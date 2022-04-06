High school roundup: Indian Trail goes extras to top Tremper in Southeast Conference softball action

The Indian Trail softball team turned on the power in extra innings, hitting a triple and a home run in the top of the ninth to beat crosstown rival Tremper, 6-3, on Tuesday in a Southeast Conference game at Anderson Park.

Indian Trail (2-0 overall and SEC) led 3-0 after their at-bat in the top of the fourth, then Tremper (0-2, 0-1) scored two in the bottom of the fourth and one in the fifth to tie the game at 3-3.

After a scoreless eighth, the Hawks got going in the ninth. Addison Johnson had a one-out infield single, then freshman Emma Lighthizer hit a triple to deep center field. Lighthizer scored on a wild pitch and Emma Giese capped the scoring with a home run to left field, her second homer of the year already.

Giese and Johnson each went 3-for-5 and Morgan Fuhrer, Zoe Connell (double, RBI) and Grace Peltier (RBI) each had two hits. Fuhrer, the starting pitcher, went two innings and had three strikeouts, Lighthizer pitched the next 2⅓ and struck out four and Maddy Bozek went the rest of the way, striking out two, to get her first high school win.

Payton Eschbach went the distance for Tremper, striking out four and walking two.

“We really had to grind out a win against a good team,” Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. “Eschbach did a nice job keeping us off balance and they made a lot of tough plays. I am proud of our girls for grinding it out and not quitting.

“It was a great job by our younger pitchers in relief, Emma Lighthizer and then 4 2/3 shutout innings by Maddy Bozek. We got some timely hits again and Zoe and Grace stayed hot.”

Tremper had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the seventh. The Trojans loaded the bases with one out, but a runner got doubled off third base after a flyout to end the threat.

“Even in the loss, I am extremely proud of my kids,” Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. “We battled an excellent ITA team and had our chances to win.”

Maritza Martinez went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Trojans.

BRADFORD 10, RACINE CASE 2: Starting pitcher Aubrey Strelow earned her first varsity win for the Red Devils on Tuesday, allowing two unearned runs on just two hits with six walks and five strikeouts in five innings in an SEC win at Bullen Middle School.

Offensively for Bradford, which improved to 1-1 both overall and in the conference, Mya Robinson tripled and drove in two runs, Lauren Jeanblanc went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Celia May finished 3-for-4.

Brooklynn Danielson, meanwhile, came into the circle in relief of Strelow in the sixth inning and struck out three over two scoreless innings.

Defensively, Jenna Schnabel made a spectacular catch in center field and also had an outfield assist to thwart a couple Case rallies.

ST. JOSEPH 12, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4: The Lancers broke loose with seven runs in fifth inning on their way to a win over the crosstown rival Pacers on Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference opener at Shoreland.

St. Joseph pounded out 20 hits and was led by Ellie Schuler (4-for-4, double, two RBI, run), Lauren Santarelli (3-for-4, three runs, two RBI), Ellie Fani (2-for-4, two runs), Cami Nyara (2-for-5, double, two RBI, two runs), Alyssa Hubli (2-for-4, triple, run), Abby Ellingsworth (2-for-4, run, two RBI), Genna Bernhardt (2-for-5, two RBI) and Payton Hasselbrink (two doubles).

Nyara worked all seven innings in the circle, allowing 11 hits and four runs (three earned) with three walks and nine strikeouts.

For Shoreland (1-1 overall), Camryn Mulligan, Haylee Dodd and Kaylee Ruiz each had two hits, including a double for each, to lead the offense. Ruiz totaled two RBI and Dodd had two runs and two stolen bases.

Erin Borchardt took the loss in the circle, yielding nine runs (six earned) on 10 hits with three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

The teams are scheduled to play again Thursday at Shoreland.

Girls soccer

TREMPER 5, RACINE HORLICK 0: The Trojans had five players score one goal each and were strong on defense in front of goalkeeper Kallista Street, as they beat the Rebels on Tuesday at Pritchard Park in Racine in the Southeast Conference opener for both team.

Chloe Fitch and Emily Slye scored the first two goals for Tremper (3-1 overall) in a span of four minutes in the first half. In the 26th minute, Fitch one-timed a pass from Madison Kasianowicz inside the far post. In the 30th minute, Slye stole the ball and hit a line drive shot from 20 yards to the upper right corner.

The Trojans opened the second half with Kasianowicz converting on a penalty kick in the 47th minute after Slye was fouled in the box. Just three minutes later, Tess Callahan made it 4-0 with a shot over the goalkeeper's head after a corner kick by Megan Jankowski rebounded off a Horlick defender.

Addie Melichar capped the scoring in the 65th minute on an odd play. Sofia Rademacher played a through ball from the side to Melichar, who was tripped by a defender but was able to get her foot on the ball and scored past a diving goalkeeper.

Street had to make just one save in goal for Tremper, meanwhile.

“Our defense of Celeste Chapa, Audri Allen, Tabitha Schaver, Megan Jankowski, Teagan Mattner and Gabriella Bosovich played a solid game, stopping Horlick's runs before they could become dangerous,” Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. “Our hustle and drive was exceptional (Tuesday) night."

CENTRAL 12, WILMOT 0: In the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams, Kiley Cummings scored five goals, four in the first half, and the Falcons led 9-0 at the half en route to victory over the Panthers on Tuesday at Wilmot.

The match ended after the 60th minute on the 10-goal rule.

Cummings scored her goals in the fourth (Caroline Hill assist), seventh (Maddie Haubrich), 19th (Talia DeBartelo) and 25th (unassisted) minutes of the first half and added her fifth in the 49th minute (Alyssa Klementzos) for Central, which improved to 4-0-1 overall.

DeBartelo and Hill each scored two goals and Cummings assisted on one of each player’s goals.

Falcons goalkeeper Lola Minic didn’t have to make a save.

“We challenged the girls to play with no letdown and maintain the quality of play we've been working on, and they delivered,” Central assistant coach Jon Kao said. “We were able to use all of our weapons effectively and created a lot of chances by playing our style of soccer.”

