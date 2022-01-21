High school roundup: Indian Trail wrestlers notch Southeast Conference dual win over Racine Case

The Indian Trail wrestling team posted a 60-24 victory over Racine Case in a Southeast Conference dual match Thursday night at Indian Trail.

The Hawks racked up six pins in the match, by Edwin Estrada at 120 pounds, Sullivan Ramos at 126, Collin Timms at 138, Dorian Solis at 145, Aiden Brantly at 160 and Nicholas Clarke at 285.

Ramos received honorable mention at 126 in Division-1 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings.

Additionally for the Hawks on Thursday, London Kiser, ranked No. 10 in Division-1 at 195, received a forfeit victory in his weight class, while Karina Torres (106), Crystal Gutierrez (113) and Luke Hogan (152) also won via forfeit.

Franklin 68, Tremper 6

The Trojans dropped an SEC dual match to the Sabers in Franklin on Thursday.

Rory Dutton picked up Tremper's lone win via pin at 126 pounds.

Jackson Henderson, ranked No. 12 in Division-1 at 160 pounds, did not wrestle Thursday for the Trojans.

Union Grove 51, Central 21

The Falcons dropped a Southern Lakes Conference dual match to the Broncos on Thursday in Paddock Lake.

Christopher Christensen (220 pounds) and Seth Scheele (126) each had pinfall victories for Central, while Chet Pelli won by a 9-6 decision at 138.

Additionally, Mason McNeill won via forfeit at 285 for the Falcons.

Big Foot/Williams Bay 55, Shoreland Lutheran 18

The Pacers dropped a non-conference dual match Wednesday at Shoreland.

Winning for Shoreland were John Zirbel via pin at 182 pounds, Mason Gill via pin at 126 and Ella Van Buren via forfeit at 106.

Gill, who qualified for the WIAA Division-2 State Meet at 126 last season, was ranked No. 5 in Division-2 in that weight class in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings.

Boys basketball

Bradford 78, Milwaukee Young Coggs Prep 27

Featuring a balanced scoring attacked, the Red Devils cruised to a non-conference win Wednesday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

Jalen Carlino drained four 3-pointers and led Bradford with 21 points, Keviyon Price scored 16, DeAndre Jennings scored 12, Jamisen Young added eight and Jacob Harvey chipped in seven.

The Red Devils improved to 4-7 overall and were scheduled to host Kingdom Prep Lutheran for another non-conference matchup Friday night. That game ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.

Bradford then returns to Southeast Conference play by hosting Tremper on Tuesday night in the rivals' second meeting of the season.

