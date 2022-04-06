High school roundup: Indian Trail softball team surprises state semifinalist Burlington

The Indian Trail High School softball team knocked off a Goliath Wednesday.

Two, actually.

The Hawks were outhit 10-8 by state qualifier Burlington, but they scored five runs in the third inning off All-State pitcher Morgan Klein to break the game open and Indian Trail went on to a 7-3 nonconference victory at Indian Trail.

Burlington, one of the favorites to win the Southern Lakes Conference, reached the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals last season and Klein was a Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association first-team All-State selection.

It should be noted the Demons were playing their first game of the season and have had very little outdoor practice, but they still started well by taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning and making it 2-0 in the top of the third.

The floodgates opened in the bottom of the third and the Hawks (3-0) charged through, scoring five runs in the third and two in the fourth, all seven (three earned) charged to Klein, to take a 7-2 lead. Reliever Kendall Kafar entered the game with no outs in the fourth for the Demons and kept Indian Trail in check the rest of the way.

Morgan Calhoun went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored to lead the Hawks. Zoe Connell also had a double and Alona Boydston had a triple and an RBI. First-team All-State infielder Emma Giese had an RBI and scored twice.

Freshman starting pitcher Emma Lighthizer struck out three in 3⅔ innings before giving way to Maddy Bozek.

Hawks coach Matt Bradley said his defense played exceptionally well.

“Kaia Mismash made some great catches in center today and our infield made a lot of great plays, even in the cold,” Bradley said. “Our young pitchers really came through for the second day in a row.”

The Demons scored a run in the top of the seventh. Klein went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored, and Megan Baumeister went 2 for 4.

Each team committed three errors.

TREMPER 7, UNION GROVE 6

UNION GROVE 18, TREMPER 8

The Trojans earned their first victory of the season Wednesday by beating the Broncos in the first game of a nonconference doubleheader at Anderson Park. Union Grove won the second game in five innings, thanks to a 13-run fourth.

In the first game, Tremper (1-3), which was the home team, scored in each of the first three innings and led 4-2 after three. In the fifth, after the Broncos (1-1) scored in the top of the inning to tie the game at 4-4, the Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Union Grove made it 7-6 in the top of the sixth, but relief pitcher Malia Esposito, who allowed the two runs in the sixth, blanked the Broncos in the top of the seventh for the save. Freshman starting pitcher Koziol went the first 5 2/3 innings, striking out six, and got the win. The two pitchers combined to strand 11 Union Grove baserunners.

“After a tough loss Tuesday, I was proud to see them come back in Game 1,” Tremper assistant coach Dan Truttschel said. “We continue to score runs in bunches. We got great pitching efforts by Finley and Esposito, who stepped up big.”

Esposito also went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Aubrey Juga didn’t have a hit, but drove in two runs, as did Mya West (triple).

In the second game, it was all Broncos. They scored five runs in the first two innings, then blew the game open with 13 runs in the fourth. The game was tied 5-5 after three innings. The Trojans scored three runs in the fifth, but the game ended then on the 10-run rule.

Koziol had the hot bat, going 2 for 3 with a double and four RIs. Chloe Wamboldt went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Olivia Brieske went 2 for 2 with two triples, four RBIs and four runs scored for Union Grove. Three other Broncos scored three runs each and Brooklyn Maass had three RBIs.

WILMOT 16, BADGER 1

The Panthers remained unbeaten to begin the season Wednesday, putting up a pair of six-run innings and riding the four-hit pitching of Kamryn Poepping to beat the Badgers in a five-inning Southern Lakes Conference game at Lake Geneva.

In the second inning, Wilmot (3-0, 2-0 SLC) scored six runs, five coming home on errors or outs. The big play was a defensive gaffe by Badger (0-3, 0-3). After Keghan Pye bunted for a single to load the bases, Kianna Weis grounded into a fielder’s choice where Summer Bewick was out at home, but the catcher overthrew first base and Katie Beagle and Pye scored.

In the fifth, the Panthers loaded the bases with no outs and Breckyn Mercer hit a bases-clearing double. Wilmot added three more runs on walks and passed balls.

Pye and Bewick each went 3 for 3, with Pye scoring four runs and Bewick, Weis, Sophia Schmidt and Katherine Bubel each scored two runs. Mercer finished with three RBIs.

Poepping allowed a first-inning run, but that was it. She struck out four and walked two.

“Kamryn did a great job of keeping the ball around the zone to keep Lake Geneva swinging,” Wilmot coach Chelsea Miller said.

Baseball

TREMPER 15, BRADFORD/REUTHER 1

The Trojans and Red Devils are each other’s biggest rival, but so far this season, one team is dominating the rivalry.

On Wednesday, a day after hitting 14 singles and 15 overall hits in a 11-1 Southeast Conference victory, Tremper had 15 hits again, this time throwing in five extra-base hits, and rolled over Bradford/Reuther in a five-inning SEC game at Bradford’s Wavro Field.

The Trojans (2-0 overall and SEC) have had their way with the Red Devils’ pitching in those two games, this time scoring in four of the five innings, including a seven-run third.

Wyatt Modory, the winning pitcher in Tuesday’s season opener, had the hot bat Wednesday for Tremper by going 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Jalani Hudnall matched Modory’s RBI total and went 2 for 4 with a double. Tanner White (double), Cal Adamczyk, Ryne Lesnik and Simon Koziol (two RBIs) also had two hits for the Trojans and Ivan Jake had a double.

Sophomore Rory Dutton pitched the first three innings for Tremper, allowing three hits and striking out four, and got the win. Rylan Taylor pitched the final two innings.

“We’re a young team playing confident baseball, and having success allows that confidence to grow that much more,” Trojans coach John Matera said.

As for his pitchers, Matera said “Rory and Rylan attacked the zone. A lot of their success is due to simplifying things on the mound, going pitch by pitch and being aggressive.”

Jacob Wollschlager led the Red Devils (0-2, 0-2) by going 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Jared Barden hit a two-run home run, Nolan Shiplett had a double and two RBIs and Noah Hansen had a double.

Anthony Yust took the loss for Bradford/Reuther.

The game ended on the 10-run rule after the Red Devils were unable to score in the bottom of the fifth to extend the game.

BURLINGTON 6, WILMOT 2

BURLINGTON 10, WILMOT 1

In a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader played at Carthage College in Kenosha Wednesday, the season opener for both teams, the Panthers led the first game 2-0 after three innings, but a five-run fifth by the Demons turned the game around in their favor.

Wilmot went ahead in the third when Garrett Luoma drove in Hayden Christiansen on a groundout and Will Kunz scored.

But in the fifth, Burlington broke through off Luoma and reliever Isaac Fitzgerald, who took the loss. The Demons added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth off Will Kunz.

Three players had one hit each for the Panthers, who couldn’t take advantage of five Demons errors.

In the second game, Wilmot managed just five hits and committed eight errors in the loss. Burlington scored two in the top of the first inning and six in the top of the third.

Luoma had the only RBI for Wilmot on a double in the fifth inning. Christiansen took the pitching loss.

Girls soccer

ST. JOSEPH 5, RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 2

The Lancers scored four goals in the first half and outshot the Angels 39-9 overall for a Metro Classic Conference victory Wednesday at Pritchard Park in Racine.

St. Joseph (3-0, 2-0 MCC) scored three goals in the first 23 minutes and senior Martina Harrington was involved in all three. She assisted on the first goal of the match, by sophomore Stella Matteucci in the seventh minute, then scored the next two.

In the 15th minute, Harrington scored off an assist by senior Jayden Hill and in the 23rd minute, Harrington scored on an assist by junior Katie Leinenweber.

Sophomore Ava Rizzitano scored unassisted on a blast from 30 yards just before the half to give the Lancers the big lead.

St. Joseph threatened to break the match open in the second half, but couldn’t take advantage of multiple opportunities, coach Gino Alia said.

St. Catherine’s junior Arianna Jones cut the lead in half with a pair of goals in the 58th and 66th minutes, but Rizzitano added an insurance goal (Harrington assist) not long after.

The Lancers had 17 shots on goal to six for St. Catherine’s, but Alia wasn’t totally pleased.

“The final score didn’t reflect our level of dominance,” Alia said. “We created a ton of opportunities, but struggled to finish. When that happens, and you have a few misplayed balls, all of a sudden St. Cat’s has confidence and momentum.

“To the girls’ credit, they remained composed and worked together defensively to secure the win.”

Alia also commended the play of juniors Katelyn Vitkus and Ally Prochnow.

CHRISTIAN LIFE 7, CUDAHY/ST. FRANCIS 2

The Eagles got a natural hat trick from sophomore Aliyah Doerr and won their season opener in a nonconference match at Cudahy.

Sophia Davis and Rachel Sheppard scored goals for Christian Life in the 11th and 13th minutes for a quick 2-0 lead, and freshman Sydney Bandholdz made it 3-0 with a goal in the 28th minute.

After the Packers scored their lone goal in the 30th minute, Doerr scored the final two goals of the half for a 5-1 Eagles lead.

Doerr completed her hat trick by scoring early in the second half off an assist by freshman Audrey Heiring, and Heiring scored the final goal for Christian Life.

Sara Barbaro had six saves in goal for the Eagles.

“It was a great way for us to start our season,” Christian Life coach Alan Krass said. “We had very strong attacking play, and our defense, led by freshmen Naomi Miller and Maddie Andersen, battled all game.”

