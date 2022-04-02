High school roundup: Indian Trail softball team dominates Racine Case in season opener

The Indian Trail softball team opened its season Friday with a masterful performance.

The Hawks scored seven runs in the first inning and eight runs in the second against Racine Case, and pitcher Morgan Fuhrer didn’t allow a hit in a 15-0 Southeast Conference victory at Indian Trail. The game ended after three innings on the 15-run rule.

Emma Giese led the offense for Indian Trail by going 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Taylor Jacobson went 2-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and two stolen bases. Fuhrer, Alona Boydston (double), Zoe Connell and Grace Peltier, meanwhile, each drove in two runs.

The Hawks finished with nine hits and the Eagles made three errors.

Fuhrer, who struck out four, was one walk away from a perfect game.

“The girls have been just waiting to play and get out there, and they really hit well against a good team,” Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. “We got contributions up and down the lineup.

“We have had a very good week of practice and our offense seems to be very formidable. It’s a great start, and we look to keep improving.”

Indian Trail was scheduled to host Germantown in a non-conference doubleheader Saturday, but that was postponed due to the inclement weather. The Hawks are next scheduled to play at crosstown rival Tremper in an SEC matchup at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

WILMOT 18, TREMPER 7: The Panthers took control early in their season opener, scoring eight runs in the second inning, then capped their day with a six-run sixth for a non-conference victory Friday at Anderson Park.

Wilmot led 12-5 after five innings, then finished strong in the sixth. The Trojans scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but the game ended on the 10-run rule.

Katherine Bubel had a monster day for the Panthers, going 4-for-5 with a double, triple, four RBI and four runs scored. Alana Buchanan, who bats right after Bubel, went 4-for-5 with three RBI and two runs. Breckyn Mercer had just one hit, but she also scored three runs.

For Tremper, also playing its season opener, Malia Esposito went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI, Mya West went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two runs scored and Chloe Wamboldt went 2-for-3 and scored three runs.

Track and field

EAGLE FRIDAY NIGHT OPEN: Central just edged Bradford for the boys team title, while Indian Trail won the girls team title of the 21-team meet Friday, hosted by Racine Case in the Petretti Fieldhouse at UW-Parkside.

Keany Parks had two victories for the Bradford boys, winning the long jump at 22 feet, 4¾ inches and running a leg of the 1,600-meter relay (Parks, Kameron Lakes, Christian Crump, Michael DeLuca) that won in 3 minutes, 34.01 seconds. The Red Devils’ 3,200 relay of Dario Tenorio, Jon Turner, Owen Erickson and Eli Fredrickson was second (9:24.89) and Crump was second in the long jump (21-9¼).

Central had one victory, by Will Allen in the 1,600 in 4:37.62. He beat runner-up Trever Buchanan of Waterford (4:49.87) by more than 12 seconds. Allen also led off the Falcons' second-place 1,600 relay (Allen, Joey Kavalauskas, Connor Wade, Bryan Topercer) that finished just 0.04 seconds behind Bradford (3:34.05). Topercer, meanwhile, was second in the 200 (22.94) and Joel Engberg was second in the pole vault (11-0) for Central.

The Falcons scored 67.75 points to the Red Devils’ 67.25 points.

The Indian Trail boys, who were fifth with 49 points, had two winning entries. Holden Forgette won the 3,200 (10:54.31), and the 3,200 relay of Nick Fonk, Remy Strichartz, Gabe Islas and Chad Helmke (8:33.70) led a 1-2-3 Kenosha finish in the event.

St. Joseph, which was 10th (21 points) in the boys team standings, was led by Saveion Weatherford, who was third in the 55 dash (6.72) and ran a leg of the third-place 800 relay (Jayden Gordon, Weatherford, Ben Peterson, Jamire Davis, 1:37.19).

Tremper (19th, seven points) got almost all its points from the third-place 3,200 relay team of Aaron Zuleta, Daniel Plutchak, Jack Pederson and Aidan Olson (9:37.14).

In the girls portion of the meet, Indian Trail won with 99 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Waterford (69).

Mia Granucci was a double winner for the Hawks, taking the 400 dash in 1:02.98, just 0.03 seconds ahead of runner-up Alyssa Gruber of Union Grove (1:03.01), and running a leg of the 1,600 relay (Gianni Harris, Granucci, Alissa Taylor, Vivian Jones) that won in 4:22.60, 20 seconds ahead of Tremper (4:42.53). Indian Trail’s other winner was Payton Scoggin in the 3,200 in 12:19.09.

Taking second for the Hawks were the 3,200 relay (Grace Kozel, Riya Patel, Vayda Forgette, Gabby Vanderpool, 10:44.95), Elianna Knudsen in the 55 hurdles (9.40), the 800 relay (Te’Janyia Watkins, Emily Barclay, Taylor, Jones, 1:59.41), Chloe Choi in the pole vault (9-6) and Macey Gandee in the shot put (31-4).

Central, fifth with 48.5 points, was led by Kialis Anderson, who won the 200 dash in 27.58 seconds. Brynn Wierzbicki was second in the triple jump (32-3) for the Falcons.

Tremper, which tied for 10th (27), was led by Ja’miah Cochran, who won the 55 dash in 7.33 seconds, and by the second-place 1,600 relay (Evangelina Stuebner, Jayden Ingram, Jenna Puhr, Audrey Marschel).

Bradford was 13th with 11 points in the team standings.

Girls soccer

ELKHORN 9, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: The Pacers are 0-2 after losing a non-conference match Friday at Elkhorn.

No further details were available as of Saturday morning.

