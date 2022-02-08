High school roundup: Kenosha Thunder Co-op hockey team opens postseason in Janesville next week

The Kenosha Co-op hockey team will open on the road in the WIAA Division-1 playoffs next week.

When the brackets were released Monday, the Thunder received a No. 10 seed and will travel to No. 7 seed Janesville Craig/Parker for a regional semifinal matchup 7 p.m. next week Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Janesville Ice Arena.

The winner advances to a regional final matchup next week Thursday, Feb. 17, at second-seeded University School of Milwaukee, which has a bye through the regional semifinals.

With two regular-season games left before the postseason begins next week, Kenosha is 7-8 overall and 0-5 in the Classic Eight Conference. The Thunder play Friday against Whitefish Bay at the MSOE Kern Center in Milwaukee at 8 p.m. and Saturday against University School at the Pleasant Prairie IcePlex at 7 p.m.

According to stats posted on wisconsinprephockey.net, forward Masen Kerr of Tremper leads the Thunder with 11 goals and also has three assists for 14 points, while forward Owen Williams of Tremper leads the team with 15 points on eight goals and seven assists. Forward Mateo Pagliaroni of Indian Trail, meanwhile, has seven goals and four assists for 11 points and forward Mateo Ruffolo of Bradford has four goals and seven assists for 11 points.

Zach Mitchell of Indian Trail has led Kenosha goalkeepers in terms of time in net, as he's posted a 5-8 record with a 4.48 goals-against average and an .873 save percentage over 648 minutes, 11 seconds in goal on the season.

Boys basketball

Bradford 73, Wilmot 63

Led by 19 points from Keviyon Price, the Red Devils picked up their second win in three days Monday night with non-conference victory over the county foe Panthers in a non-conference matchup at Wilmot.

Jake Harvey also drained four 3-pointers and scored 16 points and Jalen Carlino made three 3s and scored 15 points for Bradford, which improved to 9-10 overall.

No stats were available for Wilmot, which dropped to 3-15, as of Tuesday morning.

Bradford was originally scheduled to host Indian Trail on Tuesday night in a rematch of Saturday afternoon's game between the crosstown rivals at Indian Trail, won by Bradford, 54-49. That game, however, was rescheduled to Feb. 19 at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

The Red Devils host Racine Park in Southeast Conference action Friday night.

Wilmot, meanwhile, is at Union Grove in Southern Lakes Conference play Friday night.

Shoreland Lutheran 58, Eastbrook Academy 43

The Pacers opened up a 36-15 halftime lead en route to a non-conference victory Monday night at Shoreland.

Ryan Strutz led Shoreland with 13 points, Tony Moyao totaled 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals, Aiden Erbe had eight points and nine boards, Brayden Van de Water added seven points and Kamare Evans totaled six points and eight rebounds.

The Pacers (9-9 overall) were scheduled to play at The Prairie School in Metro Classic Conference action Tuesday night. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.

