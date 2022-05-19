High school roundup: Lampos does it all for Central softball team in win over Tremper

Meghan Lampos pitched two-hit ball over four innings and also had five RBI for the Central softball team in a 13-3 non-conference victory at Tremper on Wednesday.

Central (11-9) scored 10 runs in the first three innings, with Lila McNeill leading off the top of the first with a triple and scoring on an error. Lampos had an RBI double in the three-run inning, but she wasn’t done.

In the second, Lampos drove in a run on a groundout, then in the fifth, she hit a bases-loaded double to clear the bases. McNeill also hit a two-run double in Central’s four-run third inning.

McNeill went 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored and Lampos went 2-for-4 and scored a run. Brooke Schumaker had two RBI and scored three runs, and Laney Koltanowski also scored three times.

Lampos struck out 10 and walked two. With a 13-run lead going into the bottom of the fifth, reliever Ashlynn Day allowed three unearned runs to Tremper (11-11), but the game ended on the 10-run rule.

“We are starting to hit again,” Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. “If our offense continues to do this, we are a difficult team to face.”

Central competes Saturday in the Kaukauna Triangular and than has a No. 6 seed for the WIAA Division-1 playoffs. The Falcons host No. 11 seed Racine Case in a regional semifinal on Tuesday.

Tremper, meanwhile, is a No. 10 seed at plays at No. 7 seed South Milwaukee in a regional semifinal on Tuesday.

• Tuesday, Central took advantage of nine walks and six hits to beat Union Grove, 9-2, in its Southern Lakes Conference finale at Union Grove.

The game was tied 1-1 going into the fifth inning, then the Falcons (9-5 SLC) scored six runs in the top of the inning. McNeill and Lampos combined to keep the Broncos in check.

• Also Tuesday, Franklin scored a run in the top of the eighth inning, and Tremper was unable to respond in a 2-1 Southeast Conference loss at Tremper.

The Trojans (4-7 SEC) scored a run in the third inning and the Sabers (9-10, 5-6) scored a run in the fifth. In the eighth, Franklin was helped by an error to score its run.

INDIAN TRAIL 10, RACINE CASE 0: The Hawks, ranked No. 7 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, cruised past the Eagles in five innings in an SEC finale Wednesday at Indian Trail for their sixth straight win.

Addison Johnson and Zoe Connell both went 3-for-3 with three RBI for Indian Trail (18-2, 10-2 SEC), Morgan Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, Taylor Jacobson went 3-for-3, Emma Giese was 2-for-3 with a double and Alona Boydston doubled.

In the circle, Emma Lighthizer and Maddy Bozek combined for the win.

Indian Trail concluded the regular season Thursday at Wilmot, a game that ended too late for Friday's edition of the News, and received a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the WIAA Division-1 playoff draw. The Hawks will host either Tremper or South Milwaukee in a regional final next week Thursday.

WILMOT 27, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0; WILMOT 16, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Panthers found plenty of offense and didn't allow a run in either game in sweeping the Comets in an SLC doubleheader Tuesday at West Park in Delavan.

In the first game, Katherine Bubel and Breckyn Mercer both homered, leadoff hitter Keghan Pye finished 5-for-5 with a triple, five runs and three RBI and Sophia Schmidt went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and four RBI.

Katie Beagle and Kamryn Poepping combined for a three-inning two-hitter in the circle, with six strikeouts.

In the second game, Schmidt went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and three RBI, Pye was 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBI and Ella Eggert went 3-for-3 with a run and three RBI.

In the circle, Patience Klein pitched a three-inning two-hitter, with two walks and three strikeouts.

Wilmot (12-9, 7-6 SLC) concludes its regular-season and SLC schedule Friday at home against Waterford. The Panthers are a No. 8 seed in the WIAA Division-1 playoffs and host No. 9 seed Franklin in a regional semifinal on Tuesday.

Girls soccer

ST. JOSEPH 4, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Lancers are one victory or draw away from winning the outright Metro Classic Conference title after their victory Wednesday over the Crusaders at Pritchard Park in Racine.

St. Joseph (11-1-0, 7-0-0 Metro Classic), ranked sixth in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, was led by Elise Harron and Martina Harrington with two goals each.

Harron scored in the sixth and 16th minutes, both assisted by Harrington, who scored her first goal on a penalty kick in the 20th minute, as the Lancers took a 3-0 lead over the Crusaders (5-6-0, 2-5-0) at the half.

Harrington, who is among the state leaders in goals scored, capped the scoring with a one-time header off a pass from Ava Rizzitano.

Goalkeeper Maricela Ortega had to make just one save and was helped by the defense of Camryn Kozak, Kaitlyn Vitkus, Ally Prochnow and Daniella Bosco.

“This was probably our most complete game as a team,” St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. “We did a great job controlling the middle, attacking with our outside backs, making connections up the field and being aggressive on top.”

St. Joseph plays at Waterford in a non-conference match Saturday.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 6, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 2: The Pacers broke a 2-2 draw at the half with four goals, and Lauren Carter had a hat trick, in their Metro Classic victory over the Knights on Wednesday at Shoreland.

The first half was close, with Shoreland (10-7-0, 5-2-0 Metro Classic) scoring the first two goals, in the 16th minute by Maren Fitzpatrick (Julia Heathcock assist) and in the 25th minute by Carter (unassisted).

Dominican (4-10-0, 1-5-0) answered with goals in the 30th minute and again just before the end of the half.

“It was an even-fought first half,” Shoreland coach Matt Grow said.

Heathcock broke the ice in the second half, scoring unassisted in the 53rd minute. Carter got her second goal four minutes later (Kaylee Carter assist).

After another scoring drought, Shay Lange and Lauren Carter scored two minutes apart, Lange (Belle Zarling assist) in the 71st minute and Carter (Lange assist) in the 73rd.

Shoreland goalkeeper Ella Malliet made six saves, and the Pacers had a 19-8 advantage in shots on goal.

CENTRAL 1, BURLINGTON 0: The Falcons blanked the Demons for a Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday on Senior Night in Paddock Lake.

Senior Caroline Hill broke a scoreless tie in the second half off a Reese Harrison assist, and Central coach Vlatko Minic also praised the play of seniors Anastasia Sdralis, Emma Brewer and Sabrina Shoulders, who Minic said played every position on the field and was denied a goal only by the post.

Central improved to 12-4-2 and 4-3-0 in the SLC.

"Tonight was about celebrating our seniors, and we were happy to be able to get the win for them," Minic said. "These four girls (Hill, Sdralis, Brewer, Shoulders) showed why they are such valued members of the team, and tonight was bittersweet. Thank you so much for the last four years."

LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 5, CHRISTIAN LIFE 4: The Eagles took a 4-3 lead in the second half on their home field Wednesday, but the Timberwolves scored two goals a minute apart after that to win a battle of teams winless in Midwest Classic Conference play.

Christian Life (2-8-1, 0-4-0 Midwest Classic) opened the scoring in the 15th minute on a goal by Sydney Bandholtz, assisted by Aliyah Doerr. Living Word (7-5-0, 1-4-0) scored three goals in quick succession to take a 3-1 lead at the half.

The Eagles matched the Timberwolves’ feat by scoring three straight goals in the second half to take a 4-3 lead. Naomi Miller scored on a corner kick in the 55th minute, Bandholtz scored in the 65th minute to tie the match, and a few minutes later, Doerr hit a shot from 30 yards that went just under the crossbar.

The lead didn’t last long, however, as Living Word scored goals in the 73rd and 74th minutes to take the lead for good.

Sara Barbaro had seven saves in goal for the Eagles.

“It looked and felt like the game-winner,” CLS coach Alan Krass said of Doerr’s goal. “Unfortunately, we were unable to hold the lead. We played well, we just had some moments we let down and unfortunately couldn’t hang onto the win.”

Krass commended the play of Miller, a midfielder, and defender Rachel Sheppard.

