High school roundup: Indian Trail softball team overcome sloppy defense to top Union Grove

The Indian Trail softball team played a bit sloppy Wednesday, but the Hawks took advantage of several Union Grove errors on the other side to notch a 7-3 non-conference win at Indian Trail

The Hawks, ranked No. 7 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, improved to 9-1 overall and were scheduled to host crosstown rival Tremper on Thursday in Southeast Conference action. That game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.

In Wednesday's game, meanwhile, Indian Trail trailed 1-0 after four innings before rallying.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Hawks scored three runs, two coming home on Grace Peltier’s two-out single. In the sixth, the Hawks got four more runs, including RBI on Morgan Calhoun’s triple and another Peltier single.

Kaia Mismash went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Emma Giese (double, two stolen bases, two runs scored), Peltier (three RBI) and Calhoun (triple) each had two hits. Morgan Fuhrer pitched a three-hitter and struck out three.

“We were sloppy today (the Hawks had six errors), but the bats came around late to help us get a tough win,” Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. “The bottom of the order … really gave our offense a spark, and Grace has been amazing for us the past week.”

BURLINGTON 7, CENTRAL 2: The Falcons could get little going against Demons ace Morgan Klein and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game Wednesday at Burlington.

Klein struck out 11, allowed six hits and walked two to keep Burlington (10-2, 7-1 SLC) in a share of the conference lead with Elkhorn. Klein also went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

Meghan Lampos and Allie Loucas each went 2-for-3 to lead Central (6-4, 6-3 SLC), which had just six hits.

The Demons led 6-1 after four innings, helped by six walks by Falcons pitchers Lila McNeill and Lampos, who also combined for nine strikeouts.

“We did some good things, but you need to play your best ball when you're playing a team like Burlington,” Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. “We gave too many free passes, and we have to tighten the defense a little bit.”

OAK CREEK 14, WILMOT 1: Knights ace Riley Grudzielanek had 13 strikeouts and pitched a one-hitter Wednesday in a non-conference game played at Oak Creek.

The game was scheduled for Wilmot’s home field, which was unplayable, but no matter where Grudzielanek pitched, she dominated for Oak Creek (10-1), ranked No. 3 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll.

Sophia Schmidt had the only hit for the Panthers (6-5) and stole a base, and Wilmot’s run scored on an error.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 10, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: The Pacers shut out the Cavaliers on Wednesday to improve to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Metro Classic Conference.

Grace Olson went 4-for-4 with three RBI, two runs and a stolen base to lead the Shoreland offense, while Haylee Dodd went 2-for-2 with three runs and two stolen bases, Camryn Mulligan was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI and Olivia Miller went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

In the circle, Erin Borchardt got the win, scattering three hits over five scoreless innings with a walk and four strikeouts. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

"Our bats came alive," Shoreland coach Kelly Hill said. "I thought Erin hit her spots today to keep them off-balance, and our defense was on their toes behind her."

Girls soccer

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4, RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 2: The Pacers found their offense in the second half and rallied from a halftime deficit for a Metro Classic Conference victory Wednesday at Pershing Park in Racine.

Shoreland (6-6-0, 2-2-0 MCC) trailed 2-1 at the half after the Angels’ Arianna Jones erased an early Pacers’ advantage by scoring goals in the 14th and 27th minutes.

St. Catherine’s (3-6-0, 2-3-0) inadvertently knocked the ball into its own net to tie the match at 2-2. It remained that way until the 70th minute, when Julia Heathcock scored off a pass from Alianna Herrera to put Shoreland ahead 3-2.

Kaylee Carter, who scored the first goal of the match in the eighth minute (unassisted) for the Pacers, gave them an insurance goal in the 73rd minute, assisted by Heathcock.

Brittany Durham earned the victory in goal for Shoreland and Herrera played well on defense, Shoreland coach Matt Grow said.

ST. JOSEPH 2, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: After a change in cleats, senior standout Martina Harrington found the net twice to break what had been a scoreless match through 30 minutes, and the Lancers held on for a Metro Classic Conference road win Wednesday.

According to St. Joseph coach Gino Alia, Harrington needed to change into her "old, more comfortable" cleats, so she left the match, made the change and waited for a dead ball to come back in. The cleat swap worked, as Harrington scored off an assist from sophomore Ava Rizzitano to give the Lancers a 1-0 lead.

"Apparently, shoes do make a difference," Alia said. "The only bit of coaching involved in that play was assistant coach Raul Chavez-Gutierrez moving quickly to find the old cleats and having them on the ready. It was a tremendous effort by Marti, and one we needed before half."

Harrington added an unassisted goal in the 63rd minute after heading in a well-placed corner kick from Rizzitano. The Lancers totaled 28 shots, 10 on goal, and seven corner kicks to Thomas More's three shots.

Alia also commended the back line of Kaitlyn Vitkus, Daniella Bosco, Hannah Koehler and Camryn Kozak, as St. Joseph, ranked No. 7 in Division-4 in the latest state coached poll, improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the MCC.

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 5, CHRISTIAN LIFE 1: The Eagles had several chances to score in the first half Wednesday, but the Patriots scored four goals in the second half and won a Midwest Classic Conference match in Milwaukee.

Christian Life coach Alan Krass said freshman forward Audrey Heiring “was a handful for them to handle until she was knocked out of the game in the 28th minute.”

Without Heiring, the Eagles (2-5-0, 0-2-0 MCC) struggled to get their offense going again.

After trailing just 1-0 at the half, Christian Life had some breakdowns on defense and Heritage Christian (4-4-1, 2-1-0) took advantage with four goals.

Aliyah Doerr scored the only goal for the Eagles on a one-time shot off a pass from Sydney Bandholz.

Sarah Barbaro had eight saves in goal for Christian Life and Krass said Maddie Andersen played well on defense.

INDIAN TRAIL 4, OAK CREEK 1: The teams exchanged goals early, but a goal by Evelina Martinez just before the half for the Hawks led to victory Tuesday in a blustery Southeast Conference match at Oak Creek.

Nami Gerritts scored in the fourth minute for Indian Trail (4-5-1, 2-1-1 SEC) off an assist by Martinez, and the Knights (4-4-0, 2-2-0) tied the match on a corner kick in the 11th minute.

The Hawks got the go-ahead goal in the 38th minute when Gerritts found Martinez on a through ball for a 2-1 lead at the half.

Indian Trail quickly made it 4-1 on goals by Zoraya Marquez (Makayla Milligan assist) in the 45th minute and by Martinez (Emma Jiter assist) in the 49th minute.

Hawks goalkeeper Rebecca Hannaman made three saves, and Indian Trail coach Drew Baker said Ava Murawski, Jiter, Milligan and Cassie Gruchow had strong performances.

Boys golf

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR-MEET: Central had three players finish in the top 10 and four Falcons shot 88 or better at Twin Lakes Country Club on Wednesday, but they fell just short of winning the third SLC Major-Meet of the season.

Lake Geneva Badger, led by medalist TJ Walton and two other players in the top 10, totaled 339 to Central’s 340 to win by a stroke.

Union Grove was right there as well, finishing third at 342.

"The lesson to be learned is that every shot matters," Central coach Mark Olsen said. "Golfers on a team must give their full attention to every decision and every swing that they make."

Aidan Hawkins shot an 83 to finish sixth for the Falcons, Dylan Bruni shot an 84 for eighth and Connor L’Esperance shot an 85 to take 10th. Bennett Gatto shot an 88 (13th) to round out Central’s top four.

Wilmot was eighth, led by Parker Kouba-Leutik with a 96.

Walton shot a 78 to earn medalist honors ahead of Union Grove players Simon Graham (80), Nathan Beutel (81) and Jacob Brown (82).

Boys tennis

CENTRAL 5, ELKHORN 2: The Falcons' victories all came in straight sets and the two losses were in three sets in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Wednesday at Elkhorn.

Central’s No. 1 singles player, Christos Dovas, got a challenge from Elkhorn’s Tobias Candido, but held him off for a 6-2, 7-5 win.

Reid Glassen beat Seth Bruce 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles and Brett Hanke beat Andrew Brahm 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 singles, but the Falcons’ Austin Dority lost to Brody Christenson 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.

It was the same in doubles for Central. Ben Marecek and John Kinzler cruised past Cam Gromacki and Gianni Castiello 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and Steven Verhaalen and Anthony Maxon beat Louis Rimkus and Evan Bednarek 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3. At No. 2, Connor Barribeau and Jordan Oppenneer lost to Ryan Jordan and Cullen Gahart 4-6, 6-0, 6-4.

UNION GROVE 7, WILMOT 0: The Panthers’ No. 3 doubles team of Cole Smyk and Zach Walls had the best showing against the Broncos on Wednesday in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Union Grove.

Smyk and Walls lost to Christian Demarest and Sam Grimes 7-6, 6-2 in the closest match of the meet. Otherwise, Wilmot won just one game in singles and one other game in doubles.

