tremper, 4-3, in Southeast Conference boys tennis match

With three singles victories and a doubles victory, the Indian Trail boys tennis team fended off Tremper, 4-3, in a well-played Southeast Conference boys tennis match Monday at Tremper.

At No. 1 singles, Tremper's Max Botey edged Indian Trail's Cole Reigel, 6-3, 7-6 (0), but the Hawks captured wins in the other three singles matches.

At No. 2, David Porut beat Dylan Petkovic, 6-0, 6-0, while Colin McGee defeated Matt Standard, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 3 and Kevin Chalastawa beat Leo Ruffolo, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 4.

The Trojans notched victories in the top two doubles flights, as Ryan Whynott and Enza Price — who advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division-1 state doubles draw last year — beat Andrew Del Real and Will Murawski, 6-3, 6-0, at No. 1 and Grant Murowski and David McCormick defeated Calvin Windsor and Josh Cao, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 2.

However, Indian Trail got a fourth victory in the match with Zander Feudner and Noah Dostalek's 6-2, 6-2 victory over Jamison Ward and Chris Donkor at No. 3 doubles.

CENTRAL 6, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1: The Falcons flew through the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference match in Delavan.

Christos Dovas, competing at No. 1 singles for Central, defeated Isai Gomez, 6-0, 6-0. Austin Dority, at No. 2 singles for Central, defeated Quinn O'Grady, 6-0, 6-0. And Central's No. 3 singles player, Brett Hanke, defeated Yash Patel, 6-2, 6-3.

The same caliber of play and consistency was had at doubles. The Falcons won all three doubles matches, capped off by the No. 1 doubles team of Ben Marecek and John Kinzler defeating Delavan-Darien's Kush Patel and Eli Stickney, 6-1, 6-0, the No. 2 doubles team of Connor Barribeau and Jordan Oppenneer defeating Camden Lockhart and Kenneth Shackett, 6-2, 6-4, and the No. 3 doubles team of Steven Verhaalen and Anthony Maxon defeating Kennedy Shepard and Michael O'Dell, 6-0, 6-3.

Baseball

TREMPER 5, WILMOT 1: Wyatt Modory pitched six strong innings and was backed by some timely hitting in the Trojans' non-conference win over the county foe Panthers in a non-conference game Monday at Tremper's Andy Smith Field.

Modory allowed just one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out three, as Tremper improved to 9-1 going into this week's three-game Southeast Conference series against Racine Case.

“Wyatt had a very good outing," Tremper coach John Matera said. "He mixed pitches really well and we played great defense behind him.”

Cal Adamczyk collected two of the seven stolen bases by the Trojans in the game. Adamczyk went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored, Jalani Hudnall went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI and Rory Dutton reached base three times with a single, two walks and a run scored.

ST. JOSEPH 8, WATERFORD 2: The Lancers led from start to finish Monday in a non-conference win over the Wolverines, a Division-1 team, at Waterford.

St. Joseph, the defending WIAA Division-3 state champion, improved to 6-0 overall after having its first three scheduled non-conference games of the season wiped out due to inclement weather.

In Monday's game, the Lancers pounded out 15 hits, led by Eric Kenesie (2-for-4, walk, run, RBI); Jacob Ashmus (2-for-4, two runs); Brady Davidson (2-for-4, triple, walk, run, RBI); Luke Schuler (2-for-4, walk, RBI); Matt Schulte (2-for-3, double, walk, run, two RBI); and Andrew Setter (2-for-4, walk).

Additionally, Peter Visconti and Jack McTernan each had a hit and an RBI, meaning all nine Lancers in the starting lineup had at least one hit. St Joseph also stole stole six bases, led by Setter's two.

On the mound, Schuler allowed two unearned runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over two innings and was helped by strong defensive plays from Visconti at catcher, Ashmus and Davidson in the infield and Setter, Schulte and Kenesie in the outfield. Setter than came on and retired Waterford in order in the seventh.

"Luke pitched a phenomenal game and worked through some trouble that he got in due to some fielding errors we made behind him," St. Joseph coach Ryan Gavinski said. "But he stayed tough mentally, threw a lot of strikes and figured out ways to get them out. He hit spots and mixed up the pitches well. We have to clean up some fielding errors, but this is a good win to build on against a very good Waterford team, so I'm proud of how we competed against them.

"We continue to hit the ball well, which is going to keep us in any game. We have a lot of games coming up this week, and the next two, so I'm looking forward to continuing to see our guys compete."

Girls soccer

ST. JOSEPH 11, ST. AUGUSTINE PREP 1: After the teams traded goals in the opening four minutes of the match, the Lancers scored 10 straight for a non-conference win Monday at Anderson Park/Troha Field.

Despite playing limited minutes, St. Joseph senior forward Martina Harrington tallied an amazing six goals and four assists, giving her 17 goals and 47 points on the season, tied for eighth and alone in fourth in the state, respectively, entering play Tuesday, according to WisSports.net.

Also for the Lancers on Monday, sophomore Ava Rizzitano totaled four goals and two assists, senior Jayden Hill scored her first goal of the season and junior Elise Harron was credited with an assist.

"It was important for us to get a match in," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "We've had three matches in three weeks, when usually we have three each week. So, part of tonight reflected some catharsis. St. Augustine Prep is a young, well-coached team, but they had no answer for Marti and Ava."

St. Joseph, ranked No. 6 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the MCC and has a conference match-up at St. Thomas More on Wednesday.

THE PRAIRIE SCHOOL 4, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 1: The Pacers struggled to find momentum against the Hawks’ high-pressure defense in a Metro Classic Conference game played at Prairie in Wind Point on Monday.

Prairie was ranked No. 3 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll.

Shoreland (5-6, 1-2 MCC) was held scoreless through the first half, but junior midfielder Julia Heathcock scored the team’s only goal in the 76th minute with an assist from Kaylee Carter.

Goalkeeper Brittany Durham had 16 saves.

